Sikkim NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Starts from July 31 to August 11: Check Details

Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 registration has started on July 31 at 10 AM. Students who want to study MBBS or BDS in Sikkim must register by August 11, 2025, before 4:30 PM. To apply, visit the website at statequota.sikkim.gov.in. A NEET exam qualification is required for registration.

Sikkim has only one medical college, Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences, with 150 seats. The Government of Sikkim will manage the counselling through the Directorate of Technical Education. The counselling will be based on NEET scores. Official counselling dates are not yet announced, so keep checking the website for updates.

Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 has started for MBBS and BDS courses. Check the important registration dates below: