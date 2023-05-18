CUET Physical Education Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

Candidates who aspire to continue their further education in Physical Education at the undergraduate level must check the CUET Physical Education syllabus. Check out the latest CUET Physical Education Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

CUET Physical Education Syllabus 2023: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is conducted for the admission of eligible aspirants into all UG programmes in all Central Universities. There are three sections included in the CUET syllabus i.e. Section 1 (Section I A and Section II A Languages), Section 2-Domain, and Section 3-General Test.

In Section 2, there are a total of 27 Domains specific subjects, out of which the CUET physical education section is one of the domain subjects of the CUET 2023 entrance exam. Aspirants who will choose a physical education subject as their domain should be familiar with the detailed CUET physical education syllabus and exam pattern to cover all the aspects relevant to the exam. As per the past year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of this physical education question has been found to be moderate.

In this article, we have shared the CUET physical education syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

CUET Physical Education Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates can download the official CUET physical education syllabus PDF link shared below to know the topics from which questions are asked in the entrance exam. Download the CUET physical education syllabus in Hindi and English below:

CUET Physical Education Syllabus 2023 PDF Download PDF CUET Physical Education Syllabus 2023 PDF (Hindi) Download PDF

CUET Physical Education Syllabus 2023-Unit Wise

Physical education is important for students who aspire to continue their studies in health and fitness. The CUET physical education syllabus comprises a total of nine units on training, good health, first-aid, sports importance, and sociological areas. Furthermore, the curriculum of physical education is based on the syllabus for Class 12. Let’s look at the unit-wise syllabus in detail below:

Unit I Sociological Aspects of Physical Education

(i) Games and sports as man’s cultural heritage.

An understanding that sports have been a part of our culture and tradition since time immemorial.

(ii) Development of the individual through games and sports.

Understanding how games and sports contribute in various ways towards the development of an individual.

(iii) Role of Physical Education in promoting national integration.

How Physical Education Helps in Promoting National Integration.

(iv) Physical Education and personality development

The role of Physical education in the development of personal qualities like an individual attitude, discipline, helpfulness, team spirit, patience,

unity, friendship, etc.

Unit II Training Methods

(a) Meaning and importance of Sports Training.

Definition of Sports Training and its importance.

(b) Methods of training.

Methods of Training: Repetition, continuous & fartlek, and interval

Definition, purpose, advantages, and procedure of each.

Advantages of warming up, conditioning, and cooling/limbering.

(c) Isometric and isotonic exercises

Meaning, advantages, and examples of each.

(d) Circuit Training

Meaning and advantages of circuit training; procedure of conducting circuit training.

(e) Weight Training.

Meaning and advantages of weight training.

An understanding of how the above training methods help an individual in different sports and help develop strength, speed, stamina, skill, and endurance.

Unit III: Career Aspects in Physical Education

(i) Career options in Physical Education.

Professional sportsmen, sports managers, teachers/lecturers, sports coaches, gym instructors, sports officials, sports events coordinators, sports journalists and commentators, sports software engineers, marketing and manufacturing of sports equipment.

(ii) Important institutions of Physical Education in India.

Functions and objectives of Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (N.S.N.I.S.), Sports Authority of India (S.A.I), International Olympic Committee (I.O.C), Indian Olympic Association (IOA), YMCA College of Physical Education (Chennai), Lucknow Christian College of Physical Education (LCCPE), Luxmibai National University of Physical Education (LNUPE).Development of training facilities, coaching systems, and influence of media and sponsors.

Unit IV: Career Aspects in Physical Education

(i) Tournaments and types of tournaments.

Candidates should be fully aware of:

(a) the definition of ‘tournament’.

(b) the types of tournaments: Fixtures, Knock-out, league matches (seeding and byes).

(c) merits and demerits of tournaments.

(d) objectives and importance of intramural and extramural competitions.

(e) Names of the National and International Federations/Bodies controlling the various tournaments/competitions.

(ii) Difference between Professional and Amateur Players

Unit V: Health Education & Health Problems

(a) Meaning and definition of ‘Health’ and ‘Health Education’.

Meaning and definition of ‘Health’ (mental health and physical health) and ‘Health Education’.

(b) Principles and importance of Health Education. Health problems and the role of Health Education in solving them.

Principles and Objectives of Health Education. Importance of Health Education for adults and the younger generation through formal and non-formal channels of education. Various prevalent Health Problems: Communicable diseases – meaning, examples, and common mode of spread. Epidemics – meaning and examples; Water, noise, and air pollution – causes and prevention; Occupational Health Hazards – meaning and examples.

(c) Disability and Rehabilitation.

Causes of disability. General principles for prevention of disability;

Meaning and scope of Rehabilitation; services available for rehabilitation; the role of the community and government organizations in rehabilitation programmes.

(d) Posture

Meaning of posture.

Correct posture – meaning, the importance of correct posture (standing, sitting, walking).

Common postural deformities: kyphosis, scoliosis, lordosis, flat foot, knock-knees, bowlegged, hunch back, round shoulders – meaning, causes, and corrective measures

for each.

(e) Personal hygiene and sleep requirements.

