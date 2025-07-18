Largest Aircraft Manufacturers in the World: Check Country Name, Market Cap and Other Details

Aircraft manufacturing is a dynamic and quickly changing business that is fueled by changing market demands, geopolitical demands, and technological breakthroughs. The leading aircraft manufacturers are at the forefront of innovation as of 2025, creating state-of-the-art business aviation solutions, cutting-edge commercial jets, and sophisticated military platforms. The future of aviation is being reshaped by five industry titans, who have a combined market capitalization of hundreds of billions of dollars. The leading competitors in this high-stakes field in 2025 include well-known international brands as well as a noteworthy Indian competitor leaving a lasting impression. Top Aircraft Manufacturers in the World With their unmatched technological prowess and billions in market value, these aerospace giants are influencing international aviation.

Rank Aircraft Company Market cap Country 1. Airbus $146.29 billion Europe 2. Boeing $130.39 billion United States 3. Lockheed Martin $104.78 billion United States 4. Hindustan Aeronautics $33.03 billion India 5. Dassault Aviation $27.1 billion France 6. Textron Aviation $13.25 billion United States 7. Embraer $8.74 Brazil 8. Bombardier $5.5 billion Canada 9. Korea Aerospace Industries $5.28 billion South Korea 10. Joby Aviation $4.48 billion United States Source: Aerotime ALSO READ: Largest manufactureres of Semiconducters in the World: Country-wise List Airbus ($146.29 billion) Country: Netherlands

Founded: 1970

Earnings in 2024: $6.75 billion

In 2025, the European aerospace company Airbus, with a market valuation of more than $146 billion, is the largest aircraft manufacturer globally. The corporation is well-known for its products in commercial aviation, but it also has a significant presence in business jets, military aircraft, space vehicles, and helicopters. In 2024, Airbus secured 826 new orders and delivered 766 commercial aircraft. With almost 600 of the 766 aircraft delivered, the A320 family was its best-selling model. Boeing ($130.39 billion) Country: US

Founded: 1916

Earnings in 2024: -$12.21 billion The top aerospace corporation in America, Boeing is well-known for building commercial aircraft such as the 73,777, and 787 Dreamliner. Additionally, it produces defense systems, satellites, and military aircraft. Boeing is o ne of the most reputable brands in international aviation.

Boeing's market capitalization indicates that the company has had a difficult few years. With the two deadly 737 MAX crashes, the corporation suffered a severe pre-pandemic setback, falling from a peak of $248 billion in 2019. Lockheed Martin ($104.78 billion) Country: US

Founded: 1995

Earnings in 2024: $6.22 billion Lockheed Martin is divided into four business segments: Space, Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), and Aeronautics. With a strong defense focus, it manufactures legendary aircraft like the F-35 and F-16. The Aeronautics division supplied 16 F-16s in 2024, up from five in 2023, and 110 F-35 fighter jets, up from 98 the year before. Despite its strong market capitalization, Lockheed has experienced a decline of more than 12% in the past year. Hindustan Aeronautics ($33.03 billion)

Country: India

Founded: 1940

Earnings in 2024: $1.36 billion Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the biggest aerospace business in India, has been producing aircraft since 1940. Although the Tejas fighter plane is its most famous product, it also manufactures engines, drones, helicopters, and trainer aircraft. Although it is currently only used for military purposes, it does produce a passenger aircraft, the 19-seater Saras turboprop. HAL was granted Maharatna status in October 2024, granting it greater operational and financial independence. HAL intends to establish logistics facilities in Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Indonesia as part of the Make In India initiative. ALSO READ: List of Largest Mobile Manufacturing Countries in the World Dassault Aviation ($27.1 billion) Country: France

Founded: 1929

Earnings in 2024: $0.91 billion