IMD Rainfall Alerts: What do these Colour Coded Signals Mean?

Color-coded alerts are frequently being issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) nowadays to notify people of various impending weather events and their severity. When bad weather conditions, including rain, snowfall, thunderstorms, squalls, hailstorms, dust storms, and even heatwaves and cold waves occur, these alerts are sent out.
The issuance of these color codes is determined by a number of factors. The four color codes are Red, Orange, Yellow, and Green. The evaluation is conducted based on the likelihood that an event will occur and for an impact-based warning that is valid for a maximum of five days.
When are these Signals Issued?
IMD issues the colour-coded signals in various circumstances, be it rainfall or a heat wave. The Green code for rainfall alerts is less than 64 mm of precipitation in a 24-hour period. A yellow signal is issued whenever 64.5 mm to 12.5 mm of precipitation is predicted.
When rainfall falls between 115.6 and 204.4 mm in a single day, an orange alert is issued; when rainfall exceeds 204.5 mm over a 24-hour period, a red alert is issued.
The primary purpose of these alerts is to inform residents of the impacted areas of what to do in that specific circumstance.
The visibility range becomes the determining element in foggy conditions, whereas the wind speed determines the alert's issuance during thunderstorms.
What do these Colour Codes Mean?
The colours of these codes represent the severity of the circumstances. Check the meaning behind these codes in the pointers below:
Green- No advisory: A green alert indicates that while a meteorological event may occur, no advisory of any kind is necessary. Additionally, if this alert is ever given, it indicates that there are no significant weather-related problems and that people can walk outside and go about their regular lives as usual.
Yellow- A Warning: A yellow alert indicates severe weather and the likelihood that it will worsen, which can interfere with day-to-day activities. Please take note that this warning also indicates that there won't be a lot of rain, and that the amount of rain could disrupt outdoor preparations and create isolated floods in low-lying areas.
Orange- Be ready: When exceptionally severe weather is predicted that could disrupt air, rail, road, and transportation, an orange alert is issued. The power supply is also anticipated to be disrupted. Streets, waterways, and other susceptible areas are at increased danger of flooding, according to this advisory.
Red- Act now: When severe weather is predicted to interrupt transportation and the power supply, a red alert is issued. It could potentially endanger life as well. With the possibility of extensive flooding, the interruption of vital services, and the possibility of evacuation orders, this alert presents serious risks to human life and property.
The main purpose of the IMD's color-coded weather alert system is to break down complex meteorological information into easily understood categories. As these warnings are issued, citizens can use their understanding of the meaning of these colors to assess the level of risk associated with future weather conditions. This ensures their safety, helps them prepare properly, and reduces the impact of severe weather.
