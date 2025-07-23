TS TET Marks 2025: Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise and Certificate Validity

TS TET 2025 Qualifying Marks: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) was conducted from 18 June to 30 June, 2025. The result for TS TET was declared on 22 July 2025. The candidates require minimum marks to qualify the exam. The TS TET exam consists of two papers. There are a total of 150 questions each question carrying 1 mark. There is no provision for negative marking. The exam provides a certificate to the candidate which declares that the candidate is eligible to apply for various teaching positions in the State.

TS TET 2025: Qualifying Marks Overview

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 results were officially released on July 22, 2025. The qualifying marks are based on category, with the test evaluating eligibility for teaching positions in primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) schools across Telangana.