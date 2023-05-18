CUET Accounts Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

Candidates who aspire to pursue further education in accounting at the undergraduate level must check the CUET Accounts syllabus. Check out the latest CUET Accounts syllabus and exam pattern here!

CUET Accounts Syllabus 2023: The National Testing Agency conducts a common university entrance test (CUET) to provide admission to eligible candidates into all UG programmes in all Central Universities. Basically, the CUET syllabus is divided into three sections i.e. Section 1 (Section I A and Section II A Languages), Section 2-Domain, and Section 3-General Test.

In Section II, there is a list of 27 Domain specific subjects, out of which the CUET Accountancy/Book Keeping section is one of the domain subjects. Candidates who choose the accounts subject as their domain should download the latest CUET accounts syllabus and exam pattern to get an idea of the important topics and marking scheme to boost their qualifying chances. As per the previous trend and analysis, the overall difficulty level of this account section has been moderate.

In this article, we have discussed the CUET Accounts syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

CUET Accounts Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates can download the official CUET Accounts syllabus PDF link shared below to get an idea of the actual format and types of questions asked in the exam.

CUET Accounts Syllabus 2023-Unit Wise

The CUET accounts syllabus comprises eleven units. Each unit has multiple sub-topics that are equally important in the exam. Part I covers seven units, while Part II covers four units. Furthermore, the curriculum of accountancy is based on the syllabus of Class 12. Let’s look at the unit-wise syllabus in detail below:

Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organizations and Partnership Firms

Unit I: Accounting Not-for-Profit Organisation

Not-for-profit organization: Meaning and Examples.

Receipts and Payments: Meaning and Concept of Fund-based and non-fund-based Accounting.

Preparation of Income and Expenditure Account and Balance sheet from receipt and payment account with additional information.

Unit II: Accounting for Partnership

Nature of Partnership Firm: Partnership deed (meaning, importance).

Final Accounts of Partnership: Fixed v/s Fluctuating capital, Division of profit among partners, Profit, and Loss Appropriation account.

Unit III: Reconstitution of Partnership

Changes in profit sharing ratio among the existing partners (sacrificing ratio and gaining ratio)

Accounting for Revaluation of Assets and Liabilities and Distribution of Reserves and Accumulated Profits

Goodwill: Nature, Factors Affecting and Methods of Valuation: Average profit, Super profit, Multiplier, and Capitalization methods.

Admission of a Partner: Effect of admission of a partner, Change in profit sharing ratio, the Accounting treatment for goodwill, Revaluation of assets and liabilities, Reserves (accumulated profits), and Adjustment of capital.

Retirement/Death of a Partner: Change in profit sharing ratio, Accounting treatment of goodwill, Revaluation of assets and liabilities, Adjustment of accumulated profits (Reserves).

Unit IV: Dissolution of Partnership Firm

Meaning, Settlement of accounts: Preparation of realisation account and related accounts (excluding piecemeal distribution, sale to a company, and insolvency of a Partner)

Company Accounts and Financial Statement Analysis

Unit V: Accounting for Share and Debenture Capital

Share Capital: Meaning, Nature, and Types.

Accounting for Share Capital: Issue and Allotment of Equity and Preference Shares; Over subscription and Under subscription; Issue at par, premium, and at discount; Calls in advance, Calls in arrears, Issue of shares for consideration other than cash.

Forfeiture of Shares: Accounting treatment, Re-issue of forfeited shares.

Presentation of shares and Debentures Capital in the company’s balance sheet.

Issue of Debenture – At par, premium, and discount; Issue of debentures for consideration other than cash.

Redemption of the debenture.

Out of proceeds of fresh issue, accumulated profits, and sinking fund

Unit VI: Analysis of Financial Statements

Financial Statements of a Company: Preparation of simple financial statements of a company in the prescribed form with major headings only.

Financial Analysis: Meaning, Significance, Purpose, and Limitations.

Tools for Financial Analysis: Comparative statements, Common size statements.

