CLAT 2025 Registration Begins August 1 for UG & PG Law Courses - Apply Now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026 Registration date: CLAT 2026 registration begins on August 1, 2025 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to register online is October 31, 2025 and the CLAT 2026 exam will be held offline on December 7, 2025 from 2 to 4 PM in offline mode.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 31, 2025, 16:15 IST
CLAT 2025 Registration starts August 1, 2025.
CLAT 2026 Registration date: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will begin the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Registration on August 1, 2025. Eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. the last date to apply online on October 31, 2025. The exam will be conducted offline on December 7, 2025.

CLAT 2026 Key Highlights 

Eligible students can check the following table to keep up with the important details of CLAT 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026

Board name 

Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Stream 

Law

Registration dates 

August 1 - October 31, 2025

Exam date

December 7, 2025 

Exam mode 

Offline, Pen-and-Paper

Exam duration 

2 hours (2 hours 40 mins for PwD candidates)

Exam shift 

2 - 4 PM

2 - 4:40 PM for PwD candidates 

Total marks 

150

Total number of questions 

150

Question type 

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Application Fee 

Non-SC/ST/PwD/BPL Candidates: INR 4000

SC/ST/PwD/BPL: INR 3500

Marking Scheme 

Correct: +1 

Incorrect: -0.25 

Unattempted: 0

Sections

English

General Knowledge

Mathematics

Logical Reasoning

Legal Aptitude

CLAT 2026 Registration Official Press Release

CLAT 2026 Exam Official Notification

Also Read: CAT 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in - Check Fees, Deadline & Key Details

CLAT 2026 Admission: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check their eligibility criteria for both CLAT Undergraduate and Postgraduate course admissions as laid down by the consortium:

CLAT 2026 Undergraduate (Five Year Integrated Law Degree) Eligibility Criteria 

  • Candidates must have cleared the class 10+2 or equivalent.
  • Minimum marks secured category-wise:
    • General - 45%
    • SC/ST/PwD - 40%
  • Candidates who are appearing for qualifying exams in March/April 2026 are also eligible.

CLAT 2026 Postgraduate (One Year LL.M. Degree) Eligibility Criteria 

  • An LL.B. Degree or equivalent with a minimum of following marks category-wise:
    • General: 50% marks 
    • SC/ST/PwD:  45% marks
  • Candidates appearing for their qualifying exam in April/May 2026 can also apply.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

