TS TET Exam Pattern 2025: Check Pattern for Paper 1, 2 Marks, Duration and Negative Marking

TS TET Exam Pattern: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 will be conducted by the Department of School Education, Telangana from June 18 to June 30, 2025, in a computer-based test format. Aspirants aiming for teaching eligibility in Classes I-VIII must understand the exam’s structure, distribution of marks, and question types to prepare effectively.
Candidates appearing for TS TET 2025 should familiarize themselves with the latest exam pattern. The test comprises two papers- Paper I (for Classes I-V) and Paper II (for Classes VI-VIII). Each paper contains 150 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, with a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Notably, there is no negative marking.
Overview of TS TET Exam 2025
|
Exam Name
|
Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Department of School Education, Government of Telangana
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (Online)
|
Exam Pattern
|
Two Papers: Paper I & Paper II
|
Total Marks
|
150 per paper (300 in total if both papers attempted)
|
Question Type
|
Objective Type (MCQs)
|
Negative Marking
|
No negative marking
|
Duration per Paper
|
2 hours 30 minutes
TS TET Exam Pattern 2025
The TS TET 2025 exam is divided into two papers, each with identical format but tailored to different teaching levels:
|
Specifics
|
Paper I (Classes I-V)
|
Paper II (Classes VI-VIII)
|
Number of Questions
|
150 MCQs
|
150 MCQs
|
Total Marks
|
150 marks
|
150 marks
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 per correct answer
|
+1 per correct answer
|
Negative Marking
|
None
|
None
|
Duration
|
2 hr 30 min
|
2 hr 30 min
TS TET Marks Distribution 2025
Both papers share a similar structure, comprising four or five key sections: Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I (Any regional language), Language II (English), Mathematics, Environmental Studies or the subject chosen. Each section includes 30-50 questions depending on the paper, for a total of 150 questions each.
Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5):
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8):
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics/Science or Social
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
TS TET Marking Scheme 2025
-
Each correct answer is awarded 1 mark.
-
There is no negative marking- incorrect or unattempted questions carry 0 marks.
TS TET Negative Marking Policy
TS TET 2025 does not employ negative marking. Aspirants are encouraged to attempt all questions since there’s no penalty for incorrect responses.
