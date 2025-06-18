An optical illusion is a puzzle in which the image in front of you possesses a different perception. These illusions are given in different forms, like puzzles, crossing numbers, hidden items, jumbled words, word riddles, different patterns, assumptions, and different images of perception, in which you have to observe very smartly and use your thinking and analytical skills to find out the correct answer. These types of puzzles help you sharpen your problem-solving skills and improve your logical thinking. Today’s challenging puzzle shows a rainy day scene, which is a cleverly designed optical illusion image. At first glance, this picture looks very normal, and there are many men and women roaming around bridges, and children are enjoying a rainy day. Still, in this optical illusion, there is a different perception in which a frog is hidden in this optical illusion. And you need to find the frog in this rainy day riddle. So, if you think you're a genius with a sharp IQ, then find the frog in just 17 seconds.

Also Checkout: What Kind Of Fruit Is Appearing By Looking At This Dense Tree? Check Your 20/20 Eye Vision With This Optical Illusion! Can You Find The Frog In This Rainy Day Riddle In Just 17 Seconds! Source: brightside So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. At first glance, the image seems to be normal. The image looks like a vibrant and cheerful rainy day scene, which is filled with happy people walking on a path, enjoying the rain with colourful umbrellas. But wait, here there is a frog also on this bridge. This optical illusion plays with perception and figure-ground reversal. So if you think you have eagle vision and your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, find the frog in this rainy day riddle in just 17 seconds.

So I think you all have now taken a small brief about the image, and now you can start your illusion challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 17 seconds Ready… Get.. Set…Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your eagle eye and use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could find out the frog in this rainy day riddle in just 17 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess eagle vision and have sharp IQs, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can only solve this optical illusion. Okay, now those who were not able to find the frog in this rainy day riddle, they also do not worry. Do practise these puzzles and visual illusions, and your observation skills and vision will be increased.