TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

Jharkhand NEET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Begins: Apply by August 3 for State Quota MBBS/BDS Seats

Jharkhand NEET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Choice Filling has started from July 30 to August 3, 2025. Only NEET-qualified students who are permanent residents of Jharkhand can participate. The counselling is for 85% state quota MBBS and BDS seats. Seat allotment will be published on August 6, followed by document verification and admission from August 7 to 12, 2025.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 31, 2025, 12:18 IST
Jharkhand NEET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Begins
Jharkhand NEET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Begins
Register for Result Updates

The Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling round-1 choice filling has started on July 30, 2025. Students can choose their preferred colleges and courses until August 3, 2025.

After locking the choices, candidates will get one more chance to review and edit their choices. This can be done on August 4, 2025. All the details about JCECE Round-1 counselling 2025 are available on the official website at neetugcet.jceceb.org.in. The merit list for round 1 was released on July 29, 2025.

This year, a separate website has been created for students who want to take part in counselling for Laxmi Chandravansi Medical College and Hospital, located in Bishrampur, Palamu. 

The Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling is based on the marks scored in the NEET 2025 exam. Only students who passed NEET 2025 can take part in this counselling process. This counselling is for 85% state quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses offered by medical and dental colleges in Jharkhand.

Click here: Jharkhand NEET 2025 Counselling Choice Filling Link

Jharkhand NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1: Important Dates

Students can check the table below for Jharkhand NEET Counselling Round 1 2025 important dates:

Dates

Event

July 30 – August 3, 2025

Online Registration & Choice Filling (Round 1)

August 4, 2025

Edit Filled Choices (Round 1)

August 6, 2025

Seat Allotment Result Published (Round 1)

August 7 – 12, 2025

Download Provisional Allotment Letter (Round 1)

August 7 – 12, 2025

Document Verification & Admission at Allotted Institute (Round 1)

Eligibility Criteria for Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2025

To take part in Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling, students must meet the following rules:

  • The student must be a citizen of India.

  • He or she must have passed the NEET 2025 exam.

  • The student must have passed Class 11 and 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English as main subjects.

  • The student must be a permanent resident of Jharkhand state.

Related Stories

Also read: MHT CET Seat Allotment 2025 Result Releasing Today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Steps to View Result Online Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News