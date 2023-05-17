CUET Agriculture Books 2023: Check Best Booklist for CUET Agriculture Preparation

CUET Agriculture Books 2023: Agriculture is one of the 27 domain subjects in the CUET exam. Jagran Josh’s exam prep team has compiled the CUET best books for domain-specific subjects along with the best study material for Agriculture.

CUET Agriculture Books are highly important in the preparation for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, has released the official CUET Agriculture syllabus for the computer-based test (CBT) for admission of eligible candidates in the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other participating universities for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

In this article, we have shared the list of best books for CUET preparation for Agriculture along with tips on how to prepare from the CUET books and things to keep in mind when selecting the best books for CUET agriculture.

Highlights of CUET 2023

CUET UG is the second-largest entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants. This year, a total of 16.85 lakh candidates have registered for the CUET 2023 out of which 13.99 lakh submitted their forms and fees. Of these 13.99 lakh candidates, 7,48 lakh are boys and 7.51 lakh are girls candidates who will appear for the CUET UG exam this year. There has also been an increase of 4 lakh candidates (41%) this year when compared with the last year’s statistics of applicants, stated the UGC officials. There also has been an increase in the number of participating universities from 90 (in 2022) to 242 (in 2023).

CUET Agriculture Books 2023

CUET is one of the most popular and difficult exams to crack. Apart from having knowledge of exam pattern, syllabus, and marking scheme, candidates must also know to choose the best books for the CUET agriculture exam is extremely important to score high marks.

While selecting the best CUET agriculture books, candidates must remember to:

Choose the latest edition of the books that cover all the topics.

Ensure that the agriculture books are based on the official syllabus and exam pattern.

Choose books that contain well-researched topics and the most recent data.

Check if the book includes practice sets, question papers, and mock tests.

Best Books for CUET Agriculture Exam

CUET Agriculture books are designed to cover the CUET 2023 Syllabus in the most comprehensive manner. Candidates opting for CUET Agriculture in the exam this year must adhere to the best books which shall cover the topics from the syllabus of CUET Agriculture:

Unit 1: Agrometeorology, Genetics and Plant Breeding, Biochemistry and Microbiology

Unit 2: Livestock Production

Unit 3: Crop Production

Unit 4: Horticulture

Important CUET Agriculture Books 2023

Book Name Author Name ICAR AIEEA UG R. Gupta Agriculture at a Glance R. K. Sharma Fundamentals of Agriculture Arun Katyayan Class XII Agriculture Textbook NCERT

Advantages of CUET Agriculture Books

CUET agriculture preparation books are written after thorough research and analysis of exam trends over the years. These CUET agriculture books are designed and written by industry authors to offer a detailed list of topics, updated information, and authentic study material.

The list of books for CUET agriculture is recommended by experts for preparing for the competitive exams. All the books have been written by reputable authors and contain updated information, filled with diagrams and illustrations, preparatory study material, practice questions, mock test series, etc.

How to prepare from CUET Agriculture Books?

CUET agriculture exam has been found to be moderately difficult therefore best preparation strategy is essential for cracking the exam. Candidates must utilise the CUET agriculture books to gain clarity of concepts and think like an expert in their chosen domain. Below, we have compiled the best 5 tips to prepare from the books for the CUET Agriculture exam: