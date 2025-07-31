This Indian Railway Station is More Advanced than Many Airports; Its Name May Surprise You

TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Explore India's first private railway station, Rani Kamlapati in Bhopal. See the airport-like amenities that redefine train travel and learn about the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model that transformed the old Habibganj station.

Indian Railways is expanding its rail network and facilities at a quick pace. Whenever there is a discussion on world class facilities of railway stations, most people think of major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, or Mumbai. However, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, which is outside of major cities, is home to the nation's first private-sector-operated train station with airport-style amenities. Previously known as Habibganj Station, this station is now Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

India’s First Private Railway Station

The first private railway station in India with top-notch amenities is located in Bhopal. The first private and first world-class railway station in India is Rani Kamalapati, formerly known as Habibganj railway station (renamed in November 2021). It provides a number of amenities, including a convention center, a hotel, a super specialty hospital, offices, shops, a high-speed escalator, a lift, a big covered parking lot, drinking water, a 24-hour power backup, and an air-conditioned lobby.

It is situated in the Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, neighborhood of Habibganj.

Railway Station with Airport Facilities

As part of Indian Railways' "Station Modernization Mission," this station has been updated. Passengers travelling from Rani Kamlapati Station can enjoy the following amenities:

  • A spacious concourse and a contemporary waiting area

  • Covered Parking Lot

  • Super Speciality Hospital

  • Air-conditioned Lobby

  • Building powered by solar panels

  • CCTV surveillance system and advanced security

  • Food courts and luxury shopping centers

Who Owns Private Railway Station Now?

The station code was likewise modified from HBJ to RKMP in conjunction with this. Bansal Group, along with the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), successfully finished this project. It is important to note that although Indian Railways owns the station, the private sector now handles operations and maintenance, which improves services while maintaining public oversight.

Rani Kamlapati Railway Station Importance

The Indian Railways' main line between New Delhi and Chennai passes through the Rani Kamalapati railway station. It is part of the Indian Railways' West Central Railway Zone (WCR) and is home to the headquarters of the Bhopal railway division. It functions as a backup station for the main Bhopal railway station, Bhopal Junction.

Railway Station Under Public-Private Partnership Model

The privatization of the station in June 2007 signaled the start of private railway station management in India. The station was renovated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) approach, in which a private enterprise and the government collaborated to make improvements.

Indian Railways: Lifeline of Indian Economy

Indian Railways, the lifeline of Indians or the working class for long-distance travels, is one of the top five largest railway networks in the world. It handles millions of passengers and extremely high railway traffic on a daily basis. Over 7,308 stations are under the management of the Indian Railways, which serves 13,000 trains with a daily passenger capacity of over 20 million. The Indian Railways' railway stations generate crores of rupees annually from a variety of sources, including platform tickets, stores, and ads. Indian Railways is the foundation of the Indian economy and one of the largest sources of income for the government.

Indian Railways has made a number of efforts in recent years to modernize its operations and increase its earnings. The introduction of new trains, station upgrades, and the creation of dedicated freight routes are some examples of these actions.

