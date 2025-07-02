Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Toothbrush in This Peaceful Sleeping Scene – Can You?

This optical illusion challenges your IQ, observation skills, and critical thinking. In a cozy bedroom scene, a young girl is peacefully sleeping — but hidden somewhere is a toothbrush! Only the top 1% with sharp vision and high IQ can find it in 5 seconds. The image plays on perception tricks like figure-ground reversal. If you think you have eagle eyes, take the challenge and spot the hidden object before the timer runs out.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 2, 2025, 12:00 IST
Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Toothbrush in This Peaceful Sleeping Scene – Can You?
Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Toothbrush in This Peaceful Sleeping Scene – Can You?

An optical illusion is a riddle where the viewer perceives the image differently. These illusions come in a variety of types, such as puzzles, word riddles, jumbled words, hidden objects, crossing numbers, patterns, assumptions, and various visual representations. To determine the right answer, you must pay close attention and apply your critical thinking and analytical abilities. You can develop your logical thinking and problem-solving abilities by tackling these kinds of problems.

The difficult problem for today is a cleverly created optical illusion image that depicts a comfortable bedroom scene at night. It is coloured and cartoonish. This image appears to be rather normal at first sight, and the girl is sleeping. However,  the toothbrush is hidden in this peaceful sleeping scenario. Is the Hidden Toothbrush Visible? So, if you believe you have a high IQ and are a genius, you have five seconds to find the toothbrush hidden in this peaceful sleeping scenario.

Also Checkout: If You Possess A 140+ IQ Level, Then Find The Letter “C” Among The “O” Sequence Series

Also Checkout: Do You Possess Sniper Eyesight? If You Have, Then, Using Your 140+ IQ Level, Find Another Hidden Cat

Also Checkout: Only 1% Who Possess 130+ IQ Level Can Find The Hidden Matchsticks Among The Books

Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Toothbrush in This Peaceful Sleeping Scene – Can You?

Source: brightside

So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. At first glance, the image seems to be normal, as in the image, there is a young girl with curly red hair who is peacefully sleeping in bed. The bed has a wooden frame painted in gold and blue, and the window behind the bed shows a clear night sky with a crescent moon and stars. But in this peaceful sleeping scene, there is a toothbrush, but it is hidden in this room. This optical illusion plays with perception and figure-ground reversal. So if you think you have eagle vision and your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, spot the hidden toothbrush in this peaceful sleeping scene in 5 seconds.

So I think you all have now taken a small brief about the image, and now you can start your illusion challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get.. Set…Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your eagle eye and use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could spot the hidden toothbrush in this peaceful sleeping scene in 5 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess eagle vision and have sharp IQs, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can only solve this optical illusion. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the hidden toothbrush in this peaceful sleeping scene in 5 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practise these puzzles and visual illusions, and your observation skills and vision will be increased.

Also Checkout: If You Possess A 120+ IQ Level, Then Find The Mistakes in The Office Cabin

Also Checkout: Do You Have A 140+ IQ Level? Then Find The Odd Number Among The “256” Sequence Series

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is that hidden toothbrush in this peaceful sleeping scene?

So, are you excited to know where that hidden toothbrush is in this peaceful sleeping scene? Observe very carefully the bookshelves and look inside the bookshelves; there is a box in peach colour, and look at the upward side of the box; there is a brush where it was hidden.

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where that hidden toothbrush is in this peaceful sleeping scene, and by solving this optical illusion, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your vision will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, analytical skills, and IQ level will boost.

For more practices like these puzzles, click the link given below:

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News