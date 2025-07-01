Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Do You Possess Sniper Eyesight? If You Have, Then, Using Your 140+ IQ Level, Find Another Hidden Cat

Do you have sniper eyesight and a 140+ IQ level? Then take on this visual illusion challenge! In this tricky image, a cat is clearly visible on a wooden ply, but there’s another hidden cat cleverly camouflaged. These optical illusions test your analytical thinking, observation skills, and problem-solving abilities. Only those with an eagle eye and sharp mind can spot the second cat in just 9 seconds. Are you among the top 1% of high IQ individuals who can crack it?

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 1, 2025, 12:49 IST
A visual illusion is a puzzle in which the image in front of you possesses a different perception. These illusions are given in different forms, like puzzles, crossing numbers, hidden items, jumbled words, word riddles, different patterns, assumptions, and different images of perception, in which you have to observe very smartly and use your thinking and analytical skills to find out the correct answer. These types of puzzles help you sharpen your problem-solving skills and improve your logical thinking.

Today’s challenging puzzle shows a cat which is standing on a wooden ply, which is a cleverly designed visual illusion image. At first glance, this picture looks very normal, and there is only one cat visible. Still, in this optical illusion, there is a different perception in which another cat is also there, but that cat is very clever, and she is hidden somewhere in this optical illusion. Can you see another hidden cat? So, if you think you're a genius with a sharp IQ, then find another hidden cat in this optical illusion in 9 seconds.

Source: brightside

So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. At first glance, the image seems to be normal, as in the image, there is a visible cat which is standing on wooden ply and looking upward. This optical illusion plays with perception and figure-ground reversal. In this optical illusion, there is another cat also there, but she is hidden somewhere. So if you think you have eagle vision and your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ of 140+ IQ level and observation skills, find out the other hidden cat in 9 seconds.

So I think you all have now taken a small brief about the image, and now you can start your illusion challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get.. Set…Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your eagle eye and use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could find the other cat in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess eagle vision and have sharp IQs, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can only solve this optical illusion. Okay, now those who were not able to find the other cat, they also do not worry. Do practise these puzzles and visual illusions, and your observation skills and vision will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is that clever cat hidden?

So, are you excited to know where that clever cat is hidden? Observe very carefully the wooden ply where the first cat is standing. There you look with your sharp eyesight, you will observe that there is a broken part of the wooden ply, and under this broken part of the wooden, look very sharply, there is another cat, where she is hiding.

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where that clever cat is hidden, and by solving this optical illusion, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your vision will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, analytical skills, and IQ level will boost.

