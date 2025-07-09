Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Only people with a high IQ of 140+ can crack this exciting visual brain teaser! At first glance, all characters may look like the number “8”, but hidden somewhere in the sequence is the letter “S.” This puzzle is not just a game—it tests your observation skills, analytical thinking, and mental agility. Can you spot the odd one out in just 7 seconds? If you succeed, you’re part of the top 1% of genius minds! Don’t worry if you miss it, keep practicing these fun brain exercises to boost your IQ, memory, and problem-solving abilities. Ready to take the challenge? Set your timer, sharpen your focus, and begin the hunt!

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 9, 2025, 23:00 IST
Only People With a High IQ Of 140+ Can Find the “S” Letter Among the “8” Sequence Series in 7 Seconds!

A brain teaser is like a mini workout for your mindfun, tricky, and surprisingly rewarding. These puzzles, whether they come as riddles, number games, or visual illusions, are designed to make you pause and think. At first glance, they may seem easy, but cracking them usually requires a fresh perspective or a twist in how your brain processes things. You often need to shift your way of thinking or look at the problem from a different angle. That’s what makes brain teasers so fascinating.

More than just fun, brain teasers also boost your focus, sharpen your memory, and enhance your problem-solving skills. They're not just for kids or adults—people of all ages enjoy the challenge and mental stimulation. It’s like having a little game that improves your brainpower without you even realising it.

Today’s visual challenge is to spot the hidden “S” among a sequence series of “8”. If you believe you’ve got a genius-level IQ of 140 or more, try finding the letter “S” in just 7 seconds. Ready? Let’s go!

Source: brightside

So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun visual brain teaser puzzle with a given sequence of “8” puzzles. At first glance, they all look very similar. But there’s a hidden “S” letter. The challenge is to find the “S” letter among the “8” sequence series. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, find the “S” letter among the “8” sequence series in 7 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds

Ready… Get.. Set…Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the “S” letter among the “8” sequence series in just 7 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp IQs with 140+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the “S” letter among the “8” sequence series, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is the letter “S” hidden in the sequence of the “8” series?

So, are you excited to know where the letter “S” is hidden in the sequence of the “8” series? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the 5th row from the top and move to the 4th number from the right. So, here, the letter “S” is hidden among the “8” sequence series.

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where the letter “S” is hidden in the sequence of the “8” series, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

