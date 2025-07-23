IMD Rainfall Alerts: What do these Colour Coded Signals Mean?

Color-coded alerts are frequently being issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) nowadays to notify people of various impending weather events and their severity. When bad weather conditions, including rain, snowfall, thunderstorms, squalls, hailstorms, dust storms, and even heatwaves and cold waves occur, these alerts are sent out.

The issuance of these color codes is determined by a number of factors. The four color codes are Red, Orange, Yellow, and Green. The evaluation is conducted based on the likelihood that an event will occur and for an impact-based warning that is valid for a maximum of five days.

When are these Signals Issued?

IMD issues the colour-coded signals in various circumstances, be it rainfall or a heat wave. The Green code for rainfall alerts is less than 64 mm of precipitation in a 24-hour period. A yellow signal is issued whenever 64.5 mm to 12.5 mm of precipitation is predicted.