CUET Maths Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

Candidates who aspire to pursue their education in mathematics at the undergraduate level must check the CUET Mathematics syllabus.

CUET Maths Syllabus 2023: The National Testing Agency conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities. The CUET syllabus is divided into three sections i.e. Section I A, and Section II A include general and special languages, Section 2-Domain, and Section 3-General Test.

Furthermore, section II of the CUET exam includes 27 Domains specific subjects. CUET Maths section is one of the domains of section II.

Candidates who have opted for mathematics subject as their domain should check the latest CUET Maths syllabus and exam pattern to get insights into the important topics and weightage distribution to maximize their qualifying chances. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of this mathematics section has been moderate.

In this article, we have shared the CUET Maths syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

CUET Maths Syllabus 2023

Maths is one of the domain-specific subjects of section 2 of the CUET 2023 exam. There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University/ Universities. Furthermore, the CUET Maths syllabus is divided into two sections i.e. Section A and Section B [B1 and B2].

Section A covers both i.e. Mathematics/Applied Mathematics which will be compulsory for all candidates. Section B1 covers questions from Mathematics and Section B2 covers questions from Applied Mathematics. Let’s look at the detailed syllabus below:

CUET Maths Syllabus 2023: Section A

The CUET Maths syllabus for Section A is further divided into various subsections. It carries a total of 15 questions covering both i.e. Mathematics/Applied Mathematics which will be compulsory for all candidates. Check the topic-wise CUET mathematics syllabus for section A below:

Algebra

Matrices and types of Matrices

Equality of Matrices, transpose of a Matrix, Symmetric and Skew Symmetric Matrix

Algebra of Matrices

Determinants

Inverse of a Matrix

Solving of simultaneous equations using Matrix Method

Calculus

Higher order derivatives

Tangents and Normals

Increasing and Decreasing Functions

Maxima and Minima

Integration and its Applications

Indefinite integrals of simple functions

Evaluation of indefinite integrals

Definite Integrals

Application of Integration as area under the curve

Differential Equations

Order and degree of differential equations

Formulating and solving of differential equations with variable separable

Probability Distributions

Random variables and its probability distribution

Expected value of a random variable

Variance and Standard Deviation of a random variable

Binomial Distribution

Linear Programming

Mathematical formulation of Linear Programming Problem

Graphical method of solution for problems in two variables

Feasible and infeasible regions

Optimal feasible solution

CUET Maths Syllabus 2023: Section B

The CUET Maths syllabus for section B is divided into subsections i.e Section B1 and Section B2. Section B1 will have 35 questions from Mathematics out of which 25 questions need to be attempted. Section B2 will have 35 questions purely from Applied Mathematics out of which 25 questions will be attempted. Check the detailed CUET mathematics syllabus for section B shared below:

CUET Maths Syllabus 2023: Section B1

Let’s discuss the CUET Maths syllabus for section B1 in a detailed manner below:

UNIT I: RELATIONS AND FUNCTIONS

Relations and Functions: Types of relations: Reflexive, symmetric, transitive and equivalence relations. One to one and onto functions, composite functions, inverse of a function. Binary operations.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Definition, range, domain, principal value branches. Graphs of inverse trigonometric functions. Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions.

UNIT II: ALGEBRA

Matrices: Concept, notation, order, equality, types of matrices, zero matrix, transpose of a matrix, symmetric and skew-symmetric matrices. Addition, multiplication and scalar multiplication of matrices, simple properties of addition, multiplication and scalar multiplication. Non-commutativity of multiplication of matrices and existence of non-zero matrices whose product is the zero matrix (restrict to square matrices of order 2). Concept of elementary row and column operations. Invertible matrices and proof of the uniqueness of inverse, if it exists; (Here all matrices will have real entries).

Determinants: Determinant of a square matrix (up to 3 × 3 matrices), properties of determinants, minors, cofactors and applications of determinants in finding the area of a triangle. Adjoint and inverse of a square matrix. Consistency, inconsistency and number of solutions of system of linear equations by examples, solving system of linear equations in two or three variables (having unique solution) using inverse of a matrix.

UNIT III: CALCULUS

Continuity and Differentiability: Continuity and differentiability, derivative of composite functions, chain rule, derivatives of inverse trigonometric functions, derivative of implicit function. Concepts of exponential, logarithmic functions. Derivatives of log x and ex. Logarithmic differentiation. Derivative of functions expressed in parametric forms. Second-order derivatives. Rolle’s and Lagrange’s Mean Value Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretations.

