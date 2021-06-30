List of Governors of Reserve Bank of India (1935-2021)

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Bank of India and the Ex-officio Chairman of its Central Board of Directors. At present, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is Shaktikanta Das. Check the complete list of Governors of the Reserve Bank of India below.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the highest monetary authority of India. Since its establishment in 1935, by the British colonial government, 25 people have worked as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to date.

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Bank of India and the Ex-officio Chairman of its Central Board of Directors. The Indian note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bears the signature of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

The first Governor of the Reserve Bank of India was Sir Osborn Smith, while C.D. Deshmukh was the first Indian Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

At present, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is Shaktikanta Das, who took charge on 12 December 2018.

List of all the Governors of the Reserve Bank of India (1935-2021)

 S.N.

Governor Name

Tenure

1. 

Sir Osborne Smith

April 1, 1935 to June 30, 1937

2.

Sir James Braid Taylor

July 1, 1937 to February 17, 1943

3.

Sir C. D. Deshmukh

August 11, 1943 to June 30, 1949

4.

Sir Benegal Rama Rau

July 1, 1949 to 14 January 1957

5.

  K. G. Ambegaonkar

January 14, 1957 to 28 February 1957

6.

H. V. R. Iyengar

March 1, 1957 to February 28, 1962

7.

P. C. Bhattacharya

March 1, 1962 to June 30, 1967

8.

L. K. Jha

July 1, 1967 to May 3, 1970

9.

B. N. Adarkar

May 4, 1970 to June 15, 1970

10.

S. Jagannathan

June 16, 1970 to May 19, 1975

11.

N. C. Sen Gupta

May 19, 1975 to August 19, 1975

12.

K. R. Puri

August 20, 1975 to May 2, 1977

13.

M. Narasimhan

May 3, 1977 to November 30, 1977

14.

I.G. Patel

 December 1, 1977, to September 15, 1982

15.

Manmohan Singh

September 16, 1982 to January 14, 1985

16.

Amitav Ghosh

January 15, 1985, to February 4, 1985

17.

R. N. Malhotra

February 4, 1985, to December 22, 1990

18.

S. Venkatraman

December 22, 1990 to December 21, 1992

19.

C. Rangarajan

 December 22, 1992, to November 21, 1997

20.

Bimal Jalan

November 22, 1997 to September 6, 2003

21.

Y. V. Reddy

September 6, 2003, to September 5, 2008

22.

D. Subbarao

September 5, 2008, to September 4, 2013

23.

Raghuram Rajan

September 4, 2013, to September 4, 2016

24.

Urjit Patel

September 4, 2016, to December 11, 2018
      25.  Shashikanta Das             December 12, 2018, to present

Highlights:

1- Sir Benegal Rama Rau is the longest-serving Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

2- Amitav Ghosh is the shortest-serving Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

FAQ

Who was the first Indian Governor of RBI?

Sir C. D. Deshmukh was the first Indian Governor of RBI.

Who is the current Governor of RBI?

Shaktikanta Das is the current Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Who was the first Governor of RBI?

Sir Osborne Smith was the first Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He served on this post from 1 April 1935 to 30 June 1937.
