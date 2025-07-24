Only 1% With 20/20 Vision Can Find the Hidden Cat in 10 Seconds!

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Everyone can see the bushes, but only 1% of people with 20/20 vision can find the cat hiding in them in 10 seconds. Are you prepared to put your eyes to the test? Let’s get started! 

Jul 24, 2025, 13:45 IST
Find the hidden cat in 10 seconds!

Optical illusions are not only fun to solve but can also be a great way to boost your creativity and mental wellbeing. Regular practice of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Recently, this optical illusion challenge has gone viral on the Internet. The readers are asked to spot a cat hiding in the bushes in 10 seconds. Only 1% of people with 20/20 vision can find the cat hiding in them in 10 seconds. Are you prepared to put your eyes to the test? Let’s get started! 

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Cat in 10 Seconds!

find the cat

Source: Reddit

An outdoor scene with shrubbery bushes covering the backyard of a house is depicted in the picture shared above.

Hidden in the bushes is a cute little cat.

The challenge is quite simple: you must find the cat in 10 seconds!

While it may appear easy for those with excellent observation skills and sharp brains, others may need more time to find the hidden cat.

The cat has blended so well with the bushes that it is almost impossible to spot at first glance.

Have you been able to spot the cat?

Hurry up!

Final few seconds to go!

Look at the image one final time.The cat is hiding cleverly.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to successfully spot the hidden cat in the picture?

Congratulations if you are among those who did; you people have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the different number can check out the solution below.

Optical Illusion: Solution

The cat can be seen at the centre of the image, hiding behind a cover of bushes; it is a ginger cat.

find the cat solvedIf you loved this optical illusion challenge, then you can further test your intelligence and attentiveness by spotting three differences between the bowling arena pictures in the challenge below.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

