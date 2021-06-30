List of Governors of Reserve Bank of India (1935-2021)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the highest monetary authority of India. Since its establishment in 1935, by the British colonial government, 25 people have worked as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to date.
The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Bank of India and the Ex-officio Chairman of its Central Board of Directors. The Indian note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bears the signature of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.
The first Governor of the Reserve Bank of India was Sir Osborn Smith, while C.D. Deshmukh was the first Indian Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.
At present, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is Shaktikanta Das, who took charge on 12 December 2018.
List of all the Governors of the Reserve Bank of India (1935-2021)
|
S.N.
|
Governor Name
|
Tenure
|
1.
|
Sir Osborne Smith
|
April 1, 1935 to June 30, 1937
|
2.
|
Sir James Braid Taylor
|
July 1, 1937 to February 17, 1943
|
3.
|
Sir C. D. Deshmukh
|
August 11, 1943 to June 30, 1949
|
4.
|
Sir Benegal Rama Rau
|
July 1, 1949 to 14 January 1957
|
5.
|
K. G. Ambegaonkar
|
January 14, 1957 to 28 February 1957
|
6.
|
H. V. R. Iyengar
|
March 1, 1957 to February 28, 1962
|
7.
|
P. C. Bhattacharya
|
March 1, 1962 to June 30, 1967
|
8.
|
L. K. Jha
|
July 1, 1967 to May 3, 1970
|
9.
|
B. N. Adarkar
|
May 4, 1970 to June 15, 1970
|
10.
|
S. Jagannathan
|
June 16, 1970 to May 19, 1975
|
11.
|
N. C. Sen Gupta
|
May 19, 1975 to August 19, 1975
|
12.
|
K. R. Puri
|
August 20, 1975 to May 2, 1977
|
13.
|
M. Narasimhan
|
May 3, 1977 to November 30, 1977
|
14.
|
I.G. Patel
|
December 1, 1977, to September 15, 1982
|
15.
|
Manmohan Singh
|
September 16, 1982 to January 14, 1985
|
16.
|
Amitav Ghosh
|
January 15, 1985, to February 4, 1985
|
17.
|
R. N. Malhotra
|
February 4, 1985, to December 22, 1990
|
18.
|
S. Venkatraman
|
December 22, 1990 to December 21, 1992
|
19.
|
C. Rangarajan
|
December 22, 1992, to November 21, 1997
|
20.
|
Bimal Jalan
|
November 22, 1997 to September 6, 2003
|
21.
|
Y. V. Reddy
|
September 6, 2003, to September 5, 2008
|
22.
|
D. Subbarao
|
September 5, 2008, to September 4, 2013
|
23.
|
Raghuram Rajan
|
September 4, 2013, to September 4, 2016
|
24.
|
Urjit Patel
|
September 4, 2016, to December 11, 2018
|25.
|Shashikanta Das
|December 12, 2018, to present
Highlights:
1- Sir Benegal Rama Rau is the longest-serving Governor of the Reserve Bank of India
2- Amitav Ghosh is the shortest-serving Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.
What salary/perks enjoyed by RBI Governor?