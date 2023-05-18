CUET Exam centre List 2023: Check City List Link, State-wise Complete List

CUET Exam Centre List 2023: The CUET exam will be held for admission to various undergraduate programmes at 250 central, state, and other participating universities, institutions, and organisations during the academic year 2023–2024.
CUET 2023 will be conducted from May 21, 2023, onwards in almost 388 cities in India and 24 cities outside India. As per the NTA (National Testing Agency), the number of candidates registered for this exam is close to 1499778.
NTA has released the city intimation slip for city exam centres where examination is planned on its official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. The City Exam Centre slip shows the exam date, time, subjects/test papers, and medium chosen on the online application.
Note: This slip is not valid for appearing in examinations; this is for the convenience of the candidates, as this gives an advance notice of the city where the examination centre would be located. The admit card for the CUET UG 2023 will be issued on the website three days before the examination.
The city exam centre will contain date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers and medium chosen during the online Application Form
How to download city intimation slip
Registered candidates can follow the instructions mentioned below to download the CUET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip from the NTA official website:
- Go to the official NTA website of CUET UG 2023- cuet.samarth.ac.in
- Click on the ‘Login’ link under the ‘Candidate Activity’ section on the home page.
- Enter your CUET 2023 application number, password, and the security pin displayed on the screen
- Click on login.
- Download the slip.
CUET Exam Centre 2023
The CUET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted in computer based mode by the National Testing Agency. This year, the CUET exam will be held in India as well as outside India. The table below contains a rough list of CUET exam locations for 2023.
CUET Exam Centres List 2023
The list below will give you a list of states with the name of cities where CUET exams centre made
|
State
|
City
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar/Naharlagun
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Papum Pare
|
Andaman Nicobar
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Amaravathi
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Anantapur
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Bhimavaram
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Chirala
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Chittoor
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Eluru
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Gudur
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Guntur
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Kadapa
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Kakinada
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Kurnool
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Machilipatnam
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Nandyal
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Narasaraopet
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Nellore
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Ongole
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Proddatur
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Rajahmundry
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Srikakulam
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Surampalem
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Tadepalligudem
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Tirupathi
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Vijayawada
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Vizianagaram
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh
|
Assam
|
Guwahati
|
Assam
|
Jorhat
|
Assam
|
Lakhimpur
|
Assam
|
Silchar (Assam University)
|
Assam
|
Tezpur
|
Bihar
|
Aarah
|
Bihar
|
Bhagalpur
|
Bihar
|
Darbhanga
|
Bihar
|
Gaya
|
Bihar
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
Bihar
|
Purnia
|
Bihar
|
Samastipur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai Nagar/Durg
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bilaspur
|
Chattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh/Mohali
|
Delhi/New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
Anand
|
Gujarat
|
Bhuj
|
Gujarat
|
Gandhinagar
|
Gujarat
|
Mehsana
|
Gujarat
|
Rajkot
|
Gujarat
|
Surat
|
Gujarat
|
Vadodara
|
Gujarat
|
Valsad/Vapi
|
Haryana
|
Ambala
|
Haryana
|
Faridabad
|
Haryana
|
Gurugram
|
Haryana
|
Hissar
|
Haryana
|
Karnal
|
Haryana
|
Kurukshetra
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hamirpur
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Kangra/Palampur
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Solan
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Baramulla
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Doda
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Ganderbal
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Jammu
