AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment List issued on the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education's (APSCHE) official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. Candidates can view their results by providing their registration details, date of birth, and hall ticket number. Self-reporting and college reporting must be completed between July 23 and July 26 following the allotment, as classes begin on August 4, 2025. This process, which is based on merit and web preferences, handles admissions to various undergraduate programs.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allocation for the AP EAMCET Counseling 2025:Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment List.  By visiting the official AP EAMCET website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET, qualified applicants can verify their allocation status. Students must provide their registration number or payment reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and birthdate in order to view the AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result.

Up until July 19, 2025, candidates could alter their college preferences. Between July 23, 2025, and July 26, 2025, students must finish the self-reporting process online or offline following the release of the AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Link. The first day of classes is set on August 4, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 Important Details

The table below lists the dates for the AP EAMCET in 2025.

  • Events for the AP EAMCET 2025 Dates of Seat Distribution July 22, 2025

  • Self-Reporting and College Reporting from July 23 to July 26, 2025

  • Class Start Date: August 4, 2025

Steps to check Seat Allotment For AP EAMCET Counselling 2025

When the AP EAMCET counseling 2025 result is released, candidates can download it by following the instructions provided below.

  • Check out eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, the official website.

  • Select the link labeled "Seat Allotment Result – Phase 1."

  • Enter your birthdate and hall ticket number.

  • Send in the information.

  • See the screen's seat allocation status.

  • The allocation letter should be downloaded and printed for future use.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Process

The following steps make up the counseling procedure for the AP EAMCET 2025:

  • Enrollment and payment of fees

  • Verification of documents

  • Entering web choices

  • Seat distribution

  • College reporting and self-reporting

AP EAMCET Counselling Result 2025: Programmes covered and merit basis

In order to assign seats for undergraduate programs like BTech, BPharm, BSc Agriculture, Bachelor of Fisheries, and Bachelor of Horticulture, APSCHE administers the EAMCET counseling. Candidates' ranks and web preferences, which were submitted during the counseling time, determine their allocation.

