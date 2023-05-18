CUET Exam centre List 2023: Check City List Link, State-wise Complete List

CUET Exam centre List 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the City Intimation of the CUET 2023 exam online at cuet.samarth.ac.in . The dates of CUET 2023 are May 21–May 31. The locations for the CUET admission exams are listed in the article below

CUET Exam Centre List 2023: The CUET exam will be held for admission to various undergraduate programmes at 250 central, state, and other participating universities, institutions, and organisations during the academic year 2023–2024.

CUET 2023 will be conducted from May 21, 2023, onwards in almost 388 cities in India and 24 cities outside India. As per the NTA (National Testing Agency), the number of candidates registered for this exam is close to 1499778.

NTA has released the city intimation slip for city exam centres where examination is planned on its official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. The City Exam Centre slip shows the exam date, time, subjects/test papers, and medium chosen on the online application.

Note: This slip is not valid for appearing in examinations; this is for the convenience of the candidates, as this gives an advance notice of the city where the examination centre would be located. The admit card for the CUET UG 2023 will be issued on the website three days before the examination.

The city exam centre will contain date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers and medium chosen during the online Application Form

How to download city intimation slip

Registered candidates can follow the instructions mentioned below to download the CUET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip from the NTA official website:

Go to the official NTA website of CUET UG 2023- cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the ‘Login’ link under the ‘Candidate Activity’ section on the home page. Enter your CUET 2023 application number, password, and the security pin displayed on the screen Click on login. Download the slip.

CUET Exam Centre 2023

The CUET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted in computer based mode by the National Testing Agency. This year, the CUET exam will be held in India as well as outside India. The table below contains a rough list of CUET exam locations for 2023.

CUET Exam Centres List 2023

The list below will give you a list of states with the name of cities where CUET exams centre made

State City Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar/Naharlagun Arunachal Pradesh Papum Pare Andaman Nicobar Port Blair Andhra Pradesh Amaravathi Andhra Pradesh Anantapur Andhra Pradesh Bhimavaram Andhra Pradesh Chirala Andhra Pradesh Chittoor Andhra Pradesh Eluru Andhra Pradesh Gudur Andhra Pradesh Guntur Andhra Pradesh Kadapa Andhra Pradesh Kakinada Andhra Pradesh Kurnool Andhra Pradesh Machilipatnam Andhra Pradesh Nandyal Andhra Pradesh Narasaraopet Andhra Pradesh Nellore Andhra Pradesh Ongole Andhra Pradesh Proddatur Andhra Pradesh Rajahmundry Andhra Pradesh Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh Surampalem Andhra Pradesh Tadepalligudem Andhra Pradesh Tirupathi Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh Vizianagaram Assam Dibrugarh Assam Guwahati Assam Jorhat Assam Lakhimpur Assam Silchar (Assam University) Assam Tezpur Bihar Aarah Bihar Bhagalpur Bihar Darbhanga Bihar Gaya Bihar Muzaffarpur Bihar Patna Bihar Purnia Bihar Samastipur Chhattisgarh Bhilai Nagar/Durg Chhattisgarh Bilaspur Chattisgarh Raipur Chandigarh Chandigarh/Mohali Delhi/New Delhi Delhi Gujarat Ahmedabad Gujarat Anand Gujarat Bhuj Gujarat Gandhinagar Gujarat Mehsana Gujarat Rajkot Gujarat Surat Gujarat Vadodara Gujarat Valsad/Vapi Haryana Ambala Haryana Faridabad Haryana Gurugram Haryana Hissar Haryana Karnal Haryana Kurukshetra Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh Kangra/Palampur Himachal Pradesh Shimla Himachal Pradesh Solan Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla Jammu and Kashmir Doda Jammu and Kashmir Ganderbal Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Jammu and Kashmir Pulwama Jammu and Kashmir Samba Jammu and Kashmir Sri Nagar Jharkhand Bokaro Steel City Jharkhand Dhanbad Jharkhand Hazaribagh Jharkhand Jamshedpur Jharkhand Ranchi Karnataka Bangalore Karnataka Belagavi Karnataka Bellary Karnataka Bidar Karnataka Davanagere Karnataka Dharwad/Hubli Karnataka Gulbarga Karnataka Mandya Karnataka Mangalore Karnataka Mysore Karnataka Raichur Karnataka Shivamogga Karnataka Udupi/Manipal Kerala Kannur (Thalassery) Kerala Kasargod Kerala Kochi Kerala Kollam Kerala Kottayam Kerala Kozhikode (Calicut) Kerala Malappuram Kerala Palakkad Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Thrissur Ladakh Leh Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Gwalior Madhya Pradesh Indore Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh Satna Madhya Pradesh Ujjain Maharashtra Mumbai Maharashtra Nagpur Maharashtra Nashik Maharashtra Pune Manipur Imphal Meghalaya Shillong Mizoram Aizawl Nagaland Kohima Odisha Angul Odisha Berhampur/Ganjam Odisha Bhubaneshwar Odisha Cuttack Odisha Dhenkanal Odisha Rourkela Odisha Sambalpur Punjab Amritsar Punjab Bathinda Punjab Jalandhar Punjab Ludhiana Punjab Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib Rajasthan Ajmer Rajasthan Alwar Rajasthan Bikaner Rajasthan Jaipur Rajasthan Jodhpur Rajasthan Kota Rajasthan Sikar Rajasthan Udaipur Tamil Nadu Chennai Tamil Nadu Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Cuddalore Tamil Nadu Kanyakumari/Nagercoil Tamil Nadu Madurai Tamil Nadu Salem Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) Tamil Nadu Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu Vellore Telangana Hyderabad/Secunderabad Telangana Karimnagar Telangana Khammam Telangana Mahabubnagar Telangana Warangal Tripura Agartala Uttarakhand Dehradun Uttarakhand Haldwani Uttarakhand Roorkee Uttar Pradesh Agra Uttar Pradesh Aligarh Uttar Pradesh Bareilly Uttar Pradesh Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Meerut Uttar Pradesh Moradabad Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarpur Uttar Pradesh Noida/Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj (Allahabad) Uttar Pradesh Varanasi West Bengal Asansol West Bengal Hooghly West Bengal Kalyani West Bengal Kolkata West Bengal Siliguri

CUET Exam Centre Outside India

The list below will give you a list of countries with the name of cities where CUET exams centre made

City Country Bagmati Nepal Bangkok Thailand Brasilia Brazil Cape Town South Africa Colombo Sri Lanka Qatar Doha Dubai UAE Hanoi Vietnam Hong Kong Hong Kong Jakarta Indonesia Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Kuwait Kuwait City Lagos/Abuja Nigeria Manama Bahrain Moscow Russia Muscat Oman Ottawa Canada Reduit Mauritius Riyadh Province Saudi Arabia Sharjah UAE Singapore Singapore Sydney Australia Vienna Austria Washington DC USA

Instructions for CUET 2023 Exam Centres

The candidate must bring their admit cards to the centre. The candidate will not be permitted to take the entrance exam without the admit card.

The applicant must reach exam centre at least 30 minutes before the time shown on the admit card to avoid any last minute confusion.

Students appearing for the entrance exam are not allowed to carry any kind of electronic devices or paper other than print out of e-admit card and valid ID.

Any kind of unfair means will lead to the cancellation of candidature.

Documents to Carry to CUET Exam centre 2023

Here we have discussed a list of items that you should carry to exam centre on the day of examination

Admit Card printed on A4 paper after being downloaded from the NTA website.

Any one ID listed in printed form - PAN cards, driving licences, voter IDs, passports, Aadhaar cards.

Any ID in digital form will not be allowed. You should carry a print of same with passport size photograph

You also need to carry the following: