KEAM 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in; Acceptance fee by July 25

KEAM 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Examination (KEAM) Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, July 22, 2025. Students who registered for the counselling can check their registration status and pay the online fee on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Students will need to follow the counselling schedule and pay the registration fee online till the stipulated dates to avoid issues in further admission procedures. The KEAM 2025 Result must carry the candidate’s name, roll number, allotted course and college, category of allotment, fee details, and other information.

KEAM 2025 Counselling Key Highlights

Students can check the KEAM Counselling 2025 important details in the following table: