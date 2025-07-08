Optical illusions are fun visual puzzles that play tricks on your eyes and brain. What you see in these images often doesn’t match reality—they can make you spot things that aren’t there or mislead you into seeing something differently. These illusions happen because our eyes and brain work together to make sense of what we see, sometimes jumping to conclusions too quickly. There are different kinds of illusions, like patterns, hidden objects, or things that rely on how our brain fills in the gaps. Solving these puzzles isn’t just entertaining; it also sharpens your observation, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, and can even give your IQ a boost. Now, here’s a fun challenge for today: take a close look at the image of an apple tree and try to find the hidden caterpillar. If you think you have a sharp eye and a high IQ, try to find the hidden caterpillar in this apple tree within 5 seconds!

Also Try: Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only People with 20/20 Vision Can Find the Hidden Cat in This Cloth Wardrobe Also Try: Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only 1% Can Find the Number “2” Among the Random Numerical Sequence Series If You Possess A 140+ IQ Level, Then Try To Find The Hidden Caterpillar In This Apple Tree Source: brightside So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun visual brain teaser puzzle with a given apple tree. You can easily see how beautiful apples are on the tree. At first glance, this apple tree looks quite normal. But there’s a hidden “Caterpillar.” The challenge is to find the hidden caterpillar in this apple tree. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, find the hidden caterpillar in this apple tree in 5 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the hidden caterpillar in this apple tree in just 5 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp IQs with 140+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the hidden caterpillar in this apple tree, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.