KEAM 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in; Acceptance fee by July 25

KEAM 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Examination (KEAM) Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, July 22, 2025. Students who registered for the counselling can check their registration status and pay the online fee on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Students will need to follow the counselling schedule and pay the registration fee online till the stipulated dates to avoid issues in further admission procedures. The KEAM 2025 Result must carry the candidate’s name, roll number, allotted course and college, category of allotment, fee details, and other information.
KEAM 2025 Counselling Key Highlights
Students can check the KEAM Counselling 2025 important details in the following table:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Examination (KEAM)
|
Board name
|
Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cee.kerala.gov.in
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Architecture
Medical Examination
|
State
|
Kerala
|
Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result
|
July 22, 2025
|
Acceptance fee payment last date
|
July 25, 2025
KEAM 2025 Official Notice Here
The official notice on the CEE website reads, “Those candidates who do not remit the fee on or before the date prescribed for the same will lose their allotment as well as all the existing higher options in the stream to which the allotment belongs. The options once lost will not be available in the subsequent phases.”
Documents Required for KEAM Counselling 2025 Verification
Candidates who are seeking admission via KEAM Counselling 2025 must carry the following documents to their allotted colleges for document verification:
- KEAM 2025 Admit Card
- KEAM 2025 Result
- CEE Allotment Memo
- Bank-issed Fee Receipt
- Eligibility Certificate
- Physical Fitness Certificate
- Migration Certificate (if applicable)
- Course Fee
- Date of Birth proof
- 10+2 Standard Mark Sheet and Pass Certificate
- Transfer Certificate from last educational institute
- Conduct Certificate from last educational institutes
It is recommended that the applicants carry the original as well as two photocopies of the aforementioned documents to the verification centre.
