Only Those Who Possess 20/20 Eye Vision Can Spot The Odd Number “488” Among The “480” Sequence Series

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Think you’ve got razor-sharp observation skills and a high IQ? This visual brain teaser is just the test for you! In a sea of the number “480,” there's a sneaky intruder—“488”—hiding in plain sight. Only those with 20/20 vision and quick problem-solving reflexes can spot it in 13 seconds or less. These types of puzzles aren’t just fun—they’re a great way to boost your mental sharpness, focus, and analytical thinking. So, set a timer and challenge yourself: can you find the odd number before time runs out? If you succeed, you might just be in the top 1% of IQ holders. Ready to take on the challenge? Let’s see if your eye for detail stands the test!

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 10, 2025, 23:00 IST
A brain teaser is a fun and often tricky puzzle that challenges the way we think. It’s designed to test logic, observation, creativity, and problem-solving skills in unexpected ways. Unlike straightforward questions, brain teasers usually involve a twist or require thinking outside the box. They come in many forms—riddles, visual illusions, math puzzles, or word games—and are enjoyed by people of all ages. Solving a brain teaser gives a sense of satisfaction and can even improve mental sharpness over time. They're not just for fun—regularly engaging with brain teasers can help keep the brain active, focused, and more adaptable. Whether you're looking to pass time or sharpen your mind, brain teasers offer a perfect mix of entertainment and mental exercise.

Think your observation skills are sharp? Here's a fun little challenge to test your eye for detail. In a sequence of "480" numbers, there's just one odd number, "488," hiding among them. If you’ve got a sharp mind and quick reflexes, try to find it within 13 seconds. It’s the kind of puzzle that might seem easy—until you start looking. Ready to prove your brainpower? Let’s see if you can spot the odd one out!

Source: brightside

Ready to put your brain to the test? Before starting, take a quick look at the image. What you’re seeing is a classic visual brain teaser packed with repeating “480” numbers. At first glance, they all seem identical—but there’s a twist. Hidden somewhere in the mix is the number “488,” quietly trying to blend in. Your challenge? Spot that odd number in just 13 seconds. If you believe your observation skills are razor-sharp and your IQ ranks among the top 1%, this is the perfect chance to prove it. Stay focused, think fast, and trust your instincts—can you find the hidden “488” before time runs out?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 13 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the odd number “488” among the “480” sequence series in just 13 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp IQs with 130+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the odd number “488” among the “480” sequence series, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is the odd number “488” hidden in the sequence of the “480” series?

So, are you excited to know where the odd number “488” is hidden in the sequence of the “480” series? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the 5th row from the top and move to the 2nd number from the right. So, here, the odd letter “488” is hidden among the “480” sequence series.

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where the odd number “488” is hidden in the sequence of the “480” series, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

