Only 1% With 20/20 Vision Can Find the Hidden Cat in 10 Seconds!

Hidden in the bushes is a cute little cat.

An outdoor scene with shrubbery bushes covering the backyard of a house is depicted in the picture shared above.

Recently, this optical illusion challenge has gone viral on the Internet. The readers are asked to spot a cat hiding in the bushes in 10 seconds. Only 1% of people with 20/20 vision can find the cat hiding in them in 10 seconds. Are you prepared to put your eyes to the test? Let’s get started!

Optical illusions are not only fun to solve but can also be a great way to boost your creativity and mental wellbeing. Regular practice of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

The challenge is quite simple: you must find the cat in 10 seconds!

While it may appear easy for those with excellent observation skills and sharp brains, others may need more time to find the hidden cat.

The cat has blended so well with the bushes that it is almost impossible to spot at first glance.

Have you been able to spot the cat?

Hurry up!

Final few seconds to go!

Look at the image one final time.The cat is hiding cleverly.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to successfully spot the hidden cat in the picture?

Congratulations if you are among those who did; you people have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the different number can check out the solution below.

Optical Illusion: Solution

The cat can be seen at the centre of the image, hiding behind a cover of bushes; it is a ginger cat.