Accounting Ratios: Meaning and Objectives, Types of Ratios:

Liquidity Ratios: Current ratio, Liquidity ratio.

Solvency Ratio: Debt to equity, Total assets to debt, Proprietary ratio.

Activity Ratio: Inventory turnover, Debtors turnover, Payables turnover, Working capital turnover, fixed assets turnover, Current assets turnover.

Profitability Ratio: Gross profit, Operating ratio, Net profit ratio, Return on Investment, Earning per Share, Dividend per Share, Profit Earning ratio.

Unit VII: Statement of Changes in Financial Position

Cash Flow Statement: Meaning and Objectives, Preparation, Adjustments related to depreciation, dividend and tax, sale and purchase of non-current assets (as per revised standard issued by ICAI)

Computerized Accounting System

Unit I: Overview of Computerized Accounting System

Concept and Types of Computerized Accounting System (CAS).

Features of a Computerized Accounting System.

Structure of a Computerized Accounting System.

Unit II: Using a Computerized Accounting System

Steps in the installation of CAS, Preparation of chart of accounts, Codification, and Hierarchy of account heads.

Data entry, Data validation, and Data verification.

Adjusting entries, Preparation of financial statements, Closing entries, and Opening entries.

Security of CAS and Security features are generally available in CAS (Students are expected to understand and practice the entire accounting process using an accounting package.)

Unit III: Accounting Using Database Management System (DBMS)

Concepts of DBMS.Objects in DBMS: Tables, Queries, Forms, Reports.

Creating data tables for accounting.

Using queries, forms, and reports for generating accounting information. Applications of DBMS in generating accounting information such as shareholders’ records, sales reports, customers’ profiles, suppliers’ profiles payroll, employees’ profiles, and petty cash registers.

Unit IV: Accounting Applications of Electronic Spreadsheets

Concept of an Electronic Spreadsheet (ES).

Features offered by Electronic Spreadsheet.

Applications of Electronic Spreadsheet in generating accounting information, preparing depreciation schedules, loan repayment schedules, payroll accounting, and other such company

CUET Accounts Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should check the CUET Accounts exam pattern to understand the format of questions, number of questions, weightage distribution, and marking scheme. There will be one question paper that will have 50 questions, of which 40 need to be attempted. Let’s discuss the exam pattern in a detailed manner below:

The section comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions

According to the CUET Accounts marking scheme, 5 marks will be assigned for every correct response and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer in the test.

Subject Number of Questions Number of Questions to be attempted Maximum Marks Accountancy/Bookkeeping 50 40 200

How do I prepare for CUET Accounts?

Candidates should implement the best preparation strategy to pass with flying colors in CUET accountancy/bookkeeping exam. With this, they should check the CUET accounts syllabus to cover all the aspects of the section. Here is the list of the best preparation strategies to excel in the accountancy section.

Analyze the CUET Accounts syllabus and exam pattern carefully before commencing preparation in order to know the topics that need to be covered for the entrance exam.

Formulate a study schedule based on the latest trend and syllabus and stick to it till the completion of the entrance exam.

One should read NCERTs first to cover basic concepts and then use other reference books to cover advanced-level topics.

Focus on topics like accounting not-for-profit organizations, accounting for partnerships, reconstitution of partnerships, dissolution of partnership firms, analysis of financial statements, etc.

Solve previous year's question papers, CUET sample papers, and mock tests to check the level; of your preparation. Furthermore, it will also strengthen your weak areas and boost your time management skills, and question-solving speed with accuracy.

Jot down all the difficult questions in a separate notebook as it would also be useful in last-minute revision.

Best Books for CUET Accounts Syllabus

The right CUET Accountancy Books is one of the important factors in acing the domain section questions in the exam. It is essential to read the books and study material based on the latest trends and patterns to cover all the topics mentioned in the CUET Accounts syllabus. The list of best books for the accountancy and bookkeeping sections are listed below: