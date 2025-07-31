TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Sikkim NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Starts from July 31 to August 11: Check Details

Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 registration for MBBS and BDS has started from July 31. The last date to apply is August 11, 2025, till 4:30 PM. Eligible candidates must apply at statequota.sikkim.gov.in with NEET qualification and required documents. Sikkim has one medical college with 150 seats. Counselling will be based on NEET scores.

Aayesha Sharma
Jul 31, 2025, 15:15 IST
Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 registration has started on July 31 at 10 AM. Students who want to study MBBS or BDS in Sikkim must register by August 11, 2025, before 4:30 PM. To apply, visit the website at statequota.sikkim.gov.in. A NEET exam qualification is required for registration. 

Sikkim has only one medical college, Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences, with 150 seats. The Government of Sikkim will manage the counselling through the Directorate of Technical Education. The counselling will be based on NEET scores. Official counselling dates are not yet announced, so keep checking the website for updates.

Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 has started for MBBS and BDS courses. Check the important registration dates below:

Event

Date & Time

Registration Opens

31st July 2025, from 10:00 a.m.

Registration Closes

11th August 2025, till 4:30 p.m.

How to Register for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025?

Students can follow the given steps to register for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at statequota.sikkim.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “NEET Counselling 2025 Registration”

Step 3: Fill in your basic details like name, NEET roll number, and contact info

Step 4: Upload all required documents like NEET scorecard, certificates, and photos

Step 5: Check all details again and submit the form

Step 6: Save or print the confirmation page for future use

Make sure to complete everything before August 11, 2025, at 4:30 PM.

Documents Needed for Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025

To complete the Sikkim NEET Counselling 2025 registration, students must upload some important documents. Forms without these will be rejected.

  • Sikkim Subject Certificate or Certificate of Identification (self or father)

  • Valid Community Certificate (in candidate’s name)

  • Residential Certificate, Trade License (father’s name), or parent's job proof

  • BPL Certificate (if available)

  • Birth Certificate

  • NEET Scorecard

  • Class 12 Marksheet

  • CUET Scorecard

  • JEE Scorecard

