Do You Have an Intellectual IQ in Optical Illusions' Brain Teasers? Then Finds the Letter “N” Among The “H” Sequence Series

Are you ready to test your intellectual IQ with a fun optical illusion brain teaser? This challenge asks you to find the hidden letter “N” among a confusing sequence of “H” letters—within just 7 seconds! It’s a clever way to test your observation skills and mental sharpness. Only those with a genius-level IQ of 140+ can spot it quickly. Think you’ve got what it takes? Give it a try and find out!

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 16, 2025, 13:08 IST
An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where the perception of an image differs from reality. Our brain interprets the signals from our eyes, but sometimes, due to patterns, colours, light, or angles, it gets tricked. Optical illusions can be literal, physiological, or cognitive. Literal illusions create images different from the objects that make them. Physiological illusions occur due to excessive visual stimulation, like brightness or colour. Cognitive illusions result from the brain’s assumptions and interpretations. These illusions highlight how human vision is not always accurate and can be influenced by context and surroundings. Common examples include the Müller-Lyer illusion, ambiguous images, and motion illusions. Optical illusions are often used in art, psychology, and brain teasers to explore human perception.

Today’s challenging puzzle is to find the letter “N” among the “H” sequence series. So, if you think you're a genius with a 140+ IQ level, then find the letter “N” in the sequence of “H” series in just 7 seconds.

Do You Have an Intellectual IQ in Optical Illusions' Brain Teasers? Then Finds the Letter “N” Among The “H” Sequence Series

Source: brightside

So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun visual brain teaser puzzle with a given sequence of “H” puzzles. At first glance, they all look very similar. But there’s a hidden “N” letter. The challenge is to find the letter “N” among the “H” sequence series. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp intellectual IQ and observation skills, find the letter “N” in 7 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds

Ready… Get.. Set…Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the letter “N” among the “H” sequence series in just 7 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp intellectual IQs with 140+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the letter “N” among the “H” sequence series, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is the letter “N” hidden in the sequence of the “H” series?

So, are you excited to know where the letter “N” is hidden in the sequence of the “H” series? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the 5th row from the top and move to the 8th number from the left. So, here, the letter “N” is hidden among the “H” sequence series.

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where the letter “N” is hidden in the sequence of the “H” series, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.

For more practices like these puzzles, click the link given below:

