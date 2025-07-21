Who was Saudi’s Sleeping Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled Al-Saud?

News

The Saudi royal Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled Al-Saud, popularly referred to as the "Sleeping Prince," passed away at the age of 36 after spending 20 years in a coma after a catastrophic vehicle accident in London. His family, especially his father, Prince Khaled, stood by him for 20 years, hanging on to his faith and hope. Prince Al-Waleed died on July 19, 2025, when he was 36 years old. The next day, funeral prayers were conducted in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh. Who was Saudi’s Sleeping Prince? Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud was born into one of the most powerful royal families in Saudi Arabia on April 18, 1990. He was the eldest son of a well-known Saudi royal family member, Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud. In addition, he was the great-grandson of King Abdulaziz, the man who established modern Saudi Arabia, and the nephew of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Born into a royal family with all the rights and obligations, Al-Waleed had been training for a career in the military. His life was abruptly and permanently changed in 2005 while he was only 15 years old and enrolled in a military college in London. Sleeping for 20 Years He suffered severe brain damage and internal bleeding from a terrible vehicle accident in the UK that year. His condition remained in a minimally responsive coma despite the efforts of both Spanish and American medical experts. He was sent to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh following the accident. His life went into an indefinite standstill at that point. Al-Waleed never regained complete consciousness, but he was still alive on life support. There was no apparent neurological advancement, although tiny gestures, such as a finger twitch or blink during Quranic recitation, occasionally offered hope. He spent over two decades under continuous care.