Personal hygiene: Meaning of personal hygiene, the importance of personal hygiene for a healthy lifestyle. Care of eyes, ears, feet, hair, skin, oral hygiene, nose, and clothing.

Foot care: causes of corns, broken nails due to tight footwear; Causes of diseases like ringworm, athlete's foot due to walking in wet areas; proper care of feet.

Sleep requirements: Sleep requirements for different age groups. Effects of insufficient sleep on the human body.

(f) Substance Abuse.

Effects of use of alcohol and smoking on the individual and society.

Drugs: Meaning of ‘drugs’ and ‘drug abuse’; Stimulants and Narcotics – Analgesics.

Awareness of the fact that the use of certain drugs has been banned by World Anti-Doping

Agency (WADA) and National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and reasons for the same.

Unit VI: Sports Injuries and First Aid

(a) Sports-related injuries.

Types of sports-related injuries: Soft tissue injuries (contusion, abrasion, strain, and sprain) bone injuries (fracture), and joint injuries (dislocation): cause and prevention of each

(b) Role of a sportsperson in the prevention of sports-related accidents.

Types of injuries due to: sudden movement; environment (hot, cold, wet, and dry); lack of preparation (warm up, cool down); inadequate clothing, body protection; not

following instructions; surface and facilities, equipment being unsafe. Role of individuals in the prevention of sports-related accidents

(c) First Aid.

Meaning and importance of ‘First Aid’. First Aid for various sports-related injuries.

First Aid for cuts, grazes, strains, sprains, cramps, blisters, bruises, and injuries of bone (fracture and dislocation); application of splints and Thomas splint; First Aid in drowning; Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation (RICE).

Unit VII: Test & Measurement in Sports

Motor Fitness Test – 50 M Standing Start, 600 M Run/Walk, Sit & Reach Partial Curl Up, Push Ups (Boys), Modified Push-Ups (Girls), Standing Broad Jump, Agility – 4x10 M Shuttle Run

General Motor Fitness – Barrow three-item general motor ability (Standing Broad Jump, Zig Zag Run, Medicine Ball Put – For Boys: 03 Kg & For Girls: 01 Kg)

Measurement of Cardio-Vascular Fitness – Harvard Step Test/Rockport Test -

Computation of Fitness Index:

Duration of the Exercise in Seconds x 1005.5 x Pulse count of 1-1.5 Min after Exercise

Rikli & Jones - Senior Citizen Fitness Test

Chair Stand Test for lower body strength Arm Curl Test for Upper body strength Chair Sit & Reach Test for lower body flexibility Back Scratch Test for upper body flexibility Eight Foot Up & Go Test for agility Six-Minute Walk Test for Aerobic Endurance

Unit VIII Biomechanics & Sports

Meaning and Importance of Biomechanics in Sports

Types of movements (Flexion, Extension, Abduction & Adduction)

Newton’s Law of Motion & its Application in Sports

Friction & Sports

Unit IX Psychology & Sports

Personality; its definition & types – Trait & Types (Sheldon & Jung Classification) & Big Five Theory

Motivation, its type & techniques

Exercise Adherence; Reasons to Exercise, Benefits of Exercise

Strategies for Enhancing Adherence to Exercise

Meaning, Concept & Types of Aggressions in Sports

CUET Physical Education Exam Pattern 2023

After analyzing the syllabus, one should go through the CUET Physical Education exam pattern to understand the exam structure, number of questions, weightage distribution, and marking scheme followed by officials. There will be one question paper which will have 50 questions out of which 40 questions need to be attempted. Check the detailed exam pattern below:

The sections contain objective-type multiple-choice questions.

As per the CUET Physical Education marking scheme, add 5 marks for every correct answer and deduct 1 mark as the negative marking for each wrong answer in the exam.

Subject Number of Questions Number of Questions to be Attempted Maximum Marks Physical Education 50 40 200

How do I prepare for CUET Physical Education?

Candidates should use the best CUET physical education strategy to maximise their qualifying chances in the exam. Make sure that you are updated with the latest CUET physical education syllabus to cover all aspects of the section. Here is a list of the best preparation strategies to ace the physical education section.

Familiarise yourself with the CUET Physical Education syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before commencing the preparation. This will help you to get insights into topics and sub-topics that need to be covered for the entrance exam.

If you pick up a unit such as career aspects in physical education, cover all the possible sub-topics of the unit mentioned in the syllabus so that you can attempt every question asked in the actual entrance exam.

One should first refer to the basic textbooks to learn the fundamentals and then refer to the other standard books to learn the advanced-level topics.

Practice previous year's question papers, CUET sample papers, and mock tests to identify your strengths and weaknesses. It will also improve your question-solving speed, accuracy, and problem-solving skills.

Prepare short notes for all the topics as these notes can be used in the last-moment revision.

Best Books for CUET Physical Education Syllabus

Candidates should refer to the expert-recommended CUET Physical Education books that are based on the latest patterns and editions. The right preparation books will help them cover all the units mentioned in the CUET Physical Education syllabus. Some of the highly recommended books for the physical education sections are given below: