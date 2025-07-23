School Assembly News Headlines for July 24, 2025: Vice-President Resigns, UK Trade Pact, Gukesh Plays Rare Match, NASA-India Launch and More

July 24, 2025 News Headlines for Students: Here are the top news headlines for school assembly on Wednesday, July 24, 2025, covering important updates from India and around the world. Major developments include the Vice-President’s resignation, India–UK Free Trade Agreement, Gukesh’s chess tournament appearance, India vs England Test match, Earth’s shortest day ever recorded, and NISAR satellite launch. Read the full article to explore complete updates across national, international, sports, and science news.
National News Headlines for School Assembly - July 24
- Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns due to health reasons; election process for successor begins.
- IMD issues low-pressure system warning over Bay of Bengal, promising heavy rain in Kolkata from July 24 to 28.
- IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai as heavy rains cause waterlogging, subway closure, and train delays.
- Global e-commerce giants like Amazon, Walmart and Flipkart face stronger antitrust scrutiny in India.
- India’s mobile phone exports have grown 127 times over the past decade, becoming one of the country's biggest export successes.
- Centre launches DHRUVA policy to give every location in India a unique digital address.
International News Headlines for School Assembly - July 24
- PM Modi and UK PM Starmer to officially sign India–UK Free Trade Agreement to boost exports and create new jobs.
- India resumes issuing tourist visas for Chinese nationals, ending a five-year suspension.
- EU leaders meet China in a one-day summit amid trade tensions over rare earths, EV tariffs, and climate cooperation.
- Russia and Ukraine resume direct peace talks in Turkey for the first time in over seven weeks.
- The National Ballet of Japan makes its UK debut in “Giselle” at London’s Royal Opera House from July 24–27.
- The International Court of Justice says countries may be breaking international law if they fail to fight climate change.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly - July 24
- Government introduces the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha to bring bodies like the BCCI under regulation.
- Delhi raises cash rewards to ₹7 crore for Olympic gold medallists under its Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana.
- India begins batting in the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford.
- 134th Durand Cup kicks off across five states on July 23, featuring 24 teams in a month-long football festival.
- World Chess Champion Gukesh makes a rare appearance in Titled Tuesday but finishes 18th after 3 losses.
- AB de Villiers leads South Africa to an 88-run DLS win over India in the World Championship of Legends
Science News Headlines for School Assembly - July 24
- Earth is spinning faster this summer, making July 22 one of the shortest days ever recorded.
- India and NASA to launch the NISAR satellite on July 30 to monitor Earth’s land, ice, and natural disasters in high detail.
- Chennai-based GreenPod Labs raises ₹7 crore to use plant science and AI to reduce food waste in India.
- CSIR–NBRI files an FIR after a sandalwood tree is stolen from its research campus in Lucknow.
- South Korea plans to build a lunar base by 2045 as its space agency outlines missions to the Moon and Mars.
Thought of the Day for July 24, 2025
“The future depends on what you do today.” – Mahatma Gandhi
It encourages students to stay focused, make wise choices, and take positive actions daily. Let me know if you want it in Hindi or need more options!
