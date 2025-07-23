If You Possess 6/6 Eye Vision and a 140+ IQ Level, Then Find the Hidden Rabbit in this Herb's Forest Garden Optical Illusion

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where the perception of an image differs from reality. It tricks the brain into seeing something that isn’t there or misinterpreting what is seen. Optical illusions occur due to the way our brain processes light, colour, patterns, and spatial relationships. There are three main types: literal illusions (images different from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects of excessive stimulation like brightness or colour), and cognitive illusions (misleading our perception due to assumptions or prior knowledge). Famous examples include the Müller-Lyer illusion and the dress (blue/black or white/gold). Optical illusions help scientists understand how the human brain and visual system function, revealing the complex nature of perception.

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? In today's optical illusion, it is cleverly designed to test your perception. It appears to be a camouflage-based optical illusion. It looks like a dense, green herb garden. But in this herb forest garden, there is also one rabbit, which is cleverly hidden in this herb garden, and that hidden rabbit, you have to find out. The challenge is to find the hidden rabbit in this herb's forest garden optical illusion within just 11 seconds.

Set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds and observe the image very carefully. Congratulations to those who could have spotted the hidden rabbit in this herb's forest garden optical illusion in 11 seconds. For those who were not able to spot the hidden rabbit in 11 seconds, practice these puzzles and brain teasers to increase your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills.