Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only People with 20/20 Vision Can Find The Number of Cats Around the Old Lady

An optical illusion is a fascinating visual trick that plays with the way our brain and eyes work together. Sometimes, what we “see” isn't really what's “there,” and that's what makes optical illusions so fun and mind-bending. They can make objects appear larger, smaller, moving, or even completely different from reality. These illusions work by confusing the brain’s normal interpretation of light, colour, patterns, and depth. Often used in art, puzzles, or brain teasers, they’re not just entertaining—they also teach us how our perception can be influenced by context. Whether it's a hidden image, a shifting shape, or a colour trick, optical illusions challenge our senses and remind us that our brain doesn’t always get it right the first time. In today's challenging puzzles, there is a fun visual image in which an old lady is sitting in a room where the old lady is knitting a sweater from wool. But around this old lady, many cats were also there in this room. So if you think you possess a 140%+ IQ level, then try to find the number of cats around the old lady in 11 seconds.

So, are you ready to take on the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let's briefly review the image. At first glance, the image seems to be normal, and one old lady is knitting a sweater from wool in a room. But there is many cat there around the old lady, and they all disturbing the old lady in knitting a sweater from wool. So, the challenge for you is to find the number of cats around the old lady. So, if you think you have eagle vision and your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, try to spot the number of cats around the old lady in 11 seconds.

So I think you all have now taken a small brief about the image, and now you can start your illusion challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds Ready… Get…Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your eagle eye and use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the number of cats around the old lady in 11 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess eagle vision and have sharp IQs, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this optical illusion. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the number of cats around the old lady, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and visual illusions, and your observation skills and vision will be increased.