Applications of Derivatives: Applications of derivatives: Rate of change, increasing/decreasing functions, tangents and normals, approximation, maxima and minima (first derivative test motivated geometrically and second derivative test given as a provable tool). Simple problems (that illustrate basic principles and understanding of the subject as well as real-life situations). Tangent and Normal.

Integrals : Integration as inverse process of differentiation. Integration of a variety of functions by substitution, by partial fractions and by parts, only simple integrals of the type – to be evaluated

Definite integrals as a limit of a sum. Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (without proof). Basic properties of definite integrals and evaluation of definite integrals.

Applications of the Integrals : Applications in finding the area under simple curves, especially lines, arcs of circles/parabolas/el-lipses (in standard form only), area between the two above said curves (the region should be cleraly identifiable).

Differential Equations : Definition, order and degree, general and particular solutions of a differential equation. Formation of differential equation whose general solution is given. Solution of differential equations by method of separation of variables, homogeneous differential equations of first order and first degree. Solutions of linear differential equation of the type dy + Py = Q , where P and Q are functions of x or constant dy dxdy + Px = Q , where P and Q are functions of y or constant

UNIT IV: VECTORS AND THREE-DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY

Vectors: Vectors and scalars, magnitude and direction of a vector. Direction cosines/ratios of vectors. Types of vectors (equal, unit, zero, parallel and collinear vectors), position vector of a point, negative of a vector, components of a vector, the addition of vectors, multiplication of a vector by a scalar, position vector of a point dividing a line segment in a given ratio. Scalar (dot) product of vectors, projection of a vector on a line. Vector (cross) product of vectors, scalar triple product.

Three-dimensional Geometry: Direction cosines/ratios of a line joining two points. Cartesian and vector equation of a line, coplanar and skew lines, the shortest distance between two lines. Cartesian and vector equation of a plane. The angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane. Distance of a point from a plane.

Unit V: Linear Programming

Introduction, related terminology such as constraints, objective function, optimization, different types of linear programming (L.P.) problems, mathematical formulation of L.P. problems, graphical method of solution for problems in two variables, feasible and infeasible regions, feasible and infeasible solutions, optimal feasible solutions (up to three non-trivial constraints).

Unit VI: Probability

Multiplications theorem on probability. Conditional probability, independent events, total probability, Baye’s theorem. Random variable and its probability distribution, mean, and variance of haphazard variable. Repeated independent (Bernoulli) trials and Binomial distribution.

CUET Maths Syllabus 2023: Section B2

Let’s discuss the CUET Maths syllabus for section B2 in a detailed manner below:

Unit I: Numbers, Quantification, and Numerical Applications

Allegation and Mixture

Understand the rule of allegation to produce a mixture at a given price

Determine the mean price of a mixture

Apply rule of the allegation

Modulo Arithmetic

Define the modulus of an integer

Apply arithmetic operations using modular arithmetic rules

Congruence Modulo

Define congruence modulo

Apply the definition in various problems

Numerical Problems

Solve real-life problems mathematically

Boats and Streams

Express the problem in the form of an equation

Distinguish between upstream and downstream

Partnership

Differentiate between active partner and sleeping partner

Determine the gain or loss to be divided among the partners in the ratio of their investment to due

consideration of the time volume/surface area for solid formed using two or more shapes

Pipes and cisterns

Determine the time taken by two or more pipes to fill or

Boats and Streams

Distinguish between upstream and downstream

Express the problem in the form of an equation

Races and games

Compare the performance of two players w.r.t. time,

distance taken/distance covered/ Work done from the given data

Numerical Inequalities

Describe the basic concepts of numerical inequalities

Understand and write numerical inequalities

UNIT II: ALGEBRA

Matrices and types of matrices

Define matrix

Identify different kinds of matrices

Equality of matrices, Transpose of a matrix, Symmetric and skew symmetric matrix

Determine equality of two matrices

Write transpose of a given matrix

Define symmetric and skew symmetric matrix

UNIT III: CALCULUS

Higher Order Derivatives

Determine second and higher-order derivatives

Understand differentiation of parametric functions and implicit functions Identify dependent and independent variables

Marginal Cost and Marginal Revenue using derivatives

Define marginal cost and marginal revenue

Find marginal cost and marginal revenue

Maxima and minima

Determine critical points of the function

Find the point(s) of local maxima and local minima and corresponding local maximum and local minimum values

Find the absolute maximum and absolute minimum value of a function

UNIT IV: PROBABILITY DISTRIBUTIONS

Probability Distribution

Understand the concept of random Variables and its Probability Distributions

Find the probability distribution of the discrete random variable

Mathematical Expectation

Apply arithmetic mean of frequency distribution to find the expected value of a random variable

Variance

Calculate the Variance and S.D.of a random variable

UNIT V: INDEX NUMBERS AND TIME-BASED DATA

Construct different types of index numbers

Construction of index numbers

Index Numbers

Define Index numbers as a special type of average

Test of Adequacy of Index Numbers

Apply time reversal test

UNIT VI: UNIT V: INDEX NUMBERS AND TIME-BASED DATA

Population and Sample

Define Population and Sample

Differentiate between population and sample

Define a representative sample from a population

Parameter and statistics and Statistical Interferences

Define Parameter with reference to Population

Define Statistics with reference to Sample

Explain the relation between parameter and Statistic

Explain the limitation of Statisticto generalize the estimation for population

Interpret the concept of Statistical Significance and statistical Inferences

State Central Limit Theorem

Explain the relation between population-Sampling Distribution-Sample

UNIT VII: INDEX NUMBERS AND TIME-BASED DATA

Components of Time Series

Distinguish between different components of time series

Time Series

Identify time series as chronological data

Time Series analysis for univariate data

Solve practical problems based on statistical data and Interpret

UNIT VIII: FINANCIAL MATHEMATICS

Calculation of EMI

Explain the concept of EMI

Calculate EMI using various methods

Perpetuity, Sinking Funds

Explain the concept of perpetuity and sinking fund

Calculate perpetuity

Differentiate between sinking fund and saving account

Valuation of bonds

Define the concept of valuation of bonds and related terms

Calculate the value of the bond using the present value approach

Linear method of Depreciation

Define the concept of linear method of Depreciation

Interpret the cost, residual value, and useful life of an asset from the given information

Calculate depreciation

UNIT IX: LINEAR PROGRAMMING

Feasible and Infeasible Regions

Identify feasible, infeasible and bounded regions

Different types of Linear Programming Problems

Identify and formulate different types of LPP

Introduction and related terminology

Familiarize with terms related to Linear Programming Problem

Mathematical formulation of Linear Programming Problem

Formulate Linear ProgrammingProblem

Graphical Method of Solution for problems in two Variables

Draw the Graph for a system of linear inequalities involving two variables and to find its solution graphically

Feasible and infeasible solutions, optimal feasible solution

Understand feasible and infeasible solutions

Find the optimal feasible solution

CUET Maths Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well acquainted with the CUET Maths exam pattern to understand the format of questions, weightage distribution, and marking scheme. There will be one question paper which will have 85 questions out of which 65 questions need to be attempted. Have a look at the exam pattern shared below:

The questions will be objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

There shall be a total of 85 questions in the section.

Candidates need to attempt only 65 questions.

There will be one Question Paper which will contain Two Sections i.e. Section A and Section B [B1 and B2].

Section A will contain 15 questions, Section B1 will have 35 questions out of which 25 questions need to be attempted and Section B2 will have 35 questions out of which 25 questions will be attempted.

As per the CUET Maths marking scheme, 5 marks will be awarded for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in the test.

Section Subject Number of Questions Number of Questions need to be attempted Section A Mathematics and Applied Mathematics 15 questions 15 questions Section B1 Mathematics 35 questions 25 questions Section B2 Applied Mathematics 35 questions 25 questions

How to Prepare for CUET Maths?

The CUET Maths section is one of the tricky and time-consuming domain subjects of the CUET 2023 exam. Therefore, it is crucial for the candidates to understand the CUET Maths syllabus thoroughly and identify the topics important for the exam. Check the list of best CUET Maths preparation tips and tricks to excel in this section:

Go through the CUET Maths syllabus and exam pattern carefully before commencing the preparation. This will help you to understand the topics that need to be covered in the exam.

Formulate a timetable in a manner that you get sufficient time to revise everything at the end of the day.

Memorize formulas, short-cut tricks, etc to boost question-solving speed with full accuracy.

Pick the best books and study resources recommended by experts and previous toppers as it will help you to clear the concepts and finish the entire syllabus in the decided time.

Solve previous year's question papers, CUET sample papers, and mock tests to check the level of your preparation. Moreover, it will allow you to focus on the weak areas that require improvement.

Best Books for CUET Maths Syllabus

Candidates should choose the best CUET Maths books based on the latest trends and formats to excel in this section. The right books and resources will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the CUET Maths syllabus. The section-wise books for the mathematics sections are listed below: