Only 1% Who Possess 130+ IQ Level Can Find The Matchsticks Among The Books

A brain teaser is like a fun little challenge for your mind. It’s a puzzle or riddle that is designed to make you think creatively and critically, often in ways you’re not used to. At first look, a brain teaser might seem simple, but the solution usually requires you to look at things differently or think outside the box, or your brain's perception needs to change for what you are thinking about the image. Furthermore, not only are these puzzles enjoyable, but they also help you become more focused, develop your memory, and solve problems. They are interesting and stimulating to the mind, which appeals to people of every age group. Brain teasers are an excellent approach to challenge your brain while having a little fun, whether they take the form of challenging questions, puzzles involving numbers, or visual illusions.
Today’s challenging puzzle is to find the hidden matchsticks among the books. So, if you think you're a genius with a 130+ IQ level, then find the hidden matchsticks among the books in just 11 seconds.
Only 1% Who Possess 130+ Iq Level Can Find The Hidden Matchsticks Among The Books
Source: brightside
So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun visual brain teaser puzzle with a given collection of different books. At first glance, this collection of books which is bundled looks very normal. But there’s a hidden matchstick in this book's bundle. The challenge is to find the matchsticks among the book bundle. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp 130+IQ and observation skills, find the hidden matchsticks among the book bundle in 11 seconds.
I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.
So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the hidden matchsticks among the book bundle in just 11 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp IQs with 130+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can only solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the hidden matchsticks among the book bundle, they also do not worry. Do practise these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills and problem-solving skills will be increased.
Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where are matchsticks in the book bundle?
So, are you excited to know where matchsticks are hidden in the book bundle? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the left corner, now see in the blue book's cover shell. So, here is the matchstick where it is hidden in the book bundle.
Source: brightside
So, now you all know where matchsticks are in the book bundle, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.
By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.
