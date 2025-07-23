TS TET Marks 2025: Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise and Certificate Validity

TS TET 2025 Qualifying Marks: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) was conducted from 18 June to 30 June, 2025. The result for TS TET was declared on 22 July 2025. The candidates require minimum marks to qualify the exam. The TS TET exam consists of two papers. There are a total of 150 questions each question carrying 1 mark. There is no provision for negative marking. The exam provides a certificate to the candidate which declares that the candidate is eligible to apply for various teaching positions in the State.
TS TET 2025: Qualifying Marks Overview
The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 results were officially released on July 22, 2025. The qualifying marks are based on category, with the test evaluating eligibility for teaching positions in primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) schools across Telangana.
TS TET Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
Minimum Qualifying Scores for TS TET Exam (Total Marks: 150)
The minimum qualifying marks are the marks required to qualify the TS TET exam. The marks vary according to the category of the candidate. In the table below, we have provided the minimum percentage and marks required to qualify the exam. General candidates must score at least 90/150 marks. BC/OBC candidates must obtain a minimum of 75 marks. SC, ST, and PwD candidates need 60 marks or more.
|
Category
|
Minimum Percentage
|
Minimum Marks
|
General (UR)
|
60%
|
90
|
Backward Classes (BC/OBC)
|
50%
|
75
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
40%
|
60
TS TET Certificate
Candidates who meet or exceed the minimum scores based on their category are awarded the TS TET Certificate, which now has lifetime validity.
- Qualifying TS TET is necessary- but not sufficient- to secure government teaching roles. Candidates must also participate in the Telangana Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT), where the TS TET score carries 20% weightage toward final selection, with the remaining 80% determined by TRT performance.
What Next?
The TS TET 2025 sets qualifying marks fairly and transparently based on category, ensuring equitable access while maintaining quality standards. Lifelong certificate validity and the integration of TET into TRT weigh candidates' subject mastery along with recruitment readiness. This makes strategic scoring in both stages essential for aspiring Telangana teachers.
