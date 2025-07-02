Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Do you think you have sniper observation skills and a 230+ IQ level? Then here’s a visual brain teaser challenge that will test your focus, attention, and pattern recognition. In today’s mind game, you have just 11 seconds to find the 6 “Y” letters hidden among a sequence of “X”s. This type of IQ test puzzle not only pushes your observational skills to the limit but also sharpens your critical thinking. At first glance, all letters may seem identical—but look closer. These puzzles are more than just fun—they enhance your mental agility, problem-solving ability, and visual intelligence. So, get ready, set the timer, and take the challenge. Can you spot the difference and prove you’re in the top 1%?

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 2, 2025, 23:03 IST
Are You A Sniper Observer? Find The 6 Y’s Among The “X” sequence series

Observation skill is the ability in which an observer can observe and interpret the details that surround them about people’s behaviour, patterns, changes, or small cues that others usually ignore. It is not just about seeing, but it requires truly paying attention. Developing observational skills, critical thinking, solving brain teaser types of puzzles, or boosting IQ levels requires patience, curiosity, and presence of mind. You need your focus and attention at one focal point inside the brain without rushing to judge quickly, and you need to be calm and patient to look or observe any things while solving any types of puzzles, whether they are brain teaser types, optical illusion types, observational puzzles, visual types, any mathematical equations, or even in your real life also. You all need to be very attentive to be everywhere. This skill will enhance your potential to solve any type of puzzle, make your environment more creative, and boost your 100% confidence.

Today’s challenging puzzle is to find the 6 Y’s among the “X” sequence series. So, if you possess a 230+ IQ level, then find the 6 Y’s among the “X” sequence series in 11 seconds.

If You Possess A 230+ IQ Level, Then Find The 6 Y’s Among The “X” Sequence Series

Source: brightside

So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun visual brain teaser puzzle with a given sequence of “X” puzzles. At first glance, they all look very similar. But there’s a hidden “6 Y’s” letter. The challenge is to find the “6 Y’s” among the “X” sequence series. So, if you think that your IQ is higher than 99% of people and you have sniper observation, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, find the “6 Y’s” among the “X” sequence series in 11 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds

Ready… Get.. Set…Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the “6 Y’s” letter among the “X” sequence series in just 11 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp IQs with 140+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can only solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the “6 Y’s” letter among the “X” sequence series, they also do not worry. Do practise these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where are the “6 Y’s” hidden in the sequence of the “X” series?

So, are you excited to know where the “6 Y’s” are hidden in the sequence of the “X” series? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the 2nd row, 3rd row, 5th row, 7th row, 8th row and the last 9th row. So, here, in the image, you can observe all six Y’s in the image.

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where the “6 Y’s” are hidden in the sequence of the “X” series, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

