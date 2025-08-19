This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 19 August

Every day has a story. Could August 19 be one of them? It sure is. On this day in history, remarkable events unfolded. The USS Constitution—nicknamed "Old Ironsides"—defeated the British HMS Guerriere during the War of 1812, winning its lasting fame.
In 1934, German voters granted Adolf Hitler sole executive power. The Soviet Union convicted U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage in 1960.
Fast forward to 2004—Google went public; its stock began trading on the Nasdaq. And in 2010, the last U.S. combat brigade left Iraq, marking a significant chapter's close. In this article, we'll explore more events from August 19 across the ages.
What Happened on this Day – August 19?
Here's what happened in history on August 19:
1692 – Salem Witch Trials Executions
- On August 19, 1692, five people were hanged in Salem, Massachusetts.
- They were accused of practising witchcraft.
- The trials later became a symbol of injustice and mass hysteria.
1812 – USS Constitution Earns "Old Ironsides"
- During the War of 1812, the USS Constitution fought the British ship HMS Guerrière.
- Cannonballs seemed to bounce off the Constitution's sides like iron.
- The ship became known as "Old Ironsides".
1832 – Andrew Jackson Vetoes Re-charter of Second Bank
- President Andrew Jackson vetoed the bill to recharter the Second Bank of the U.S.
- He called it corrupt and harmful to citizens.
- His veto set off the "Bank War" and expanded presidential power.
1889 – "Buckskin" Frank Leslie Murders His Lover
- Gunslinger Frank "Buckskin" Leslie shot Mollie Edwards, known as "Blonde Mollie", in a drunken rage.
- A ranch hand saw the murder, and James Neil also wounded Leslie.
- He was sentenced to 25 years but pardoned after six.
- He disappeared from the record after his release.
1909 – First Auto Race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- The first race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was held.
- It was a 5-mile race of just two laps.
- Louis Schwitzer won the event.
1919 – Woodrow Wilson Appeals to the Senate
- U.S. President Woodrow Wilson personally appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
- He urged them to ratify the Treaty of Versailles after World War I.
- His visit was unusual for a sitting president.
1934 – Adolf Hitler Becomes Supreme Leader
- German voters gave Adolf Hitler nearly 90% approval in a national plebiscite.
- He became both Chancellor and President after Hindenburg's death.
- He abolished the presidential title and ruled as Führer.
1946 – Birth of Bill Clinton
- William Jefferson Clinton was born in Hope, Arkansas.
- His father died before his birth, and he later took his stepfather's last name.
- In 1992, he became the 42nd U.S. President.
1953 – CIA-Backed Coup in Iran
- The Iranian military, backed by the U.S. and Britain, overthrew Premier Mohammad Mosaddeq.
- The Shah of Iran was restored to power.
- This shaped U.S.–Iran relations for decades.
1960 – USSR Launches Sputnik 5
- The Soviet Union launched Sputnik 5 into space.
- It carried two dogs, a rabbit, 40 mice, two rats, and fruit flies.
- All returned to Earth alive, proving life could survive space travel.
1960 – U-2 Pilot Francis Gary Powers Sentenced
- Soviet authorities sentenced captured U.S. pilot Francis Gary Powers to 10 years in prison.
- He had been shot down while flying a high-altitude U-2 spy plane.
- Powers was later exchanged in a famous prisoner swap.
1964 – The Beatles Start U.S. Tour
- The Beatles began their first U.S. concert tour at the Cow Palace in San Francisco.
- Thousands of fans packed the venue.
- It marked the start of their live touring era in America.
1964 – Syncom 3 Launched
- NASA launched Syncom 3, the first geostationary satellite.
- It allowed live TV broadcast of the Tokyo Olympic Games to the U.S.
- It became a milestone in the history of communications.
1991 – Crown Heights Riots Begin
- A Jewish student, Yankel Rosenbaum, was killed by a mob in Brooklyn, New York.
- The violence began after a Black child, Gavin Cato, died in a traffic accident.
- The event sparked days of unrest in Crown Heights.
1993 – Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin Marry
- Hollywood stars Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin wed in East Hampton, New York.
- They met while filming The Marrying Man in 1991.
- The couple later divorced in 2002.
2010 – Last U.S. Combat Brigade Leaves Iraq
- The last U.S. combat brigade withdrew from Iraq.
- This marked the official end of combat operations in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
- It was seen as a significant milestone in the war.
2011 – "West Memphis Three" Freed
- Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley were released after 18 years in prison.
- They had been convicted as teens of murdering three boys in Arkansas.
- Their release came about through a special deal that allowed them to maintain their innocence.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 19?
August 19 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Births on August 19
- Orville Wright (1871–1948) – Aviation pioneer, co-inventor of the first aeroplane.
- Gene Roddenberry (1921–1991) – Creator of Star Trek.
- Bill Clinton (1946– ) – 42nd U.S. President.
- Matthew Perry (1969–2023) – Actor, known as Chandler Bing in Friends.
Notable Deaths on August 19
- Emperor Augustus (AD 14) – The first Roman Emperor, he ruled for 40 years and died at the age of 76.
- Vilfredo Pareto (1923) – Italian economist, creator of the Pareto Principle.
- Blaise Pascal (1662) – French mathematician, physicist, and philosopher.
- Otto Weddigen (1915) – German U-boat commander in World War I.
Why August 19 Is Special
- National Aviation Day (U.S.) – Honours Orville Wright's birthday and flight pioneers.
- World Photography Day – Celebrates the art and history of photography.
- World Humanitarian Day – Recognises humanitarian workers worldwide.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation