Think you’re a genius with a 140+ IQ level? This visual brain teaser challenges you to find the 6 among a list of 5—but you only have 11 seconds! It’s a test of your observation, critical thinking, and pattern recognition. Brain teasers like this boost your focus, memory, and problem-solving skills. If you spot the hidden 6, you’re among the top 1%! Ready to prove your sharp mind? Let the IQ challenge begin!

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 8, 2025, 12:51 IST
If You Possess A 140+ IQ Level, Then Find the 6 Among the List Of 5!

A brain teaser is like a fun little challenge for your mind. It’s a puzzle or riddle which is designed to make you think creatively and critically, often in ways you’re not used to. At first look, a brain teaser might seem simple, but the solution usually requires you to look at things differently or think outside the box, or your brain's perception needs to change for what you are thinking about the image. Furthermore, not only are these puzzles enjoyable, but they also help you become more focused, develop your memory, and solve problems. They are interesting and stimulating to the mind, which appeals to people of every age group. Brain teasers are an excellent approach to challenge your brain while having a little fun, whether they take the form of challenging questions, puzzles involving numbers, or visual illusions. 

Today’s challenging puzzle is to find the 6 among the list of 5. So, if you think you're a genius with a 140+ IQ level, then find the 6 in just 11 seconds.

If You Possess A 140+ IQ Level, Then Find the 6 Among the List Of 5!

Source: brightside

So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun visual brain teaser puzzle with a given sequence of 5. At first glance, they all look very similar. But there’s a hidden number 6. The challenge is to find the 6 among the list of 5. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, find the 6 in 11 seconds.

So I think you all have now taken a small brief about the image, and now you can start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds

Ready… Get.. Set…Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the 6 among the list of 5 in just 11 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp IQs with 140+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can only solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the 6 among the list of 5, they also do not worry. Do practise these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level and thinking skills and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is Number 6 in the list of 5?

So, are you excited to know where Number 6 is in the list of 5? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the 2nd row from the bottom and move to the 10th number from the left. So, here number 6 is hidden.

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where Number 6 is in the list of 5, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

