Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule Announced, Registration Starts at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) Committee began the Odisha NEET Counselling 2025 today, July 22, 2025. Candidates can register online for MBBS and BDS admissions at ojee.nic.in, the Odisha NEET 2025 counselling dates have also been released.

Jul 22, 2025, 17:12 IST
Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling has begun.
Odisha NEET 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) Committee has started the Odisha National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Counselling 2025 today, July 22, 2025. Candidates can register online for admission in MBBS and BDS on the official website at ojee.nic.in. The counselling dates have been released on the official website. Students can pay the online fee of INR 1000 till July 26, 2025 that is the last date of counselling registration.

Odisha NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Students can check the important details related to Odisha NEET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details

Exam name 

Odisha National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) Committee

Official website 

ojee.nic.in

Academic year

2025-26

Stream 

Medical 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Registration dates 

July 22 - 26, 2025 

Login Credentials 

NEET Application Number

Password

Security Pin/ Audio Security Pin 

Registration fee 

INR 1000

How to Register for Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling?

Candidates who are seeking admission in Odisha NEET 2025 can register for counselling online on the official website by following the given steps:

  1. Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in 
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Counselling for MBBS and BDS Courses’ tab
  3. You will be redirected to a new page
  4. Click on ‘Registration for MBBS/BDS Admission’ link
  5. The Candidate Sign-In page will appear
  6. Enter your credentials 
  7. Solve the captcha and press on ‘Sign In’
  8. provide your personal and academic details 
  9. Upload scanned copies of required documents
  10. Pay the online registration fee 
  11. Save and download the registration form for future use

Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling Registration Direct Link

Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling Important Dates

Candidates can follow the given table to keep up with the important dates related to the Odisha NEET 2025 counselling:

Event 

Date(s) 

Registration dates 

July 22 - 26, 2025 

Verification dates 

July 27 - 28, 2025

Provisional merit list release date 

July 29, 2025 till 5 PM

Objection/ Grievance window date 

July 30, 2025 till 5 PM

Final merit list release date 

August 1, 2025

In an official notice, OJEE stated, “Since there is no OBC category in the State, such candidates will be considered in the General Category and the minimum qualifying marks shall be (40th percentile) in the NEET UG 2025. ii. The ST/SC candidates must produce a caste certificate from Odisha State only to get the privilege of reservation in the category in Odisha.”

