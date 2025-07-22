Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule Announced, Registration Starts at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) Committee has started the Odisha National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Counselling 2025 today, July 22, 2025. Candidates can register online for admission in MBBS and BDS on the official website at ojee.nic.in. The counselling dates have been released on the official website. Students can pay the online fee of INR 1000 till July 26, 2025 that is the last date of counselling registration.
Odisha NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Students can check the important details related to Odisha NEET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Odisha National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) Committee
|
Official website
|
ojee.nic.in
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Registration dates
|
July 22 - 26, 2025
|
Login Credentials
|
NEET Application Number
Password
Security Pin/ Audio Security Pin
|
Registration fee
|
INR 1000
Also Check: KEAM 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in; Acceptance fee by July 25
How to Register for Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling?
Candidates who are seeking admission in Odisha NEET 2025 can register for counselling online on the official website by following the given steps:
- Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Counselling for MBBS and BDS Courses’ tab
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Click on ‘Registration for MBBS/BDS Admission’ link
- The Candidate Sign-In page will appear
- Enter your credentials
- Solve the captcha and press on ‘Sign In’
- provide your personal and academic details
- Upload scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the online registration fee
- Save and download the registration form for future use
Related Stories
Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling Important Dates
Candidates can follow the given table to keep up with the important dates related to the Odisha NEET 2025 counselling:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Registration dates
|
July 22 - 26, 2025
|
Verification dates
|
July 27 - 28, 2025
|
Provisional merit list release date
|
July 29, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Objection/ Grievance window date
|
July 30, 2025 till 5 PM
|
Final merit list release date
|
August 1, 2025
Also Check:
NEET SS Counselling 2024: MCC Releases NEET SS 2024 Stray Round Counselling Schedule, Apply from July 24 at mcc.nic.in - More Details Here
AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Release Today at ecet-sche.aptonline.in; Direct Link here
In an official notice, OJEE stated, “Since there is no OBC category in the State, such candidates will be considered in the General Category and the minimum qualifying marks shall be (40th percentile) in the NEET UG 2025. ii. The ST/SC candidates must produce a caste certificate from Odisha State only to get the privilege of reservation in the category in Odisha.”
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation