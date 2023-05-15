CUET Agriculture Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

In this article, candidates can find the comprehensive coverage of the CUET Agriculture syllabus as released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). There are four units to cover from which a total of 50 questions shall be asked in the exam. Aspirants can download the official syllabus pdf here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) through a computer-based test (CBT) for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating universities in India. Approximately 10-14 lakh candidates appear for the exam each year. The overall difficulty level of the exam is found to be moderate to difficult.

As per the CUET exam pattern, there are three sections. In section 2, questions are asked from the domain as selected by the candidates. One of the domain-specific subjects is Agriculture. Therefore, it is highly recommended to study efficiently from the official syllabus as released by the NTA.

In this article, candidates can find the CUET agriculture syllabus pdf along with the latest exam pattern, best books, and preparation strategies.

CUET Agriculture Syllabus 2023 PDF

Below, candidates can download the official syllabus pdf as released by the NTA:

CUET Agriculture Syllabus 2023 PDF Download PDF

CUET Agriculture Syllabus 2023

The CUET syllabus for Agriculture subject includes four units. Candidates are tested on their knowledge pertaining to agrometeorology, livestock production, crop production, and horticulture. There shall be a single-question paper comprising 50 multiple-choice questions out of which 40 questions have to be attempted.

In the table below, we have shared detailed unit-wise topics for the CUET Agriculture syllabus:

CUET Agriculture Syllabus Unit-1: Agrometeorology, Genetics and Plant Breeding, Biochemistry and Microbiology Agrometeorology: Elements of Weather-rainfall, temperature, humidity, wind velocity, Sunshine weather forecasting, climate change in relation to crop production. Genetics & Plant Breeding: (a) Cell and its structure, cell division-mitosis and meiosis and their significance. (b) Organisation of the genetic materials in chromosomes, DNA and RNA. (c) Mendel’s laws of inheritance. Reasons for the success of Mendel in his experiments, Absence of linkage in Mendel’s experiments. (d) Quantitative inheritance, continuous and discontinuous variation in plants. (e) Monogenic and polygenic inheritance. (f) Role of Genetics in Plant breeding, self and cross-pollinated crops, methods of breeding in field crops-introduction, selection, hybridization, mutation and polyploidy, tissue and cell culture. (g) Plant Biotechnology definition and scope in crop production. Biochemistry: pH and buffers, Classification and nomenclature of carbohydrates; proteins; lipids; vitamins and enzymes. Microbiology: Microbial cell structure, Micro-organisms- Algae, Bacteria, Fungi, Actinomycetes, Protozoa and Viruses. Role of micro-organisms in respiration, fermentation and organic matter decomposition. Unit-2: Livestock Production Scope and importance: (a) Importance of livestock in agriculture and industry, White revolution in India. (b) Important breeds Indian and exotic, distribution of cows, buffaloes and poultry in India. Care and management: (a) Systems of cattle and poultry housing (b) Principles of feeding, feeding practices. (c) Balanced ration-definition and ingredients. (d) Management of calves, bullocks, pregnant and milch animals as well as chicks crockrels and layers, poultry. (e) Signs of sick animals, symptoms of common diseases in cattle and poultry, Rinderpest, black quarter, foot and mouth, mastitis and haemorrhagicsepticaemiacoccidiosis, Fowl pox and Ranikhet disease, their prevention and control. Artificial Insemination: Reproductive organs, collection, dilution and preservation of semen and artificial insemination, role of artificial insemination in cattle improvement. Livestock Products: Processing and marketing of milk and Milk products. Unit-3: Crop Production Introduction: (a) Targets and achievements in foodgrain production in India since independence and its future projections, sustainable crop production, commercialization of agriculture and its scope in India. (b) Classification of field crops based on their utility-cereals, pulses, oils seeds, fibre, sugar and forage crops. Soil, Soil fertility, Fertilizers and Manures: (a) Soil, soil pH, Soil texture, soil structure, soil organisms, soil tilth, soil fertility and soil health. (b) Essential plant nutrients, their functions and deficiency symptoms. (c) Soil types of India and their characteristics. (d) Organic manure, common fertilizers including straight, complex, fertilizer mixtures and biofertilizers; integrated nutrient management system. Irrigation and Drainage: (a) Sources of irrigation (rain, canals, tanks, rivers, wells, tube wells). (b) Scheduling of irrigation based on critical stages of growth, time interval, soil moisture content and weather parameters. (c) Water requirement of crops. (d) Methods of irrigation and drainage. (e) Watershed management Weed Control: Principles of weed control, methods of weed control (cultural, mechanical, chemical, biological and Integrated weed management). Crops: Seed bed preparation, seed treatment, time and method of sowing/planting, seed rate; dose, method and time of fertilizer application, irrigation, interculture and weed control; common pests and diseases, caused by bacteria, fungi virus and nematode and their control, integrated pest management, harvesting, threshing, post-harvest technology: storage, processing and marketing of major field crops-Rice, wheat, maize, sorghum, pearl millet, groundnut, mustard, pigeon-pea, gram, sugarcane, cotton and berseem. Unit-4: Horticulture (a) Importance of fruits and vegetables in the human diet, Crop diversification & processing industry. (b) Orchard- location and layout, ornamental gardening and kitchen garden. (c) Planting system, training, pruning, intercropping, protection from frost and sunburn. (d) Trees, shrubs, climbers, annuals, perennials-definition and examples. Propagation by seed, cutting, budding, layering and grafting. (e) Cultivation practices, processing and marketing of: (i) Fruits - mango, papaya, banana, guava, citrus, grapes. (ii) Vegetables - Radish, carrot, potato, onion, cauliflower, brinjal, tomato, spinach and cabbage. (iii) Flowers - Gladiolus, canna, chrysanthemums, roses and marigold. (f) Principles and methods of fruit and vegetable preservation. (g) Preparation of jellies, jams, ketchup, chips and their packing.

CUET Agriculture Exam Pattern 2023

As per the exam pattern, there shall be one question paper that will comprise 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) out of which 40 questions need to be attempted. There shall be a negative marking of -1 for each wrong answer where no penalty if a question is left unanswered.

Sections Medium of the Question Paper Total Number of Questions Number of Questions to be Attempted Section 2 – Domain Specific Paper English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu 50 40

How to Prepare for CUET Agriculture?

Candidates preparing the Agriculture section for the CUET exam must adhere to the best preparation strategies, tips and tricks. Below, you can check the important tips:

One must have an understanding of the entire syllabus to know the topics in detail. Analysis of the syllabus will help craft an effective study, choose the right books, understand the marking scheme, and finish preparation in a well-timed manner.

Be aware of the marking scheme to avoid deductions and penalties. Check the examination pattern thoroughly along with previous years’ exam analysis to understand the difficulty level and question weightage of different topics. There is a negative marking of -1 marks in case of wrong answers.

Begin with a mock test always to see where you stand. This will help in gauging your current performance, strong areas, and weak areas. Accordingly, one must make topic goals throughout your study plan. Allocate dedicated slots for mock tests after every unit to keep track of your study progress.

Choose your study material, recommended books, or study group after thorough research. Refer trusted exam prep guides and portals such as Jagran Josh for your source for important topics, exam preparation tips and tricks, exam analysis, etc.

Solve mock tests, past years’ question papers, and sample papers as much as possible. Make sure you refer to the NCERT books for studying the basics of any topic. Once your basics are strong, it is less difficult to solve complex questions.

Best Books for CUET Agriculture Syllabus

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the list of best books for CUET Agriculture which one must refer to while studying for the exam. One must always begin their preparation with the NCERT books to strengthen their foundation of the subject and gain clarity of concepts.