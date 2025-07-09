If You Possess A 140+ IQ Level, Then Find The Odd Letter Among The “B” Sequence Series

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Are you ready to challenge your brainpower? This exciting brain teaser tests your IQ, focus, and observation skills. At first glance, all letters in the sequence appear to be the letter “B”, but hidden within is an odd letter that only people with sharp eyes and a 140+ IQ can spot in just 11 seconds. These visual puzzles are more than just fun—they help improve memory, analytical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. So, if you believe you're in the top 1%, set your timer and find the odd letter now. Can you beat the clock and prove your genius? Try it out and boost your cognitive skills while enjoying the challenge!

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 9, 2025, 05:05 IST
A brain teaser is like a fun little challenge for your mind. It’s a puzzle or riddle that is designed to make you think creatively and critically, often in ways you’re not used to. At first look, a brain teaser might seem simple, but the solution usually requires you to look at things differently or think outside the box, or your brain's perception needs to change for what you are thinking about the image. Furthermore, not only are these puzzles enjoyable, but they also help you become more focused, develop your memory, and solve problems. They are interesting and stimulating to the mind, which appeals to people of every age group. Brain teasers are an excellent approach to challenging your brain while having a little fun, whether they take the form of challenging questions, puzzles involving numbers, or visual illusions. 

Today’s challenging puzzle is to find the odd letter among the “B” sequence series. So, if you think you're a genius with a 140+ IQ level, then find the odd letter in the sequence of “B” series in just 11 seconds.

Source: brightside

So, are you ready to take on the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun visual brain teaser puzzle with a given sequence of “B” puzzles. At first glance, they all look very similar. But there’s a hidden odd letter. The challenge is to find the odd letter among the “B” sequence series. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, find the odd letter in 11 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds

Ready… Get.. Set…Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the odd letter among the “B” sequence series in just 11 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp IQs with 140+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the odd letter among the “B” sequence series, also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is the odd letter hidden in the sequence of the “B” series?

So, are you excited to know where the odd letter is hidden in the sequence of the “B” series? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the 4th row from the top and move to the 12th number from the left. The visible letter is not “B”; it is “P”. So, the odd letter is  “P”,which is hidden in the sequence of the “B” series


Source: brightside

So, now you all know where the odd letter “P” is hidden in the sequence of the “B” series, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

