Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only People with 20/20 Vision Can Spot the Hidden Bird In This Optical Illusion Of a Wild Cat

An optical illusion is a riddle where the viewer perceives the image differently. These illusions come in a variety of types, such as puzzles, word riddles, jumbled words, hidden objects, crossing numbers, patterns, assumptions, and various visual representations. To determine the right answer, you must pay close attention and apply your critical thinking and analytical abilities. You can develop your logical thinking and problem-solving abilities by tackling these kinds of problems. The difficult problem for today is a cleverly created optical illusion image that depicts a beautifully illustrated optical illusion that blends nature and wildlife elements. It primarily shows a wild cat with long ears, which is partially hidden among brightly coloured tropical leaves and flowers. However, in this optical illusion, there is also one bird that is hidden in this scenario. Is the hidden bird visible to you? So, if you believe you have a high IQ and are a genius, you have five seconds to find the hidden bird in this optical illusion of a wild cat.

Source: brightside So, are you ready to take on the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let's briefly review the image. At first glance, the image seems to be normal, as this image is a beautifully illustrated optical illusion that blends nature and wildlife elements. It primarily shows a wild cat with long ear tufts partially hidden among brightly coloured tropical leaves and flowers. The image, which is shown in an optical illusion, plays on camouflage and perception. You can easily see the wild cat's face, which is in the centre of the image, but it's partially obscured by the overlapping leaves and flower petals. But, in all this, there is also one bird, which is cleverly hidden in this optical illusion of a wildcat. This optical illusion plays with the perception of figure-ground reversal. So if you think you have eagle vision and your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, spot the hidden bird in this optical illusion of a wild cat in 5 seconds.