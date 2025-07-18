Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Using Your Hawk-Eye Vision, Find The Butterfly in This Optical Illusion of Old Lady Knitting Sweater Image

Test your Hawk-Eye vision with this tricky optical illusion! Hidden in the image of an old lady knitting a sweater is a butterfly—can you spot it in just 9 seconds? This visual brain teaser challenges your observation skills, concentration, and IQ. Ready to prove you're among the sharpest observers?  

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 18, 2025, 23:00 IST
Using Your Hawk-Eye Vision, Find The Butterfly in This Optical Illusion of Old Lady Knitting Sweater Image
Using Your Hawk-Eye Vision, Find The Butterfly in This Optical Illusion of Old Lady Knitting Sweater Image

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where the perception of an image differs from reality. It tricks the brain into seeing something that isn't there or misinterpreting what is visible. Optical illusions can be created using colour, light, patterns, and shapes that deceive our visual system. They fall into different categories, such as literal illusions (where the image is different from the object that creates it), physiological illusions (caused by excessive stimulation of the eyes), and cognitive illusions (where the brain makes false assumptions). These illusions are not just fun but also help scientists and psychologists understand how our brains process visual information. Studying optical illusions enhances attention, concentration, and visual skills, making them a fascinating area of both art and science.

For today’s challenging optical illusion, you are given a scenario of an old lady knitting a sweater image. But there's one butterfly hidden in this scenario. Can you prove you have Hawk-Eye Vision? Then find the butterfly in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image—within just 9 seconds!

Also Checkout: Are You a Genius in the Optical Illusion Brain Teaser Test? Then Find The Odd Letter “P” Among The “F” Sequence Series

Also Checkout: Visual Illusion Brain Teaser: Only People With Sharp Eyes Can Spot The Hidden Owl In the Shed Of Trees

Using Your Hawk-Eye Vision, Find The Butterfly in This Optical Illusion of Old Lady Knitting Sweater Image 

Source: brightside

So, are you ready to take the challenge of the brain teaser? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun brain teaser with a visual element. In today’s brain teaser challenge, there is a scenario of an old lady knitting a sweater. But in this image, you can see that all elements and objects are scattered. In this scene, there is also one butterfly, which is hidden somewhere in this image. The challenge is to find the butterfly in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills, find the butterfly in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image in 9 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get.. Set…Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the butterfly in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image in just 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level IQs with 140+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the butterfly in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Also Checkout: Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only People with 6/6 Vision Can Spot the Hidden Dog In This Optical Illusion of Teddy Bears

Also Checkout: Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only People with 6/6 Vision Can Spot the Hidden Dog In This Optical Illusion of Teddy Bears

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is the butterfly hidden in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image?

So, are you excited to know where the butterfly is hidden in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at above the old lady's head and look below the cat on the hand towel. The hidden butterfly is marked in a white circle; you can see the hidden butterfly. So, here, the butterfly is hidden in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image.

 

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where the butterfly is hidden in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.

For more practices like these puzzles, click the link given below:

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News