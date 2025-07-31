Jharkhand NEET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Begins: Apply by August 3 for State Quota MBBS/BDS Seats

The Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling round-1 choice filling has started on July 30, 2025. Students can choose their preferred colleges and courses until August 3, 2025.

After locking the choices, candidates will get one more chance to review and edit their choices. This can be done on August 4, 2025. All the details about JCECE Round-1 counselling 2025 are available on the official website at neetugcet.jceceb.org.in. The merit list for round 1 was released on July 29, 2025.

This year, a separate website has been created for students who want to take part in counselling for Laxmi Chandravansi Medical College and Hospital, located in Bishrampur, Palamu.

The Jharkhand NEET 2025 counselling is based on the marks scored in the NEET 2025 exam. Only students who passed NEET 2025 can take part in this counselling process. This counselling is for 85% state quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses offered by medical and dental colleges in Jharkhand.