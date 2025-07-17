List of Largest Mobile Manufacturing Countries in the World

According to a new report, India became the world's second-largest producer of mobile phones after China, with cumulative shipments of locally made handsets surpassing two billion between 2014 and 2022. Through the Prime Minister's "Make In India" initiative, India is emerging as a major base for global manufacturing for finished products. Within ten years of its inception, the Made in India initiative has increased manufacturing, created jobs, and strengthened sense of independence within the nation. Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, shared data in this respect. India becomes Second-Largest Mobile Manufacturer India is now the second-largest mobile manufacturing nation in the world, having achieved tremendous strides in the electronics and mobile manufacturing industries. India now has over 300 manufacturing facilities, demonstrating a substantial increase in this crucial sector. In 2014, the country had just two mobile manufacturing units.

In 2014–15, only 26 percent of the mobile phones sold in India were produced domestically; the remaining ones were imported. Currently, 99.2% of all mobile phones sold in India are manufactured in the country. From ₹18,900 crore in FY14 to an astounding ₹4,22,000 crore in FY24, the manufacturing value of mobile phones has increased dramatically. ALSO READ: Tatkal Ticket Booking 2025: Get your Ticket Booked before Agents with this New Rule Top Mobile Manufacturing Countries in the World India is the second-largest producer of mobile phones in the world, after China. Although China has long dominated the market, India has become a key force, especially in exports and domestic production. Check the table below to know the percentage contribution of each country in mobile production: Country Contribution to Global Mobile Manufacturing (%) Key Mobile Manufacturers China 67% Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Honor, Lenovo India 12% Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Lava, Micromax Vietnam 10% Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, VinSmart South Korea 5% Samsung, LG (until 2021), some premium Samsung lines Indonesia 2% Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Advan Other Countries 4% USA (Apple assembly partners), Brazil, Taiwan (Foxconn)