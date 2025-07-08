Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
This mind-bending optical illusion challenges your vision, perception, and IQ. The image features a beautifully illustrated wild cat camouflaged among vibrant tropical leaves and flowers. But there’s a twist—a hidden bird is cleverly blended within the cat's ear and surroundings. Only individuals with sharp observation skills and a 140+ IQ can spot it in under 5 seconds. The illusion uses techniques of figure-ground reversal to confuse the viewer. If you believe you possess eagle vision, set your timer and take on this visual brain teaser. Can you find the bird before time runs out? If yes, congratulations! You’re among the top 1% with exceptional cognitive ability.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 8, 2025, 23:00 IST
Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only People with 20/20 Vision Can Spot the Hidden Bird In This Optical Illusion Of a Wild Cat

An optical illusion is a riddle where the viewer perceives the image differently. These illusions come in a variety of types, such as puzzles, word riddles, jumbled words, hidden objects, crossing numbers, patterns, assumptions, and various visual representations. To determine the right answer, you must pay close attention and apply your critical thinking and analytical abilities. You can develop your logical thinking and problem-solving abilities by tackling these kinds of problems.

The difficult problem for today is a cleverly created optical illusion image that depicts a beautifully illustrated optical illusion that blends nature and wildlife elements. It primarily shows a wild cat with long ears, which is partially hidden among brightly coloured tropical leaves and flowers. However, in this optical illusion, there is also one bird that is hidden in this scenario. Is the hidden bird visible to you? So, if you believe you have a high IQ and are a genius, you have five seconds to find the hidden bird in this optical illusion of a wild cat.

If You Possess A 140+ IQ Level, Then Spot the Hidden Bird In This Optical Illusion Of a Wild Cat

Source: brightside

So, are you ready to take on the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. At first glance, the image seems to be normal, as this image is a beautifully illustrated optical illusion that blends nature and wildlife elements. It primarily shows a wild cat with long ear tufts partially hidden among brightly coloured tropical leaves and flowers. The image, which is shown in an optical illusion, plays on camouflage and perception. You can easily see the wild cat’s face, which is in the centre of the image, but it's partially obscured by the overlapping leaves and flower petals. But, in all this, there is also one bird, which is cleverly hidden in this optical illusion of a wildcat. This optical illusion plays with the perception of figure-ground reversal. So if you think you have eagle vision and your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, spot the hidden bird in this optical illusion of a wild cat in 5 seconds.

So I think you all have now taken a small brief about the image, and now you can start your illusion challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 5 seconds

Ready… Get…Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your eagle eye and use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could spot the hidden bird in this optical illusion of a wild cat in 5 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess eagle vision and have sharp IQs, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this optical illusion. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the optical illusion of a wild cat in 5 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and visual illusions, and your observation skills and vision will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is that hidden bird in this optical illusion of a wild cat?

So, are you excited to know where that hidden cat is in this cloth wardrobe room? Observe very carefully the image and see a bird’s shape has been skillfully camouflaged within the ear of the wild cat. The bird’s beak, eye, and body are subtly formed by the wild cat’s ear and surrounding shapes. It appears to be facing upward, as if singing or interacting with the flower above. So, here, a bird was hidden in this optical illusion of a wild cat.

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where that hidden bird is in this optical illusion of a wild cat, and by solving this optical illusion, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your vision will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, analytical skills, and IQ level will boost.

