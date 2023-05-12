CUET General Test Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

The National Testing Agency conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2023-24. Check here the latest CUET General Test Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

CUET General Test Syllabus 2023: The National Testing Agency conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2023-24. The CUET General Test syllabus is section III of the CUET 2023 exam.

Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam should be familiar with the latest CUET General Test syllabus and exam pattern to get an idea of the important topics and weightage distribution in order to excel in this section. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of this General Test section has been moderate.

In this article, we have shared the CUET General Test syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

CUET General Test Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates are requested to go through the official syllabus link provided below.

CUET General Test Syllabus 2023 PDF Download PDF

CUET General Test Syllabus 2023

The general test is section 3 of the CUET 2023 exam. Furthermore, the CUET General Test syllabus covers topics like general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra/geometry/mensuration/stat), and logical and analytical reasoning. Let’s discuss the topic-wise syllabus below:

CUET General Test Syllabus 2023 Sections Syllabus General Knowledge Important Days Indian History Indian National Movement Awards and Honors Books and Authors General Polity Science & Technology Sports Countries & Capitals Science – Inventions & Discoveries etc. Current Affairs National and International Current Affairs General Mental Ability Logical and Analytical Reasoning Letter and Symbol Series Verbal Reasoning Coding and Decoding Judgment and Reasoning Non-verbal series Analogies Analytical Reasoning Blood relations Statement and Conclusion Statement and Argument Direction Test Mirror and Water Images Classification Numerical Ability (Till Grade 8) Time and Work Partnership Problems on Trains Simplification and Approximation Profit and Loss Boats and Streams Geometry Mensuration 2D and 3D HCF and LCM Percentages Ratio and Proportion Probability Number System Statistics Application of Mathematics Algebra Quantitative Reasoning Arithmetic Number Series Arithmetical Reasoning Problem-Solving Problems on Age Data Interpretation Data Sufficiency Number Series

CUET General Test Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well acquainted with the CUET General Test exam pattern to get insights into the pattern of questions, weightage distribution, and marking scheme. There will be one question paper which will have 60 questions out of which 50 questions need to be attempted. Have a look at the exam pattern shared below:

The questions will be objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

There shall be a total of 60 questions in the section.

Candidates need to attempt only 50 questions.

As per the CUET General Test marking scheme, 5 marks will be awarded for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in the test.

Sections Total Number of Questions Number of Questions to be Attempted General Knowledge Current Affairs General Mental Ability Numerical Ability Quantitative Reasoning Logical and Analytical Reasoning 60 50

How to Prepare for CUET General Test?

Candidates who are planning to prepare for the CUET general test section should check the latest trend and formats before commencing their preparation. Therefore, it is crucial for the candidates to follow the latest CUET general test syllabus in order to get an idea of topics from which questions can be asked in the section. Check the list of best CUET general test preparation tips and tricks to maximize the chances of qualifying for the test:

Download the latest CUET general test syllabus and exam pattern before commencing the preparation. This will give you an idea of the exam-relevant topics and allow you to assign study hours to each and every topic accordingly.

Formulate a study plan in such a way that you get enough time for revision. Also, do an analysis of your areas of strengths and weaknesses from the list of topics.

Pick the best books and study resources suggested by experts and previous toppers. This will be helpful in learning all the concepts and theories easily.

Read newspapers and journals to stay informed about the latest events and developments in both India and international countries.

Attempt the previous year's question paper, CUET sample papers, and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Moreover, it will improve your speed, accuracy, and time management skills.

Best Books for CUET General Test Syllabus

Candidates should pick the best CUET general test books based on the latest exam pattern and trends to excel in this section. The right books and resources will help them to cover all the aspects of the CUET general test syllabus. The section-wise books for the section are listed below: