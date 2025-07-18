Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Largest Aircraft Manufacturers in the World: Check Country Name, Market Cap and Other Details

Explore the largest aircraft manufacturers in 2025, including Airbus, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin, dominating commercial and military aviation with innovative aircraft and massive market caps. Learn about their key models and industry impact.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 18, 2025, 17:14 IST

Aircraft manufacturing is a dynamic and quickly changing business that is fueled by changing market demands, geopolitical demands, and technological breakthroughs. The leading aircraft manufacturers are at the forefront of innovation as of 2025, creating state-of-the-art business aviation solutions, cutting-edge commercial jets, and sophisticated military platforms. The future of aviation is being reshaped by five industry titans, who have a combined market capitalization of hundreds of billions of dollars.

The leading competitors in this high-stakes field in 2025 include well-known international brands as well as a noteworthy Indian competitor leaving a lasting impression.

Top Aircraft Manufacturers in the World

With their unmatched technological prowess and billions in market value, these aerospace giants are influencing international aviation.

Rank

Aircraft Company

Market cap

Country

  1.

Airbus

$146.29 billion

Europe

  2.

Boeing

$130.39 billion

United States

  3.

Lockheed Martin

$104.78 billion

United States

  4.

Hindustan Aeronautics

$33.03 billion

India

  5.

Dassault Aviation

$27.1 billion

France

  6.

Textron Aviation

$13.25 billion

United States

  7.

Embraer

$8.74

Brazil

  8.

Bombardier

$5.5 billion

Canada

  9.

Korea Aerospace Industries

$5.28 billion

South Korea

  10. 

Joby Aviation

$4.48 billion

United States

Source: Aerotime

ALSO READ: Largest manufactureres of Semiconducters in the World: Country-wise List

Airbus ($146.29 billion)

Airbus shuts the door on 'Flying your outsized cargo'

  • Country: Netherlands

  • Founded: 1970

  • Earnings in 2024: $6.75 billion

In 2025, the European aerospace company Airbus, with a market valuation of more than $146 billion, is the largest aircraft manufacturer globally. The corporation is well-known for its products in commercial aviation, but it also has a significant presence in business jets, military aircraft, space vehicles, and helicopters.

In 2024, Airbus secured 826 new orders and delivered 766 commercial aircraft. With almost 600 of the 766 aircraft delivered, the A320 family was its best-selling model.

Boeing ($130.39 billion)

Boeing: What does the Air India crash mean for the plane maker?

  • Country: US

  • Founded: 1916

  • Earnings in 2024: -$12.21 billion

The top aerospace corporation in America, Boeing is well-known for building commercial aircraft such as the 73,777, and 787 Dreamliner. Additionally, it produces defense systems, satellites, and military aircraft. Boeing is o ne of the most reputable brands in international aviation.

Boeing's market capitalization indicates that the company has had a difficult few years. With the two deadly 737 MAX crashes, the corporation suffered a severe pre-pandemic setback, falling from a peak of $248 billion in 2019.

Lockheed Martin ($104.78 billion)

Lockheed Martin terminates $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne | CNN Business

  • Country: US

  • Founded: 1995

  • Earnings in 2024: $6.22 billion

Lockheed Martin is divided into four business segments: Space, Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), and Aeronautics. With a strong defense focus, it manufactures legendary aircraft like the F-35 and F-16.

The Aeronautics division supplied 16 F-16s in 2024, up from five in 2023, and 110 F-35 fighter jets, up from 98 the year before. Despite its strong market capitalization, Lockheed has experienced a decline of more than 12% in the past year.

Hindustan Aeronautics ($33.03 billion)

HAL gets DGCA nod for new variant of passenger aircraft Hindustan 228-201 LW - The Hindu

  • Country: India

  • Founded: 1940

  • Earnings in 2024: $1.36 billion

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the biggest aerospace business in India, has been producing aircraft since 1940. Although the Tejas fighter plane is its most famous product, it also manufactures engines, drones, helicopters, and trainer aircraft. Although it is currently only used for military purposes, it does produce a passenger aircraft, the 19-seater Saras turboprop.

HAL was granted Maharatna status in October 2024, granting it greater operational and financial independence. HAL intends to establish logistics facilities in Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Indonesia as part of the Make In India initiative.

ALSO READ: List of Largest Mobile Manufacturing Countries in the World

Dassault Aviation ($27.1 billion)

Our Company Profile - Dassault Aviation

  • Country: France

  • Founded: 1929

  • Earnings in 2024: $0.91 billion

Dassault Aviation is a French defense and business jet manufacturer that was founded in 1929. It once created the Mercure, a commercial airplane intended to rival the Boeing 737, although only 12 were ever produced.

Dassault Aviation is well-known for producing the Rafale fighter jets that are utilized by air forces all over the world. Additionally, it manufactures high-end business aircraft, such as the Falcon series, which are well-liked by business travelers.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News