Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only People with 6/6 Vision Can Spot the Hidden Cat In This Optical Illusion of an Owl

Optical illusions are fascinating challenges that test our vision, IQ, and observation skills. In this viral puzzle titled "Only People with 6/6 Vision Can Spot the Hidden Cat in This Optical Illusion of an Owl," a cleverly illustrated image shows a group of owls—but a cat is hidden among them. This illusion plays with camouflage, figure-ground perception, and your ability to focus on fine details. If you believe you have eagle vision and a sharp mind, try to find the cat in just 5 seconds! Those who succeed belong to the top 1% of keen observers. Even if you miss it, don’t worry—practicing these visual puzzles can help improve your analytical thinking, problem-solving, and attention to detail.

Jul 11, 2025, 23:00 IST
An optical illusion is a riddle where the viewer perceives the image differently. These illusions come in a variety of types, such as puzzles, word riddles, jumbled words, hidden objects, crossing numbers, patterns, assumptions, and various visual representations. To determine the right answer, you must pay close attention and apply your critical thinking and analytical abilities. You can develop your logical thinking and problem-solving abilities by tackling these kinds of problems.

The difficult problem for today is a cleverly created optical illusion image that depicts a beautifully illustrated optical illusion of an owl. It primarily shows many owls. However, in this optical illusion, there is also one cat that is hidden in this scenario. Is the hidden cat visible to you? So, if you believe you have a high IQ and are a genius, you have five seconds to find the hidden cat in this optical illusion of an owl.

Source: brightside

So, are you ready to take on the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. At first glance, the image seems to be normal, as this image is a beautifully illustrated optical illusion that shows many owls. The image, which is shown in an optical illusion, plays on camouflage and perception. You can easily see the owl is looking at you only. But, in all this, there is also one cat, which is cleverly hidden in this optical illusion of an owl. This optical illusion plays with the perception of figure-ground reversal. So if you think you have eagle vision, and your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, spot the hidden cat in this optical illusion of an owl in 5 seconds.

So I think you all have now taken a small brief about the image, and now you can start your illusion challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 5 seconds

Ready… Get…Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your eagle eye and use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could spot the hidden cat in this optical illusion of an owl in 5 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess eagle vision and have sharp IQs, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this optical illusion. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the cat in the optical illusion of an owl in 5 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and visual illusions, and your observation skills and vision will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is that hidden cat in this optical illusion of an owl?

So, are you excited to know where that hidden cat is in this optical illusion of an owl? Observe very carefully the image and see a cat mouth with her ears. So, here, a cat was hidden in this optical illusion of an owl.

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where that hidden cat is in this optical illusion of an owl, and by solving this optical illusion, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your vision will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, analytical skills, and IQ level will boost.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

