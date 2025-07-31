CLAT 2025 Registration Begins August 1 for UG & PG Law Courses - Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026 Registration date: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will begin the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Registration on August 1, 2025. Eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. the last date to apply online on October 31, 2025. The exam will be conducted offline on December 7, 2025.
CLAT 2026 Key Highlights
Eligible students can check the following table to keep up with the important details of CLAT 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026
|
Board name
|
Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
consortiumofnlus.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Law
|
Registration dates
|
August 1 - October 31, 2025
|
Exam date
|
December 7, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Offline, Pen-and-Paper
|
Exam duration
|
2 hours (2 hours 40 mins for PwD candidates)
|
Exam shift
|
2 - 4 PM
2 - 4:40 PM for PwD candidates
|
Total marks
|
150
|
Total number of questions
|
150
|
Question type
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Application Fee
|
Non-SC/ST/PwD/BPL Candidates: INR 4000
SC/ST/PwD/BPL: INR 3500
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct: +1
Incorrect: -0.25
Unattempted: 0
|
Sections
|
English
General Knowledge
Mathematics
Logical Reasoning
Legal Aptitude
CLAT 2026 Registration Official Press Release
CLAT 2026 Exam Official Notification
CLAT 2026 Admission: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check their eligibility criteria for both CLAT Undergraduate and Postgraduate course admissions as laid down by the consortium:
CLAT 2026 Undergraduate (Five Year Integrated Law Degree) Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates must have cleared the class 10+2 or equivalent.
- Minimum marks secured category-wise:
- General - 45%
- SC/ST/PwD - 40%
- Candidates who are appearing for qualifying exams in March/April 2026 are also eligible.
CLAT 2026 Postgraduate (One Year LL.M. Degree) Eligibility Criteria
- An LL.B. Degree or equivalent with a minimum of following marks category-wise:
- General: 50% marks
- SC/ST/PwD: 45% marks
- Candidates appearing for their qualifying exam in April/May 2026 can also apply.
