DU University admission through the CUET registration process is likely to begin in the month of July 2023 after the declaration of CUET results. The CUET 2023 exam will be conducted from May 21, 2023, and the result will be announced in the third week of June 2023.

DU University Admission (Through CUET): The registration process for CUET UG 2023 was reopened from April 9 to April 11, 2023. Previously, the registration for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) – 2023] was completed on March 30 2023 and the correction facility was given to the candidates from 01 to 03 April 2023.

Meanwhile, representations have been received from the students to open the registration window again for applying for CUET (UG) 2023 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons, and thus the registration was reopened for receiving online application forms for CUET UG 2023.

As per the official schedule, the CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held from May 21 to May 31, 2023. The result for the same is expected to be declared in the third week of June 2023. After the announcement of the result, the DU admission process for the UG course shall commence.

However, it is expected that DU University admission through the CUET application form will be released in the month of July 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the CUET exam can fill out the DU application form 2023 for admission before the last date. CUET 2023 scores will be used to determine DU admission for UG courses. Aspirants who have passed 10+2 with 50% aggregate marks will be considered eligible to apply for admission. The selection will be done through e-counseling by Delhi University on the basis of CUET scores.

In this blog, we have shared complete details of the DU University admission through CUET including eligibility criteria, step-by-step registration process, important dates, and much more.

DU UG Admission 2023 through CUET: Key Highlights

Check the table below to know the key highlights of the DU admission through CUET UG 2023 shared below:

Name of the University University of Delhi Admission Mode Entrance Based (CUET) Admission Process Online Number of Seats 69,500 (approx) Programmes Offered B.A, B.Com and B.Sc Home Science etc Admission conducting authority Delhi University, NTA Total Number of Colleges 91 Who can apply Gen/OBC/SC/ST, Persons with Disabilities (PWD), Kashmiri Migrant (KM), Armed Forces (CW), Nominated Sikkimese Students and Ward Quota, Minority college applicants, Sports/Extracurricular activities (ECA) categories, women candidates from Delhi seeking admission in Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB)

DU University Admission Dates 2023

Have a look at the DU UG admission 2023 through CUET important dates shared below to avoid missing out on any important deadlines for the events.

Events CUET UG Dates CUET application form February 9, 2023, April 9 (Re-released) CUET application form ends March 30, April 11 (Re-released) Last date to pay the CUET application fee March 30 CUET application correction window April 1 to 3 CUET advance city intimation slip May 14-For exams to be conducted from May 21 to 24 CUET admit card release date Three days before the exam CUET UG 2023 exam dates May 21 onwards CUET Result 2023 Third week of June, 2023

DU Admission Eligibility Criteria 2023

It has been declared that the CUET will be the official admission channel for Delhi University in 2023. The DU merit list for 2023 will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the CUET 2023 exam.

There shall be no upper age limit for the candidates attempting the CUET UG 2023 exam, and those who have passed/appeared in the 12th standard exam or equivalent can appear for the CUET exam. With this, the aspirant should ensure that they satisfy the eligibility criteria of the respective university to which they are applying before submitting the application form.

DU UG Admission Course Wise Eligibility Criteria 2023

Delhi University provides admission into courses like BA, B.Sc, B.Com, etc at the undergraduate level. The CUET scores will be used to determine admission to these courses. Check the eligibility criteria of all the courses for DU University admission through CUET.

Course Name Eligibility Criteria BA. (Hons.) English An aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying exam The merit list will be prepared based on one language and the three best academic/elective subjects. Studied and passed English in the qualifying exam and should include English when calculating the ‘Best Four’ percentage. B.A. (Hons.) Hindi An aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying exam. Candidates who will obtain 40% marks in the aggregate and 50% marks in the subject concerned are also eligible for admission to the relevant Honours Course. The merit shall be decided based on one language and the three best academic/elective subjects. The applicant must have studied and passed Hindi in the qualifying exam and should include Hindi when calculating the ‘Best Four’ percentage. B.A. (Hons.) Economics An aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying examination. The merit list will be prepared based on one language and the three best academic/elective subjects. Studied and passed Mathematics on the qualifying exam. B.Com (Hons.) 45% aggregate marks in the qualifying exam Studied/passed Mathematics/Business Mathematics in the qualifying exam. B.Com An aggregate of 40% marks in the qualifying examination. B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science Mathematics, one language, and two other subjects prescribed as academic subjects should have obtained: 60% or above in Mathematics 60% or above in aggregate of four subjects including Mathematics, one language, and two other subjects listed as Academic Subjects. B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics / Statistics 50% marks in Mathematics and an aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying examination. B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry/ Physics/ Polymer Science The total percentage in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics should be 55%, and one compulsory language should be 50%. B.Sc. (Hons.) Home Science Minimum 50% marks in the aggregate of any three of the following subjects: At least one subject: Physics/Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology/ and other Subjects from List B.

How to Apply for DU University Admission 2023 (Through CUET)?

To apply for DU admission to UG courses, candidates are required to visit the official website to commence the DU CSAS registration process. Follow the easy steps shared below to apply online for the DU CSAS 2023 admission without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official website of DU CSAS

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CSAS registration link”.

Step 3: Next, select the UG admission merit list.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the "Submit" button to complete the application process.

DU UG Admission 2023 Application Fees

The payment of application fees for DU UG admission shall be made online. The application fees vary as per the category. Check the category-wise DU CSAS application fee in the table shared below:

Category Application Fees UR/OBC-NCL/EWS Rs 250 SC/ST/PwD Rs 100

DU Seat Allotment 2023

Delhi University will announce the DU 2023 seat allotment lists in online mode. After the approval of the DU seat, candidates need to pay the admission fee to confirm their seat at Delhi University. For this, they need to go to the official portal of DU CSAS. And then log in using the credentials, like the application number and password. Then accept the provisionally allotted seat.

DU UG Admission 2023: Courses Offered through CUET 2023

At the undergraduate level, Delhi University offers courses in engineering, pharmacy, arts, science, commerce, education, fine arts, architecture, etc. Till 2021, admission to the majority of these courses was based on 12th grade, while the remaining courses offered admission through various entrance exams. However, in 2022, admission to all the UG courses will be based on valid CUET scores. The list of Delhi University UG courses offered through CUET 2023 is as follows:

BA (Prog) and BA (Hons)

B.Sc (Gen) and B.Sc (Hons)

BCom and BCom (Hons)

BVoc

BBA

B EI Ed

BMS

B P Ed

DU UG Course-Wise Admission Criteria 2023

Have a look at the Delhi University course-wise admission criteria shared below for reference.

Courses DU Admission Criteria BA courses Candidates need to attempt the entrance test in any one language from Section one and in any three subjects from the other section. BSc courses Merit will be determined based on the CUET scores in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, or Biology. Linguistic courses Candidates need to attempt the test in one language or can choose a particular language. BCom, BVoc, BA Pass Candidates have the choice of a language along with one domain-specific subject and a general examination or a three-subject test. BBA, BBE, BMS One language test, Mathematics and general test BA Economics Hons Candidates need to participate in the mathematics test. Merit will be determined based on the score in one language test, mathematics, and two domain tests.

Delhi University Admission 2023: Important Facts

Some of the key facts pertaining to DU University admission through CUET are shared below:

Students who will score better in the CUET exam will be considered eligible to apply for the DU 2023 admission.

The merit list will be prepared based on the marks secured in CUET UG 2023 exam.

The University of Delhi is expected to release the DU application form 2023 for DU CSAS by May 20.

After being declared qualified in the CUET 2023 exam, candidates are required to register on the DU website for e-counseling. The e-counseling will be held in two sessions and students need to submit their college preferences on the official website of DU.

Delhi University UG 2023 Selection Process

Candidates who are willing to secure admission to UG courses need to mandatorily attempt the CUET UG 2023 exam. The selection will be done through e-counseling by DU on the basis of CUET scores. Additionally, candidates who want admission through sports and extracurricular activities need to appear in the performance test along with the CUET. Candidates will be selected based on their CUET scores (25%) and performance test (75%).

Documents Required for Delhi University Admissions 2023

The list of following documents is required for DU University admission through CUET 2023: