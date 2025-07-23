TS TET Exam Pattern 2025: Check Pattern for Paper 1, 2 Marks, Duration and Negative Marking

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TS TET Exam Pattern: The TS TET exam is being conducted by the Telangana Department of School Education to provide certifications to the eligible candidates to teach in the primary and upper primary schools. The TS TET result was released on 22 July 2025. Candidates can check the exam pattern, marking scheme and other relevant information in this article.

Jul 23, 2025, 14:52 IST
TS TET Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
TS TET Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

TS TET Exam Pattern: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 will be conducted by the Department of School Education, Telangana from June 18 to June 30, 2025, in a computer-based test format. Aspirants aiming for teaching eligibility in Classes I-VIII must understand the exam’s structure, distribution of marks, and question types to prepare effectively.
Candidates appearing for TS TET 2025 should familiarize themselves with the latest exam pattern. The test comprises two papers- Paper I (for Classes I-V) and Paper II (for Classes VI-VIII). Each paper contains 150 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, with a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Notably, there is no negative marking.

Overview of TS TET Exam 2025

Exam Name

Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025

Conducting Body

Department of School Education, Government of Telangana

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (Online)

Exam Pattern

Two Papers: Paper I & Paper II

Total Marks

150 per paper (300 in total if both papers attempted)

Question Type

Objective Type (MCQs)

Negative Marking

No negative marking

Duration per Paper

2 hours 30 minutes

TS TET Exam Pattern 2025

The TS TET 2025 exam is divided into two papers, each with identical format but tailored to different teaching levels:

Specifics

Paper I (Classes I-V)

Paper II (Classes VI-VIII)

Number of Questions

150 MCQs

150 MCQs

Total Marks

150 marks

150 marks

Marking Scheme

+1 per correct answer

+1 per correct answer

Negative Marking

None

None

Duration

2 hr 30 min

2 hr 30 min

TS TET Marks Distribution 2025

Both papers share a similar structure, comprising four or five key sections: Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I (Any regional language), Language II (English), Mathematics, Environmental Studies or the subject chosen. Each section includes 30-50 questions depending on the paper, for a total of 150 questions each.

Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5):

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8):

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Mathematics/Science or Social

60

60

Total

150

150

TS TET Marking Scheme 2025

  • Each correct answer is awarded 1 mark.

  • There is no negative marking- incorrect or unattempted questions carry 0 marks.

TS TET Negative Marking Policy

TS TET 2025 does not employ negative marking. Aspirants are encouraged to attempt all questions since there’s no penalty for incorrect responses.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

FAQs

  • Is there negative marking in TS TET 2025?
    +
    No, TS TET 2025 does not have negative marking; incorrect and unanswered questions receive 0 marks.
  • How many papers does TS TET 2025 include?
    +
    here are two papers: Paper I for teaching Classes I-V and Paper II for teaching Classes VI-VIII. Candidates aiming to teach across both levels should attempt both.

