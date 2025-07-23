TS TET Exam Pattern 2025: Check Pattern for Paper 1, 2 Marks, Duration and Negative Marking

TS TET Exam Pattern: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 will be conducted by the Department of School Education, Telangana from June 18 to June 30, 2025, in a computer-based test format. Aspirants aiming for teaching eligibility in Classes I-VIII must understand the exam’s structure, distribution of marks, and question types to prepare effectively.

Candidates appearing for TS TET 2025 should familiarize themselves with the latest exam pattern. The test comprises two papers- Paper I (for Classes I-V) and Paper II (for Classes VI-VIII). Each paper contains 150 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, with a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Notably, there is no negative marking.

Overview of TS TET Exam 2025