The National Cooperative Policy 2025 is a new plan by the Indian government to improve and modernise the cooperative sector. It replaces the 2002 policy and will guide the industry for the next 20 years, from 2025 to 2045.

This policy is made for farmers, small business owners, rural workers, and anyone involved in cooperative societies. Its goal is to make cooperatives more inclusive, professional, and future-ready.

The policy aims to create jobs, boost rural development, and help cooperatives grow in areas such as farming, dairy, fisheries, and banking. It also supports the use of digital tools and improved management practices.

A special committee of 48 members helped draft the policy after consulting with experts and stakeholders across India. The government aims to establish at least one cooperative society in every village and plans to establish 2 lakh Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) by 2026.