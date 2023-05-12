CUET General Test Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

The National Testing Agency conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2023-24. Check here the latest CUET General Test Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

CUET General Test Syllabus 2023:
CUET General Test Syllabus 2023:

CUET General Test Syllabus 2023: The National Testing Agency conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2023-24. The CUET General Test syllabus is section III of the CUET 2023 exam.

 

Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam should be familiar with the latest CUET General Test syllabus and exam pattern to get an idea of the important topics and weightage distribution in order to excel in this section. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of this General Test section has been moderate. 

In this article, we have shared the CUET General Test syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

 

CUET General Test Syllabus 2023 PDF

Career Counseling

Before applying, candidates are requested to go through the official syllabus link provided below.

 

CUET General Test Syllabus 2023 PDF

Download PDF

 

CUET General Test Syllabus 2023

The general test is section 3 of the CUET 2023 exam. Furthermore, the CUET General Test syllabus covers topics like general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra/geometry/mensuration/stat), and logical and analytical reasoning. Let’s discuss the topic-wise syllabus below:

CUET General Test Syllabus 2023

Sections

Syllabus

General Knowledge

Important Days

Indian History

Indian National Movement

Awards and Honors

Books and Authors

General Polity

Science & Technology

Sports

Countries & Capitals

Science – Inventions & Discoveries etc.

Current Affairs

National and International Current Affairs

General Mental Ability

Logical and Analytical Reasoning

Letter and Symbol Series

Verbal Reasoning

Coding and Decoding

Judgment and Reasoning

Non-verbal series

Analogies

Analytical Reasoning

Blood relations

Statement and Conclusion

Statement and Argument

Direction Test

Mirror and Water Images

Classification

Numerical Ability (Till Grade 8)

Time and Work

Partnership

Problems on Trains

Simplification and Approximation

Profit and Loss

Boats and Streams

Geometry

Mensuration 2D and  3D

HCF and LCM

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Probability

Number System

Statistics

Application of Mathematics

Algebra

Quantitative Reasoning

Arithmetic Number Series

Arithmetical Reasoning

Problem-Solving

Problems on Age

Data Interpretation

Data Sufficiency

Number Series

CUET General Test Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well acquainted with the CUET General Test exam pattern to get insights into the pattern of questions, weightage distribution, and marking scheme. There will be one question paper which will have 60 questions out of which 50 questions need to be attempted. Have a look at the exam pattern shared below:

  • The questions will be objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
  • There shall be a total of 60 questions in the section.
  • Candidates need to attempt only 50 questions.
  • As per the CUET General Test marking scheme, 5 marks will be awarded for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in the test.

Sections

Total Number of Questions

Number of Questions to be Attempted

General Knowledge

Current Affairs

General Mental Ability

Numerical Ability

Quantitative Reasoning

Logical and Analytical Reasoning

60

50

How to Prepare for CUET General Test?

Candidates who are planning to prepare for the CUET general test section should check the latest trend and formats before commencing their preparation. Therefore, it is crucial for the candidates to follow the latest CUET general test syllabus in order to get an idea of topics from which questions can be asked in the section. Check the list of best CUET general test preparation tips and tricks to maximize the chances of qualifying for the test:

  • Download the latest CUET general test syllabus and exam pattern before commencing the preparation. This will give you an idea of the exam-relevant topics and allow you to assign study hours to each and every topic accordingly.
  • Formulate a study plan in such a way that you get enough time for revision. Also, do an analysis of your areas of strengths and weaknesses from the list of topics.
  • Pick the best books and study resources suggested by experts and previous toppers. This will be helpful in learning all the concepts and theories easily. 
  • Read newspapers and journals to stay informed about the latest events and developments in both India and international countries.
  • Attempt the previous year's question paper, CUET sample papers, and mock tests to check where your preparation stands. Moreover, it will improve your speed, accuracy, and time management skills.

Best Books for CUET General Test Syllabus

Candidates should pick the best CUET general test books based on the latest exam pattern and trends to excel in this section. The right books and resources will help them to cover all the aspects of the CUET general test syllabus. The section-wise books for the section are listed below:

Book Name

Author

General Knowledge

Manohar Pandey

A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning

Dr RS Aggarwal

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic

Rajesh Verma

A New Approach to Reasoning- Verbal, Non-Verbal & Analytical

BS Sijwali & Indu Sijwali

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

Dr RS Aggarwal

FAQ

Is general test for CUET difficult?

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of this general test section has been moderate. However, the difficulty level of the section varies every year and also it depends on the preparation of the candidates.

How do I prepare for the general test of CUET?

To prepare well for the CUET general test, candidates should go through the latest syllabus, prepare a comprehensive study schedule, and attempt mock tests and previous years' papers to determine their strengths and weaknesses.

What is the pattern of the CUET General Test 2023?

As per the CUET general test syllabus exam pattern, the exam will contain objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be one question paper which will have 60 questions out of which 50 questions need to be attempted.

Is there any negative marking in CUET General Test Syllabus 2023?

Yes. There will be negative markings for wrong answers marked in the CUET general test exam. As per the marking scheme, 5 marks will be awarded for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in the test.

What is CUET General Test Syllabus?

The CUET General Test syllabus covers topics like General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra/geometry/mensuration/stat), Logical and Analytical Reasoning.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next