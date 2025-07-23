Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TS TET Marks 2025: Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise and Certificate Validity

TS TET 2025 Qualifying Marks: The TS TET exam is qualifying in nature, which means that the candidates need to qualify the exam with minimum scores in order to be eligible for various teaching positions in the state-run schools. Check the detailed marking scheme, minimum qualifying marks, etc in this article.

Jul 23, 2025
TS TET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025
TS TET 2025 Qualifying Marks: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) was conducted from 18 June to 30 June, 2025. The result for TS TET was declared on 22 July 2025. The candidates require minimum marks to qualify the exam. The TS TET exam consists of two papers. There are a total of 150 questions each question carrying 1 mark. There is no provision for negative marking. The exam provides a certificate to the candidate which declares that the candidate is eligible to apply for various teaching positions in the State.

TS TET 2025: Qualifying Marks Overview

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 results were officially released on July 22, 2025. The qualifying marks are based on category, with the test evaluating eligibility for teaching positions in primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) schools across Telangana.

Also Check:

TS TET Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

TS TET Result 2025

Minimum Qualifying Scores for TS TET Exam (Total Marks: 150)

The minimum qualifying marks are the marks required to qualify the TS TET exam. The marks vary according to the category of the candidate. In the table below, we have provided the minimum percentage and marks required to qualify the exam. General candidates must score at least 90/150 marks. BC/OBC candidates must obtain a minimum of 75 marks. SC, ST, and PwD candidates need 60 marks or more.

Category

Minimum Percentage

Minimum Marks

General (UR)

60%

90

Backward Classes (BC/OBC)

50%

75

SC / ST / PwD

40%

60

TS TET Certificate

Candidates who meet or exceed the minimum scores based on their category are awarded the TS TET Certificate, which now has lifetime validity.

  • Qualifying TS TET is necessary- but not sufficient- to secure government teaching roles. Candidates must also participate in the Telangana Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT), where the TS TET score carries 20% weightage toward final selection, with the remaining 80% determined by TRT performance.

What Next?

The TS TET 2025 sets qualifying marks fairly and transparently based on category, ensuring equitable access while maintaining quality standards. Lifelong certificate validity and the integration of TET into TRT weigh candidates' subject mastery along with recruitment readiness. This makes strategic scoring in both stages essential for aspiring Telangana teachers.


