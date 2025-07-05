A brain teaser is a kind of engaging mental exercise. The purpose of this challenge or riddle is to force you to look at things critically and creatively, often in ways you're not familiar with. A brain teaser may appear straightforward at first, but the solution usually requires you to think creatively or differently, or it may require your perception of the image to shift for you to think about it. In addition to being entertaining, these puzzles improve your concentration, memory, and problem-solving skills. People of all ages find them interesting and mentally challenging. Whether they are challenging issues, mathematical riddles, or optical illusions, brain teasers are an excellent method to test your memory and thinking skills while having a little fun.
Today’s challenging puzzle is to find the odd letter “2O8” among the “208” sequence series. So, if you think you're a genius with a 140+ IQ level, then find the odd letter “2O8” among the “208” sequence series in just 11 seconds.
If You Possess A 140+ IQ Level, Then Find The Letter “2O8” Among The “208” Sequence Series
Source: brightside
So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun visual brain teaser puzzle with a given sequence of “208” puzzles. At first glance, they all look very similar. But there’s an odd number “2O8” in the “208” sequence series. The challenge is to find the odd number “2O8” among the “208” sequence series. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, find the odd letter in 11 seconds.
I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.
So, almost ready!
Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds
Ready… Get.. Set…Go…
Yes, observe the image very carefully.
Use your sharp IQ skills.
Hurry up! Time is ending…
3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!
So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the odd number “2O8” among the “208” sequence series in just 11 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp IQs with 140+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can only solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the odd number “2O8” among the “208” sequence series, they also do not worry. Do practise these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills and problem-solving skills will be increased.
Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is the odd number “2O8” hidden in the sequence of the “208” series?
So, are you excited to know where the odd number “2O8” is hidden in the sequence of the “208” series? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the 4th row from the top and move to the 7th number from the left. So, here, the odd number “2O8” is hidden, which is different from all other similar “208”s number sequence series.
Source: brightside
So, now you all know where the odd number “2O8” is hidden in the sequence of the “208” series, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.
By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.