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Pulwama
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Samba
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Sri Nagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro Steel City
|
Jharkhand
|
Dhanbad
|
Jharkhand
|
Hazaribagh
|
Jharkhand
|
Jamshedpur
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Bangalore
|
Karnataka
|
Belagavi
|
Karnataka
|
Bellary
|
Karnataka
|
Bidar
|
Karnataka
|
Davanagere
|
Karnataka
|
Dharwad/Hubli
|
Karnataka
|
Gulbarga
|
Karnataka
|
Mandya
|
Karnataka
|
Mangalore
|
Karnataka
|
Mysore
|
Karnataka
|
Raichur
|
Karnataka
|
Shivamogga
|
Karnataka
|
Udupi/Manipal
|
Kerala
|
Kannur (Thalassery)
|
Kerala
|
Kasargod
|
Kerala
|
Kochi
|
Kerala
|
Kollam
|
Kerala
|
Kottayam
|
Kerala
|
Kozhikode (Calicut)
|
Kerala
|
Malappuram
|
Kerala
|
Palakkad
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Kerala
|
Thrissur
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Gwalior
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Indore
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Jabalpur
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Satna
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
Nagpur
|
Maharashtra
|
Nashik
|
Maharashtra
|
Pune
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
Odisha
|
Angul
|
Odisha
|
Berhampur/Ganjam
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Odisha
|
Cuttack
|
Odisha
|
Dhenkanal
|
Odisha
|
Rourkela
|
Odisha
|
Sambalpur
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar
|
Punjab
|
Bathinda
|
Punjab
|
Jalandhar
|
Punjab
|
Ludhiana
|
Punjab
|
Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer
|
Rajasthan
|
Alwar
|
Rajasthan
|
Bikaner
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
Jodhpur
|
Rajasthan
|
Kota
|
Rajasthan
|
Sikar
|
Rajasthan
|
Udaipur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Coimbatore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Cuddalore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Kanyakumari/Nagercoil
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Madurai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Salem
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tirunelveli
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Vellore
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad/Secunderabad
|
Telangana
|
Karimnagar
|
Telangana
|
Khammam
|
Telangana
|
Mahabubnagar
|
Telangana
|
Warangal
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
Haldwani
|
Uttarakhand
|
Roorkee
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Aligarh
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bareilly
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ghaziabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Gorakhpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Meerut
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Moradabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Noida/Greater Noida
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Prayagraj (Allahabad)
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Varanasi
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol
|
West Bengal
|
Hooghly
|
West Bengal
|
Kalyani
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
Siliguri
CUET Exam Centre Outside India
The list below will give you a list of countries with the name of cities where CUET exams centre made
|
City
|
Country
|
Bagmati
|
Nepal
|
Bangkok
|
Thailand
|
Brasilia
|
Brazil
|
Cape Town
|
South Africa
|
Colombo
|
Sri Lanka
|
Qatar
|
Doha
|
Dubai
|
UAE
|
Hanoi
|
Vietnam
|
Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong
|
Jakarta
|
Indonesia
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
Malaysia
|
Kuwait
|
Kuwait City
|
Lagos/Abuja
|
Nigeria
|
Manama
|
Bahrain
|
Moscow
|
Russia
|
Muscat
|
Oman
|
Ottawa
|
Canada
|
Reduit
|
Mauritius
|
Riyadh Province
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Sharjah
|
UAE
|
Singapore
|
Singapore
|
Sydney
|
Australia
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
Washington DC
|
USA
Instructions for CUET 2023 Exam Centres
- The candidate must bring their admit cards to the centre. The candidate will not be permitted to take the entrance exam without the admit card.
- The applicant must reach exam centre at least 30 minutes before the time shown on the admit card to avoid any last minute confusion.
- Students appearing for the entrance exam are not allowed to carry any kind of electronic devices or paper other than print out of e-admit card and valid ID.
- Any kind of unfair means will lead to the cancellation of candidature.
Documents to Carry to CUET Exam centre 2023
Here we have discussed a list of items that you should carry to exam centre on the day of examination
- Admit Card printed on A4 paper after being downloaded from the NTA website.
- Any one ID listed in printed form - PAN cards, driving licences, voter IDs, passports, Aadhaar cards.
- Any ID in digital form will not be allowed. You should carry a print of same with passport size photograph
You also need to carry the following:
- One sanitizer bottle
- Mask and gloves
- Drinking water in a transparent bottle
- A simple transparent pen