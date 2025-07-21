AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allocation for the AP EAMCET Counseling 2025:Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment List. By visiting the official AP EAMCET website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET, qualified applicants can verify their allocation status. Students must provide their registration number or payment reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and birthdate in order to view the AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result.

Up until July 19, 2025, candidates could alter their college preferences. Between July 23, 2025, and July 26, 2025, students must finish the self-reporting process online or offline following the release of the AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Link. The first day of classes is set on August 4, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 Important Details