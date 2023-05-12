CUET Maths Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

CUET Maths Syllabus 2023: The National Testing Agency conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities. The CUET syllabus is divided into three sections i.e. Section I A, and Section II A include general and special languages, Section 2-Domain, and Section 3-General Test.
Furthermore, section II of the CUET exam includes 27 Domains specific subjects. CUET Maths section is one of the domains of section II.
Candidates who have opted for mathematics subject as their domain should check the latest CUET Maths syllabus and exam pattern to get insights into the important topics and weightage distribution to maximize their qualifying chances. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of this mathematics section has been moderate.
In this article, we have shared the CUET Maths syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.
CUET Mathematics Syllabus 2023 PDF
Before applying, candidates are requested to go through the official syllabus link provided below.
|
CUET Mathematics Syllabus 2023 PDF
CUET Maths Syllabus 2023
Maths is one of the domain-specific subjects of section 2 of the CUET 2023 exam. There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University/ Universities. Furthermore, the CUET Maths syllabus is divided into two sections i.e. Section A and Section B [B1 and B2].
Section A covers both i.e. Mathematics/Applied Mathematics which will be compulsory for all candidates. Section B1 covers questions from Mathematics and Section B2 covers questions from Applied Mathematics. Let’s look at the detailed syllabus below:
CUET Maths Syllabus 2023: Section A
The CUET Maths syllabus for Section A is further divided into various subsections. It carries a total of 15 questions covering both i.e. Mathematics/Applied Mathematics which will be compulsory for all candidates. Check the topic-wise CUET mathematics syllabus for section A below:
- Algebra
- Matrices and types of Matrices
- Equality of Matrices, transpose of a Matrix, Symmetric and Skew Symmetric Matrix
- Algebra of Matrices
- Determinants
- Inverse of a Matrix
- Solving of simultaneous equations using Matrix Method
- Calculus
- Higher order derivatives
- Tangents and Normals
- Increasing and Decreasing Functions
- Maxima and Minima
- Integration and its Applications
- Indefinite integrals of simple functions
- Evaluation of indefinite integrals
- Definite Integrals
- Application of Integration as area under the curve
- Differential Equations
- Order and degree of differential equations
- Formulating and solving of differential equations with variable separable
- Probability Distributions
- Random variables and its probability distribution
- Expected value of a random variable
- Variance and Standard Deviation of a random variable
- Binomial Distribution
- Linear Programming
- Mathematical formulation of Linear Programming Problem
- Graphical method of solution for problems in two variables
- Feasible and infeasible regions
- Optimal feasible solution
CUET Maths Syllabus 2023: Section B
The CUET Maths syllabus for section B is divided into subsections i.e Section B1 and Section B2. Section B1 will have 35 questions from Mathematics out of which 25 questions need to be attempted. Section B2 will have 35 questions purely from Applied Mathematics out of which 25 questions will be attempted. Check the detailed CUET mathematics syllabus for section B shared below:
CUET Maths Syllabus 2023: Section B1
Let’s discuss the CUET Maths syllabus for section B1 in a detailed manner below:
UNIT I: RELATIONS AND FUNCTIONS
- Relations and Functions: Types of relations: Reflexive, symmetric, transitive and equivalence relations. One to one and onto functions, composite functions, inverse of a function. Binary operations.
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Definition, range, domain, principal value branches. Graphs of inverse trigonometric functions. Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions.
UNIT II: ALGEBRA
Matrices: Concept, notation, order, equality, types of matrices, zero matrix, transpose of a matrix, symmetric and skew-symmetric matrices. Addition, multiplication and scalar multiplication of matrices, simple properties of addition, multiplication and scalar multiplication. Non-commutativity of multiplication of matrices and existence of non-zero matrices whose product is the zero matrix (restrict to square matrices of order 2). Concept of elementary row and column operations. Invertible matrices and proof of the uniqueness of inverse, if it exists; (Here all matrices will have real entries).
Determinants: Determinant of a square matrix (up to 3 × 3 matrices), properties of determinants, minors, cofactors and applications of determinants in finding the area of a triangle. Adjoint and inverse of a square matrix. Consistency, inconsistency and number of solutions of system of linear equations by examples, solving system of linear equations in two or three variables (having unique solution) using inverse of a matrix.
UNIT III: CALCULUS
- Continuity and Differentiability: Continuity and differentiability, derivative of composite functions, chain rule, derivatives of inverse trigonometric functions, derivative of implicit function. Concepts of exponential, logarithmic functions. Derivatives of log x and ex. Logarithmic differentiation. Derivative of functions expressed in parametric forms. Second-order derivatives. Rolle’s and Lagrange’s Mean Value Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretations.
