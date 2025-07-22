KEAM 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in; Acceptance fee by July 25

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
KEAM 2025: The KEAM Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 has been released today, July 22, 2025, by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. Registered students can check their status and pay the online fee on cee.kerala.gov.in till July 25, 2025 to avoid further issues in admission procedures.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 22, 2025, 13:24 IST
KEAM 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Examination (KEAM) Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, July 22, 2025. Students who registered for the counselling can check their registration status and pay the online fee on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Students will need to follow the counselling schedule and pay the registration fee online till the stipulated dates to avoid issues in further admission procedures. The KEAM 2025 Result must carry the candidate’s name, roll number, allotted course and college, category of allotment, fee details, and other information.

KEAM 2025 Counselling Key Highlights 

Students can check the KEAM Counselling 2025 important details in the following table:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Examination (KEAM)

Board name 

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cee.kerala.gov.in

Stream 

Engineering

Architecture

Medical Examination

State 

Kerala 

Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result

July 22, 2025

Acceptance fee payment last date

July 25, 2025

KEAM 2025 Official Notice Here

The official notice on the CEE website reads, “Those candidates who do not remit the fee on or before the date prescribed for the same will lose their allotment as well as all the existing higher options in the stream to which the allotment belongs. The options once lost will not be available in the subsequent phases.” 

Documents Required for KEAM Counselling 2025 Verification

Candidates who are seeking admission via KEAM Counselling 2025 must carry the following documents to their allotted colleges for document verification:

  • KEAM 2025 Admit Card
  • KEAM 2025 Result
  • CEE Allotment Memo
  • Bank-issed Fee Receipt
  • Eligibility Certificate 
  • Physical Fitness Certificate
  • Migration Certificate (if applicable)
  • Course Fee
  • Date of Birth proof 
  • 10+2 Standard Mark Sheet and Pass Certificate
  • Transfer Certificate from last educational institute
  • Conduct Certificate from last educational institutes

It is recommended that the applicants carry the original as well as two photocopies of the aforementioned documents to the verification centre. 

