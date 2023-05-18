CUET Economics Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

Candidates who aspire to pursue economics at the undergraduate level must check the CUET Economics syllabus. Check out the latest CUET Economics syllabus and exam pattern here!

CUET Economics Syllabus 2023: The National Testing Agency holds the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to provide admission to eligible aspirants into all UG programmes in all Central Universities. Generally speaking, the CUET syllabus is divided into three sections i.e. Section 1 (Section I A and Section II A Languages), Section 2-Domain, and Section 3-General Test.

Moreover, there are 27 Domain specific subjects in Section II of the CUET exam. CUET economics is one of the domain subjects in the entrance exam. Those who pick economics as their domain should have a thorough understanding of the latest CUET economics syllabus and exam pattern to strengthen their qualifying chances. Going by the previous trend and analysis, the overall difficulty level of this economics section has been moderate.

In this article, we have discussed the CUET economics syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

CUET Economics Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates can download the official CUET Economics syllabus PDF link shared below to get an idea of the format and type of questions that can be asked in the exam.

CUET Economics Syllabus 2023-Unit Wise

Economics is one of the domain-specific subjects in Section 2 of the CUET 2023 exam. Basically, there are a total of 27 Domain specific subjects offered under this section. An aspirant can choose any subject desired by the applicable University/University. Furthermore, the CUET Economics syllabus is based on the syllabus of Class 12. Check the unit-wise syllabus in detail below:

Unit I: Introduction to Microeconomics

What is microeconomics?

Central problems

Unit II: Consumer Behaviour and Demand

Consumer’s Equilibrium: meaning and attainment of equilibrium through Utility Approach: One and two commodity cases.

Demand: market demand, determinants of demand, demand schedule, demand curve, movement along and shifts in the demand curve, price elasticity of demand, measurement of price elasticity of demand – percentage, total expenditure, and geometric methods

Introductory Macroeconomics

Unit III: National Income and Related Aggregates — Basic Concepts and Measurement

Macroeconomics: meaning.

Circular flow of income, concepts of GDP, GNP, NDP, NNP (at market price and factor cost).

Measurement of National Income –Value Added method, Income method, and Expenditure method.

Unit IV: Determination of Income and Employment

Aggregate demand, aggregate supply, and their components

Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal)

Meaning of involuntary unemployment and full employment

Determination of income and employment: two-sector model

Concept of investment multiplier and its working

Problems of excess and deficient demand

Measures to correct excess and deficient demand – availability of credit, change in government spending

Unit V: Money and Banking

Money: meaning, evolution, and functions

Central bank: meaning and functions

Commercial banks: meaning and functions

Unit VI: Government Budget and the Economy

Government budget – meaning and its components

Objectives of government budget

Classification of receipts – revenue and capital; classification of expenditure – revenue and capital, plan and non-plan, and developmental and non-developmental

Balanced budget, surplus budget, and deficit budget: meaning and implications

Revenue deficit, fiscal deficit, and primary deficit: meaning and implications; measures to contain different deficits.

Unit VII: Balance of Payments

Foreign exchange rate – meaning (fixed and flexible), merits and demerits; determination through demand and supply

Balance of payments accounts – meaning and components

A brief analysis of recent exchange rate issues

Indian Economic Development

Unit VIII: Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991

A brief introduction of the state of the Indian economy on the eve of independence. Indian economic system and common goals of Five year Plans.

Main features, problems and policies of agriculture (institutional aspects and new agricultural strategy), industry (IPR 1956; SSI – role & importance) and foreign trade.

Unit IX: Current challenges facing the Indian Economy

Poverty – absolute and relative; Main programmes for poverty alleviation: A critical assessment;

Human Capital Formation – How many people become resource; Role of human capital in economic development;

Rural development: Key issues – credit and marketing – role of cooperatives; agricultural diversification;

Employment: Growth and changes in work force participation rate in formal and informal sectors; problems and policies

Infrastructure: Meaning and Types: Cases Studies: Health: Problems and Policies – A critical assessment;

Sustainable Economic Development: Meaning, Effects of Economic Development on Resources and Environment, including global warming

Unit X: Development Experience of India

A comparison with neighbours

India and Pakistan

India and China

Issues: economic growth, population, sectoral development and other Human Development Indicators

CUET Economics Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should go through the CUET Economics exam pattern to learn about the format of questions, weightage distribution, and marking scheme. There will be one question paper that will have 50 questions, of which 40 need to be attempted. Have a look at the exam pattern discussed below:

There shall be objective type multiple choice questions asked in the section.

As per the CUET Economics marking scheme, 5 marks will be awarded for every correct answer and a negative marking of 1 mark will be applicable for each wrong answer in the test.

Subject Number of Questions Number of Questions to be attempted Maximum Marks Economics 50 40 200

How to Prepare for CUET Economics?

The CUET Economics section is one of the most popular yet difficult domain subjects of the CUET 2023 exam. Thus, candidates should plan their strategy based on the latest CUET Economics syllabus and exam pattern for effective preparation. Here, we have shared the best CUET Economics preparation tips and tricks to excel in this section:

Analyze the CUET Economics syllabus and exam pattern carefully before commencing the exam preparation. This will allow you to get an idea of the topics that need to be covered for the exam.

Formulate a timetable in a way that provides you sufficient time to revise the concepts at the end of the day.

Get your hands on the expert-recommended books and study material to clear the basic concepts and complete the massive syllabus in the decided time.

Inculcate the habit of reading newspapers and journals daily to be well-acquainted with the current economic development in India and abroad.

Solve previous year's question papers, CUET sample papers, and mock tests to determine your preparation level. Furthermore, it will help you to identify your weak areas and allow you to work on improving them.

Focus on topics like growth, development, banking inclusion, human development, money, etc to score well in the exam.

Prepare short notes in a separate notebook and note down all the difficult questions, as it would also be helpful in last-minute revision.

Best Books for CUET Economics Syllabus

Candidates should pick the latest edition of the CUET Economics books to excel in this section. The right books and study materials will help them cover all the aspects prescribed in the CUET Economics syllabus. The list of the best CUET books for the Economics sections is shared below: