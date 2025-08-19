This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 19 August

Every day has a story. Could August 19 be one of them? It sure is. On this day in history, remarkable events unfolded. The USS Constitution—nicknamed "Old Ironsides"—defeated the British HMS Guerriere during the War of 1812, winning its lasting fame.

In 1934, German voters granted Adolf Hitler sole executive power. The Soviet Union convicted U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage in 1960.

Fast forward to 2004—Google went public; its stock began trading on the Nasdaq. And in 2010, the last U.S. combat brigade left Iraq, marking a significant chapter's close. In this article, we'll explore more events from August 19 across the ages.

What Happened on this Day – August 19?

Here's what happened in history on August 19:

1692 – Salem Witch Trials Executions