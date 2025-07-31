CLAT 2025 Registration Begins August 1 for UG & PG Law Courses - Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026 Registration date: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will begin the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Registration on August 1, 2025. Eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. the last date to apply online on October 31, 2025. The exam will be conducted offline on December 7, 2025.

CLAT 2026 Key Highlights

Eligible students can check the following table to keep up with the important details of CLAT 2026: