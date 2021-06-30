List of Governors of Reserve Bank of India (1935-2021)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the highest monetary authority of India. Since its establishment in 1935, by the British colonial government, 25 people have worked as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to date.

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Bank of India and the Ex-officio Chairman of its Central Board of Directors. The Indian note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bears the signature of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

The first Governor of the Reserve Bank of India was Sir Osborn Smith, while C.D. Deshmukh was the first Indian Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

At present, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is Shaktikanta Das, who took charge on 12 December 2018.

List of all the Governors of the Reserve Bank of India (1935-2021)

S.N. Governor Name Tenure 1. Sir Osborne Smith April 1, 1935 to June 30, 1937 2. Sir James Braid Taylor July 1, 1937 to February 17, 1943 3. Sir C. D. Deshmukh August 11, 1943 to June 30, 1949 4. Sir Benegal Rama Rau July 1, 1949 to 14 January 1957 5. K. G. Ambegaonkar January 14, 1957 to 28 February 1957 6. H. V. R. Iyengar March 1, 1957 to February 28, 1962 7. P. C. Bhattacharya March 1, 1962 to June 30, 1967 8. L. K. Jha July 1, 1967 to May 3, 1970 9. B. N. Adarkar May 4, 1970 to June 15, 1970 10. S. Jagannathan June 16, 1970 to May 19, 1975 11. N. C. Sen Gupta May 19, 1975 to August 19, 1975 12. K. R. Puri August 20, 1975 to May 2, 1977 13. M. Narasimhan May 3, 1977 to November 30, 1977 14. I.G. Patel December 1, 1977, to September 15, 1982 15. Manmohan Singh September 16, 1982 to January 14, 1985 16. Amitav Ghosh January 15, 1985, to February 4, 1985 17. R. N. Malhotra February 4, 1985, to December 22, 1990 18. S. Venkatraman December 22, 1990 to December 21, 1992 19. C. Rangarajan December 22, 1992, to November 21, 1997 20. Bimal Jalan November 22, 1997 to September 6, 2003 21. Y. V. Reddy September 6, 2003, to September 5, 2008 22. D. Subbarao September 5, 2008, to September 4, 2013 23. Raghuram Rajan September 4, 2013, to September 4, 2016 24. Urjit Patel September 4, 2016, to December 11, 2018 25. Shashikanta Das December 12, 2018, to present

Highlights:

1- Sir Benegal Rama Rau is the longest-serving Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

2- Amitav Ghosh is the shortest-serving Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

