Visual Illusion Brain Teaser: Can you spot the hidden owl in the shed of trees within 9 seconds? This optical illusion challenges your visual sharpness and IQ by cleverly hiding an owl among tree trunks. At first glance, the trees seem ordinary, but a closer look reveals the hidden bird. Test your observation skills and see if you belong to the top 1% with eagle eyes and a sharp mind!

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra
Jul 15, 2025, 13:11 IST
Visual Illusion Brain Teaser: Only People With Sharp Eyes Can Spot The Hidden Owl In the Shed Of Trees

A visual illusion, or optical illusion, is a phenomenon where our eyes perceive something that differs from reality. It occurs when the brain misinterprets visual information due to patterns, colours, lighting, or spatial arrangement. These illusions trick the brain into seeing motion where there is none, distort shapes and sizes, or hide objects in plain sight. For example, a straight line may appear curved, or a static image may seem to move. Visual illusions help scientists understand how the brain processes visual signals and are also widely used in art, psychology, and entertainment. They reveal the complex relationship between perception and reality, showing that what we “see” is not always what is actually “there.”

The difficult problem for today is a cleverly created optical illusion image that depicts a beautifully illustrated optical illusion of different trees. It primarily shows many trees shed with inside holes. However, in this visual illusion, there is also one owl that is hidden in this scenario. Is the hidden owl visible to you? So, if you believe you have a high IQ and are a genius, you have nine seconds to spot the hidden owl in the shed of trees.

Visual Illusion Brain Teaser: Only People With Sharp Eyes Can Spot The Hidden Owl In the Shed Of Trees

Source: brightside

So, are you ready to take on the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. At first glance, the image appears to have many trees. These long-trunk trees also have holes inside. But among these shed trees, one owl is also there. So, the challenge for you is to spot the hidden owl in the shed of trees. So, if you think you have eagle vision and your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, try to spot the hidden owl in the tree shed of trees in 9 seconds.

So, now you all have now taken a brief about the image, and now you can start your illusion challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get…Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your eagle eye and use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the hidden owl in the shed of trees in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess eagle vision and have sharp IQs, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this optical illusion. Okay, now those who were not able to find the hidden owl in the shed of trees, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and visual illusions, and your observation skills and vision will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is that owl hidden in the shed of trees?

So, are you excited to know where that owl is hidden in the shed of trees? 

Okay, let's find that hidden owl. Observe very carefully at the centre. Yes, look at the owl's ear, eyes, and mouth; here the owl is hidden in the shed of trees.

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where that owl is hidden in the shed of trees, and by solving this optical illusion, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your vision will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, analytical skills, and IQ level will boost.

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

