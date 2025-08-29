Urjit Patel Biography: Check Education, Professional Career and Awards of Former RBI Governor

KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Urjit Patel, former RBI Governor and eminent economist, has been appointed as Executive Director at the IMF by the Indian Government. Known for inflation-targeting and guiding India during demonetisation, Patel’s career spans global finance, corporate roles, and policymaking. His journey reflects expertise, integrity, and dedication to strengthening international economic governance.

Urjit Patel, the former Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has been appointed as Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The appointment committee of the cabinet has approved his appointment for a period of three years. His appointment brings him back to the institutions where he began his professional journey more than three decades ago.

In this article we will explore his early life, education, his career timeline and his recognition and awards.

Key Highlights about Urjit Patel, Former RBI Governor

Urjit Patel is a renowned Indian economist and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, widely respected for his expertise in monetary policy and economic reforms. Recently, he has been appointed as an Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a period of three years by the Indian Government. Here is given biography in below the table: 

Attribute

Details

Full Name

Urjit Ravindra Patel

Profession

Economist

Nickname

Dr. Patel

Date of Birth

28 October 1963 (Monday)

Age (as of 2024)

61 Years

Birthplace

Nairobi, Kenya

Nationality

Indian

Hometown

Nairobi, Kenya

Height

178 cm (1.78 m / 5’10”)

Schooling

Visa Oswal Primary School (Nairobi); Jamhuri High School (Nairobi)

Higher Education

B.A. (Economics) – London School of Economics; M.Phil – Oxford University; Ph.D. (Economics) – Yale University

Father

Ravindra Patel

Mother

Manjula

Siblings

1 Sister (lives in New Jersey, USA)

Religion

Hinduism

Who is Urjit Patel?

Urjit Patel, an economist and the 24th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (2016–2018), played a key role in implementing inflation-targeting and navigating demonetisation. Educated at LSE, Oxford, and Yale, he earlier worked with the IMF. Patel resigned citing personal reasons, later authoring Overdraft on India’s banking crisis.

What was the Early Life and Education of Urjit Patel?

Urjit Patel was born in Kenya, and he had a distinguished career spanning international finance, Indian policymaking, and the corporate sector. During his academic foundation, he was impressive in his educations and he did 

  • B.Sc. in Economics from London School of Economics in 1984

  • M.Phill. Economics from Oxford University in 1986

  • Ph.D. Economics from Yale University in 1990 

Urjit Patel has also been associated with the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., as a Non-Resident Senior Fellow since 2009.

Career Highlights of the Urjit Patel

  • 1990–1995 He began as an economist at the IMF, focusing on the U.S., India, Bahamas, and Myanmar.

  • 1996–1997 On IMF deputation to RBI, where he worked on debt markets, exchange rate management, and banking sector reforms.

  • 1998–2001 Consultant with the Ministry of Power and the Department of Economic Affairs.

  • 1997–2006 Served as Executive Director at Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC).

  • 2000–2004 Part of several government committees on taxation, infrastructure, telecom, aviation, pensions, and reforms.

  • Corporate Roles Advisor at Boston Consulting Group; President of Business Development at Reliance Industries; board-level positions at Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation and Multi Commodity Exchange.

  • 2013–2016 Deputy Governor of RBI and Director at State Bank of India.

  • 2014 Chaired the Monetary Policy Reform Committee (popularly known as the Urjit Patel Committee), which recommended a 4% CPI inflation target.

  • 2016–2018 Served as the 24th Governor of RBI before resigning in December 2018.

  • 2020 Chairman, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).

  • 2021 Independent Director, Britannia Industries.

  • 2022 Vice President at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), overseeing South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

  • 2025 Appointed as Executive Director at the IMF.

Recognition and Awards of Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel

Urjit Patel also represented India’s in G-20 and as a Finance Minister of BRICS and as a Central Bank Governor’s group between 2013 to 2018. He has been honored with the Wilbur Cross Medal by Yale University and is an Honorary Fellow of Linacre College, Oxford.

Conclusion

Urjit Patel, who was also a former Rbi Governor of India after Raghuram Rajan, has been appointed as Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the Indian Government. From leading India’s monetary reforms as RBI Governor to contributing globally at AIIB and IMF, his journey highlights expertise, integrity, and continued commitment to strengthening international financial governance.


