Sikkim NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Starts from July 31 to August 11: Check Details

Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 registration has started on July 31 at 10 AM. Students who want to study MBBS or BDS in Sikkim must register by August 11, 2025, before 4:30 PM. To apply, visit the website at statequota.sikkim.gov.in. A NEET exam qualification is required for registration.
Sikkim has only one medical college, Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences, with 150 seats. The Government of Sikkim will manage the counselling through the Directorate of Technical Education. The counselling will be based on NEET scores. Official counselling dates are not yet announced, so keep checking the website for updates.
Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 has started for MBBS and BDS courses. Check the important registration dates below:
|
Event
|
Date & Time
|
Registration Opens
|
31st July 2025, from 10:00 a.m.
|
Registration Closes
|
11th August 2025, till 4:30 p.m.
How to Register for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025?
Students can follow the given steps to register for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website at statequota.sikkim.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for “NEET Counselling 2025 Registration”
Step 3: Fill in your basic details like name, NEET roll number, and contact info
Step 4: Upload all required documents like NEET scorecard, certificates, and photos
Step 5: Check all details again and submit the form
Step 6: Save or print the confirmation page for future use
Make sure to complete everything before August 11, 2025, at 4:30 PM.
Documents Needed for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025
To complete the Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 registration, students must upload some important documents. Forms without these will be rejected.
-
Sikkim Subject Certificate or Certificate of Identification (self or father)
-
Valid Community Certificate (in candidate’s name)
-
Residential Certificate, Trade License (father’s name), or parent's job proof
-
BPL Certificate (if available)
-
Birth Certificate
-
NEET Scorecard
-
Class 12 Marksheet
-
CUET Scorecard
-
JEE Scorecard