- Applications of Derivatives: Applications of derivatives: Rate of change, increasing/decreasing functions, tangents and normals, approximation, maxima and minima (first derivative test motivated geometrically and second derivative test given as a provable tool). Simple problems (that illustrate basic principles and understanding of the subject as well as real-life situations). Tangent and Normal.
- Integrals : Integration as inverse process of differentiation. Integration of a variety of functions by substitution, by partial fractions and by parts, only simple integrals of the type – to be evaluated
- Definite integrals as a limit of a sum. Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (without proof). Basic properties of definite integrals and evaluation of definite integrals.
- Applications of the Integrals : Applications in finding the area under simple curves, especially lines, arcs of circles/parabolas/el-lipses (in standard form only), area between the two above said curves (the region should be cleraly identifiable).
- Differential Equations : Definition, order and degree, general and particular solutions of a differential equation. Formation of differential equation whose general solution is given. Solution of differential equations by method of separation of variables, homogeneous differential equations of first order and first degree. Solutions of linear differential equation of the type dy + Py = Q , where P and Q are functions of x or constant dy dxdy + Px = Q , where P and Q are functions of y or constant
UNIT IV: VECTORS AND THREE-DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY
- Vectors: Vectors and scalars, magnitude and direction of a vector. Direction cosines/ratios of vectors. Types of vectors (equal, unit, zero, parallel and collinear vectors), position vector of a point, negative of a vector, components of a vector, the addition of vectors, multiplication of a vector by a scalar, position vector of a point dividing a line segment in a given ratio. Scalar (dot) product of vectors, projection of a vector on a line. Vector (cross) product of vectors, scalar triple product.
- Three-dimensional Geometry: Direction cosines/ratios of a line joining two points. Cartesian and vector equation of a line, coplanar and skew lines, the shortest distance between two lines. Cartesian and vector equation of a plane. The angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane. Distance of a point from a plane.
Unit V: Linear Programming
Introduction, related terminology such as constraints, objective function, optimization, different types of linear programming (L.P.) problems, mathematical formulation of L.P. problems, graphical method of solution for problems in two variables, feasible and infeasible regions, feasible and infeasible solutions, optimal feasible solutions (up to three non-trivial constraints).
Unit VI: Probability
Multiplications theorem on probability. Conditional probability, independent events, total probability, Baye’s theorem. Random variable and its probability distribution, mean, and variance of haphazard variable. Repeated independent (Bernoulli) trials and Binomial distribution.
CUET Maths Syllabus 2023: Section B2
Let’s discuss the CUET Maths syllabus for section B2 in a detailed manner below:
Unit I: Numbers, Quantification, and Numerical Applications
Allegation and Mixture
- Understand the rule of allegation to produce a mixture at a given price
- Determine the mean price of a mixture
- Apply rule of the allegation
Modulo Arithmetic
- Define the modulus of an integer
- Apply arithmetic operations using modular arithmetic rules
Congruence Modulo
- Define congruence modulo
- Apply the definition in various problems
Numerical Problems
Solve real-life problems mathematically
Boats and Streams
- Express the problem in the form of an equation
- Distinguish between upstream and downstream
Partnership
- Differentiate between active partner and sleeping partner
- Determine the gain or loss to be divided among the partners in the ratio of their investment to due
- consideration of the time volume/surface area for solid formed using two or more shapes
Pipes and cisterns
Determine the time taken by two or more pipes to fill or
Boats and Streams
- Distinguish between upstream and downstream
- Express the problem in the form of an equation
Races and games
- Compare the performance of two players w.r.t. time,
- distance taken/distance covered/ Work done from the given data
Numerical Inequalities
- Describe the basic concepts of numerical inequalities
- Understand and write numerical inequalities
UNIT II: ALGEBRA
Matrices and types of matrices
- Define matrix
- Identify different kinds of matrices
- Equality of matrices, Transpose of a matrix, Symmetric and skew symmetric matrix
Determine equality of two matrices
- Write transpose of a given matrix
- Define symmetric and skew symmetric matrix
UNIT III: CALCULUS
Higher Order Derivatives
- Determine second and higher-order derivatives
- Understand differentiation of parametric functions and implicit functions Identify dependent and independent variables
- Marginal Cost and Marginal Revenue using derivatives
Define marginal cost and marginal revenue
- Find marginal cost and marginal revenue
- Maxima and minima
Determine critical points of the function
- Find the point(s) of local maxima and local minima and corresponding local maximum and local minimum values
- Find the absolute maximum and absolute minimum value of a function
UNIT IV: PROBABILITY DISTRIBUTIONS
Probability Distribution
- Understand the concept of random Variables and its Probability Distributions
- Find the probability distribution of the discrete random variable
Mathematical Expectation
Apply arithmetic mean of frequency distribution to find the expected value of a random variable
Variance
Calculate the Variance and S.D.of a random variable
UNIT V: INDEX NUMBERS AND TIME-BASED DATA
Construct different types of index numbers
Construction of index numbers
Index Numbers
Define Index numbers as a special type of average
Test of Adequacy of Index Numbers
Apply time reversal test
UNIT VI: UNIT V: INDEX NUMBERS AND TIME-BASED DATA
Population and Sample
- Define Population and Sample
- Differentiate between population and sample
- Define a representative sample from a population
Parameter and statistics and Statistical Interferences
- Define Parameter with reference to Population
- Define Statistics with reference to Sample
- Explain the relation between parameter and Statistic
- Explain the limitation of Statisticto generalize the estimation for population
- Interpret the concept of Statistical Significance and statistical Inferences
- State Central Limit Theorem
- Explain the relation between population-Sampling Distribution-Sample
UNIT VII: INDEX NUMBERS AND TIME-BASED DATA
Components of Time Series
Distinguish between different components of time series
Time Series
Identify time series as chronological data
Time Series analysis for univariate data
Solve practical problems based on statistical data and Interpret
UNIT VIII: FINANCIAL MATHEMATICS
Calculation of EMI
- Explain the concept of EMI
- Calculate EMI using various methods
Perpetuity, Sinking Funds
- Explain the concept of perpetuity and sinking fund
- Calculate perpetuity
- Differentiate between sinking fund and saving account
Valuation of bonds
- Define the concept of valuation of bonds and related terms
- Calculate the value of the bond using the present value approach
Linear method of Depreciation
- Define the concept of linear method of Depreciation
- Interpret the cost, residual value, and useful life of an asset from the given information
- Calculate depreciation
UNIT IX: LINEAR PROGRAMMING
Feasible and Infeasible Regions
Identify feasible, infeasible and bounded regions
Different types of Linear Programming Problems
Identify and formulate different types of LPP
Introduction and related terminology
Familiarize with terms related to Linear Programming Problem
Mathematical formulation of Linear Programming Problem
Formulate Linear ProgrammingProblem
Graphical Method of Solution for problems in two Variables
Draw the Graph for a system of linear inequalities involving two variables and to find its solution graphically
Feasible and infeasible solutions, optimal feasible solution
- Understand feasible and infeasible solutions
- Find the optimal feasible solution
CUET Maths Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates should be well acquainted with the CUET Maths exam pattern to understand the format of questions, weightage distribution, and marking scheme. There will be one question paper which will have 85 questions out of which 65 questions need to be attempted. Have a look at the exam pattern shared below:
- The questions will be objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
- There shall be a total of 85 questions in the section.
- Candidates need to attempt only 65 questions.
- There will be one Question Paper which will contain Two Sections i.e. Section A and Section B [B1 and B2].
- Section A will contain 15 questions, Section B1 will have 35 questions out of which 25 questions need to be attempted and Section B2 will have 35 questions out of which 25 questions will be attempted.
- As per the CUET Maths marking scheme, 5 marks will be awarded for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in the test.
|
Section
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions need to be attempted
|
Section A
|
Mathematics and Applied Mathematics
|
15 questions
|
15 questions
|
Section B1
|
Mathematics
|
35 questions
|
25 questions
|
Section B2
|
Applied Mathematics
|
35 questions
|
25 questions
How to Prepare for CUET Maths?
The CUET Maths section is one of the tricky and time-consuming domain subjects of the CUET 2023 exam. Therefore, it is crucial for the candidates to understand the CUET Maths syllabus thoroughly and identify the topics important for the exam. Check the list of best CUET Maths preparation tips and tricks to excel in this section:
- Go through the CUET Maths syllabus and exam pattern carefully before commencing the preparation. This will help you to understand the topics that need to be covered in the exam.
- Formulate a timetable in a manner that you get sufficient time to revise everything at the end of the day.
- Memorize formulas, short-cut tricks, etc to boost question-solving speed with full accuracy.
- Pick the best books and study resources recommended by experts and previous toppers as it will help you to clear the concepts and finish the entire syllabus in the decided time.
- Solve previous year's question papers, CUET sample papers, and mock tests to check the level of your preparation. Moreover, it will allow you to focus on the weak areas that require improvement.
Best Books for CUET Maths Syllabus
Candidates should choose the best CUET Maths books based on the latest trends and formats to excel in this section. The right books and resources will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the CUET Maths syllabus. The section-wise books for the mathematics sections are listed below:
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publication
|
Class 12th Mathematics NCERT
|
NCERT
|
Integral Calculus for Beginners
|
Arihant
|
Mathematics for Class 12 (Set of 2 Volumes)
|
RD Sharma
|
Higher Algebra
|
Arihant
|
Differential Calculus for Beginners
|
Arihant
|
NCERT Exemplar Mathematics Class 12
|
Arihant