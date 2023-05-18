CUET Exam centre List 2023: Check City List Link, State-wise Complete List

CUET Exam centre List 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the City Intimation of the CUET 2023 exam online at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The dates of CUET 2023 are May 21–May 31. The locations for the CUET admission exams are listed in the article below

 

CUET Exam Centre List 2023: The CUET exam will be held for admission to various undergraduate programmes at 250 central, state, and other participating universities, institutions, and organisations during the academic year 2023–2024. 

CUET 2023 will be conducted from May 21, 2023, onwards in almost 388 cities in India and 24 cities outside India. As per the NTA (National Testing Agency), the number of candidates registered for this exam is close to 1499778.

NTA has released the city intimation slip for city exam centres where examination is planned on its official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. The City Exam Centre slip shows the exam date, time, subjects/test papers, and medium chosen on the online application.

Note: This slip is not valid for appearing in examinations; this is for the convenience of the candidates, as this gives an advance notice of the city where the examination centre would be located. The admit card for the CUET UG 2023 will be issued on the website three days before the examination.

The city exam centre will contain date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers and medium chosen during the online Application Form

How to download city intimation slip

Registered candidates can follow the instructions mentioned below to download the CUET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip from the NTA official website:

  1. Go to the official NTA website of CUET UG 2023- cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘Login’ link under the ‘Candidate Activity’ section on the home page.
  3. Enter your CUET 2023 application number, password, and the security pin displayed on the screen
  4. Click on login.
  5. Download the slip.

CUET Initimation steps to download

CUET Exam Centre 2023

The CUET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted in computer based mode by the National Testing Agency. This year, the CUET exam will be held in India as well as outside India.  The table below contains a rough list of CUET exam locations for 2023.

CUET Exam Centres List 2023

The list below will give you a list of states with the name of cities where CUET exams centre made

 

State

City

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar/Naharlagun

Arunachal Pradesh

Papum Pare

Andaman Nicobar

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Amaravathi

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur

Andhra Pradesh

Bhimavaram

Andhra Pradesh

Chirala

Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh

Eluru

Andhra Pradesh

Gudur

Andhra Pradesh

Guntur

Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa

Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada

Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh

Machilipatnam

Andhra Pradesh

Nandyal

Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet

Andhra Pradesh

Nellore

Andhra Pradesh

Ongole

Andhra Pradesh

Proddatur

Andhra Pradesh

Rajahmundry

Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam

Andhra Pradesh

Surampalem

Andhra Pradesh

Tadepalligudem

Andhra Pradesh

Tirupathi

Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram

Assam

Dibrugarh

Assam

Guwahati

Assam

Jorhat

Assam

Lakhimpur

Assam

Silchar (Assam University)

Assam

Tezpur

Bihar

Aarah

Bihar

Bhagalpur

Bihar

Darbhanga

Bihar

Gaya

Bihar

Muzaffarpur

Bihar

Patna

Bihar

Purnia

Bihar

Samastipur

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Nagar/Durg

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur

Chattisgarh

Raipur

Chandigarh

Chandigarh/Mohali

Delhi/New Delhi

Delhi

Gujarat

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

Anand

Gujarat

Bhuj

Gujarat

Gandhinagar

Gujarat

Mehsana

Gujarat

Rajkot

Gujarat

Surat

Gujarat

Vadodara

Gujarat

Valsad/Vapi

Haryana

Ambala

Haryana

Faridabad

Haryana

Gurugram

Haryana

Hissar

Haryana

Karnal

Haryana

Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur

Himachal Pradesh

Kangra/Palampur

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla

Himachal Pradesh

Solan

Jammu and Kashmir

Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir

Doda

Jammu and Kashmir

Ganderbal

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir

Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir

Samba

Jammu and Kashmir

Sri Nagar

Jharkhand

Bokaro Steel City

Jharkhand

Dhanbad

Jharkhand

Hazaribagh

Jharkhand

Jamshedpur

Jharkhand

Ranchi

Karnataka

Bangalore

Karnataka

Belagavi

Karnataka

Bellary

Karnataka

Bidar

Karnataka

Davanagere

Karnataka

Dharwad/Hubli

Karnataka

Gulbarga

Karnataka

Mandya

Karnataka

Mangalore

Karnataka

Mysore

Karnataka

Raichur

Karnataka

Shivamogga

Karnataka

Udupi/Manipal

Kerala

Kannur (Thalassery)

Kerala

Kasargod

Kerala

Kochi

Kerala

Kollam

Kerala

Kottayam

Kerala

Kozhikode (Calicut)

Kerala

Malappuram

Kerala

Palakkad

Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala

Thrissur

Ladakh

Leh

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh

Satna

Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain

Maharashtra

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Nagpur

Maharashtra

Nashik

Maharashtra

Pune

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Kohima

Odisha

Angul

Odisha

Berhampur/Ganjam

Odisha

Bhubaneshwar

Odisha

Cuttack

Odisha

Dhenkanal

Odisha

Rourkela

Odisha

Sambalpur

Punjab

Amritsar

Punjab

Bathinda

Punjab

Jalandhar

Punjab

Ludhiana

Punjab

Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajasthan

Ajmer

Rajasthan

Alwar

Rajasthan

Bikaner

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Jodhpur

Rajasthan

Kota

Rajasthan

Sikar

Rajasthan

Udaipur

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore

Tamil Nadu

Kanyakumari/Nagercoil

Tamil Nadu

Madurai

Tamil Nadu

Salem

Tamil Nadu

Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)

Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli

Tamil Nadu

Vellore

Telangana

Hyderabad/Secunderabad

Telangana

Karimnagar

Telangana

Khammam

Telangana

Mahabubnagar

Telangana

Warangal

Tripura

Agartala

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

Haldwani

Uttarakhand

Roorkee

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

Meerut

Uttar Pradesh

Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarpur

Uttar Pradesh

Noida/Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj (Allahabad)

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi

West Bengal

Asansol

West Bengal

Hooghly

West Bengal

Kalyani

West Bengal

Kolkata

West Bengal

Siliguri

 

CUET Exam Centre Outside India

The list below will give you a list of countries with the name of cities where CUET exams centre made

 

City

Country

Bagmati

Nepal

Bangkok

Thailand

Brasilia

Brazil

Cape Town

South Africa

Colombo

Sri Lanka

Qatar

Doha

Dubai

UAE

Hanoi

Vietnam

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Jakarta

Indonesia

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

Kuwait

Kuwait City

Lagos/Abuja

Nigeria

Manama

Bahrain

Moscow

Russia

Muscat

Oman

Ottawa

Canada

Reduit

Mauritius

Riyadh Province

Saudi Arabia

Sharjah

UAE

Singapore

Singapore

Sydney

Australia

Vienna

Austria

Washington DC

USA

 

Instructions for CUET 2023 Exam Centres

 

  • The candidate must bring their admit cards to the centre. The candidate will not be permitted to take the entrance exam without the admit card. 
  • The applicant must reach exam centre at least 30 minutes before the time shown on the admit card to avoid any last minute confusion.
  • Students appearing for the entrance exam are not allowed to carry any kind of electronic devices or paper other than print out of e-admit card and valid ID.
  • Any kind of unfair means will lead to the cancellation of candidature.

Documents to Carry to CUET Exam centre 2023

Here we have discussed a list of items that you should carry to exam centre on the day of examination

  • Admit Card printed on A4 paper after being downloaded from the NTA website.
  • Any one ID listed in printed form - PAN cards, driving licences, voter IDs, passports, Aadhaar cards.
  • Any ID in digital form will not be allowed. You should carry a print of same with passport size photograph 

You also need to carry the following:

  • One sanitizer bottle
  • Mask and gloves
  • Drinking water in a transparent bottle
  • A simple transparent pen

FAQ

After assigning the city and centre for the exam, will I be allowed to change the location of my CUET 2023 exam?

No, once the location of the CUET 2023 exam has been assigned by the authorities, candidates cannot modify it.

What do I need to bring to the CUET exam centre 2023?

To enter the CUET exam centre, you must have a valid ID on hand in addition to your admit card

How many exam cities can I choose for CUET 2023?

While filling the application form, candidates can choose a maximum of two examination cities for CUET 2023.

Where can I find the CUET exam centre assigned for CUET 2023?

The CUET 2023 exam centres assigned to the candidates will be mentioned on the admit card.

