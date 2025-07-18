An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where the perception of an image differs from reality. It tricks the brain into seeing something that isn't there or misinterpreting what is visible. Optical illusions can be created using colour, light, patterns, and shapes that deceive our visual system. They fall into different categories, such as literal illusions (where the image is different from the object that creates it), physiological illusions (caused by excessive stimulation of the eyes), and cognitive illusions (where the brain makes false assumptions). These illusions are not just fun but also help scientists and psychologists understand how our brains process visual information. Studying optical illusions enhances attention, concentration, and visual skills, making them a fascinating area of both art and science.

For today's challenging optical illusion, you are given a scenario of an old lady knitting a sweater image. But there's one butterfly hidden in this scenario. Can you prove you have Hawk-Eye Vision? Then find the butterfly in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image—within just 9 seconds! Using Your Hawk-Eye Vision, Find The Butterfly in This Optical Illusion of Old Lady Knitting Sweater Image Source: brightside So, are you ready to take the challenge of the brain teaser? Okay, before starting the challenge, let's briefly review the image. This image is a fun brain teaser with a visual element. In today's brain teaser challenge, there is a scenario of an old lady knitting a sweater. But in this image, you can see that all elements and objects are scattered. In this scene, there is also one butterfly, which is hidden somewhere in this image. The challenge is to find the butterfly in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills, find the butterfly in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image in 9 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds Ready… Get.. Set…Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the butterfly in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image in just 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level IQs with 140+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the butterfly in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is the butterfly hidden in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image? So, are you excited to know where the butterfly is hidden in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at above the old lady's head and look below the cat on the hand towel. The hidden butterfly is marked in a white circle; you can see the hidden butterfly. So, here, the butterfly is hidden in this optical illusion of an old lady knitting a sweater image.