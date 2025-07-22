Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule Announced, Registration Starts at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) Committee has started the Odisha National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Counselling 2025 today, July 22, 2025. Candidates can register online for admission in MBBS and BDS on the official website at ojee.nic.in. The counselling dates have been released on the official website. Students can pay the online fee of INR 1000 till July 26, 2025 that is the last date of counselling registration.

Odisha NEET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Students can check the important details related to Odisha NEET Counselling 2025 here: