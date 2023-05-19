CUET Previous Year Question Paper 2023: Download Subject-wise PDF with Answers

Candidates preparing for the CUET 2023 UG exam can download the CUET previous year question papers with answers pdf to practice. CUET question papers help aspirants to understand the exam format, type of questions asked, difficulty level, topics frequently asked, and time taken in solving questions.

CUET Previous Year Question Papers PDF 2023 play a pivotal role for the candidates preparing for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 that will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for offering admission to eligible candidates in the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other participating state, deemed, private universities for the academic session 2023-24.

Candidates preparing for the CUET 2023 UG exam can download the CUET previous year question papers with answers pdf to practice. CUET question papers help aspirants to understand the exam format, type of questions asked, difficulty level, topics frequently asked, and time taken in solving questions. CUET is the second-largest national-level entrance exam that is held every year for admission to UG programmes for which more than 16.85 lakh registrations have been received this year.

Solving CUET previous year question papers pdf is one of the best ways to prepare the entire syllabus studied so far. CUET is one of the most difficult exams to crack in India. Exam analysis trends show that the overall difficulty level of the CUET exam has been moderate to difficult. Candidates can download the CUET previous year question papers with answers pdf in this article to practice for the upcoming CUET UG 2023 exam.

CUET Previous Year Question Papers

CUET previous year question papers pdf are a helpful self-assessment and practice tool for candidates to measure their strengths and weaknesses. With enough practice on the CUET previous year question papers, candidates can predict the expected type of questions that may be asked in the upcoming CUET exam. In this article, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has provided the subject-wise CUET previous year question papers with answers pdf for helping candidates secure high marks.

If you are a CUET aspirant and looking to crack the exam with high marks to get admission into one of the prestigious CUET participating universities, then you must practice CUET previous year question papers pdf with answers before appearing for the CUET 2023 examination.

We have provided below the CUET previous year question papers with answers pdf download link for the ease of aspirants.

Benefits of Solving CUET Previous Year Question Papers

CUET previous year question papers are beneficial for aspirants who are preparing for the CUET 2023 exam. The NTA has released the official CUET syllabus for all subjects. Candidates appearing for the CUET 2023 must practice solving CUET previous year question papers for a highly competitive exam such as CUET. There are many advantages of solving CUET previous year question papers with answers pdf, check below:

CUET previous year question papers help the candidate understand what kind of questions are asked in the exam. Aspirants can learn that the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the CUET previous year question paper were based on case studies, reasoning-assertion, etc.

Aspirants practicing CUET previous year question papers pdf can understand the exam difficulty level, most often asked topics, their number of good attempts, questions weightage for different topics, etc.

Solving CUET previous year question papers also help candidates in increasing their domain knowledge, and reasoning skills, determining repetitive questions, and expected questions in the upcoming CUET exam, and also getting a better understanding of how to approach the topics.

CUET previous year question papers also serve as a self-assessment tool that aids in assessing your progress and performance level. It helps in identifying where one needs improvement and better learning.

Candidates also benefit from CUET previous year question papers in terms of improving their time management skills, boosting their confidence level, and revision of the entire syllabus.

How to Attempt CUET Previous Year Question Papers?

Here are a few tips for the aspirants preparing through the CUET question papers pdf to ace the exam:

The CUET exam is held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Read all the instructions on the question paper carefully before you start attempting the paper. The CUET question paper format includes multiple choice questions (MCQs) with four options below them. You should read the questions carefully before choosing any option.

As per the CUET marking scheme, there is a negative marking applicable for each wrong answer. One must note that (-1) shall be deducted for each wrong answer. Whereas in cases of correct answers, 5 marks shall be awarded. Unanswered/Marked for review questions will be given no mark (0). Read the CUET question paper pattern below further in this article to know more about the CUET marking scheme.

CUET Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

The CUET previous year question paper analysis has been compiled by Jagran Josh’s exam prep team based on the feedback of the candidates who appeared in the CUET 2022 exam. Exam analysis for CUET 2022 shows that the overall difficulty level was moderate to difficult. The CUET 2022 included three sections: language, domain-specific, and general test. The question paper included multiple choice questions (MCQs). Candidates with strong knowledge and clarity of concepts on subjects such as English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning, and general awareness can easily crack the CUET exam with good marks.

CUET Previous Year Question Paper: Exam Pattern

As per the CUET exam pattern, the exam shall be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The CUET question papers shall be available to attempt in 13 different languages including Urdu, Punjabi, Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Odiya, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

There are four sections in the CUET UG 2023 exam which are:

Section IA – Languages: There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.

Section IB – Languages: There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.

Section II – Domain: There are 27 domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University/ Universities. The topics in the domain-specific subjects shall be as per the class 12 syllabus only.

Section III – General Test: For any such undergraduate programme/programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission.

CUET Exam Pattern 2023 Sections Subjects/ Tests No. of Questions To be Attempted Duration Section IA 13 Languages 50 40 in each language 45 minutes for each language Section IB 20 Languages Section II 27 Domain-specific Subjects 45/50 35/40 45 minutes for each subject Section III General Test 60 50 60 minutes

Note: 1. From the above subjects/languages, the candidate can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all three Sections. 2. Examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of Candidates and Subject choices.

As per the CUET marking scheme,

For each correct answer, 5 marks shall be awarded.

For each wrong answer, (-1) will be deducted.

Unanswered/Marked for Review questions will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then (+5) marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then (+5) marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given (+5) marks.

Highlights of CUET 2023

CUET-UG 2023 has recorded a total of 16.85 lakhs registrations this year. Compared to last year's statistics, data shows an increase of 4 lakh candidates (41%) who are expected to appear for the CUET 2023. CUET UG is deemed to be the second-largest national-level entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants. Of these 16.85 lakh registrations, a total of 13.99 lahks successfully submitted their applications along with fees. Of these 13.99 lakh candidates, 7.51 lakh are girls and 7.48 lakh are boys this year. The number of participating universities has also gone up from 90 (in 2022) to 242 (in 2023).