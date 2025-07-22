NEET SS Counselling 2024: MCC Releases NEET SS 2024 Stray Round Counselling Schedule, Apply from July 24 at mcc.nic.in - More Details Here

News

NEET SS Counselling Round 3 Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality courses (NEET SS) 2024 Counselling Stray Round detailed schedule. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The registration dates for the stray round are from July 24 to July 27, 2025, until 6 PM. The last date for registration payment is July 27, 2025, until 8 PM. The last date for the stray round registration is August 5, 2025. NEET SS Counselling 2024 Key Highlights Check the important details related to NEET SS Counselling 2024-25 here: Overview Details Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality courses (NEET SS) Board name Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Academic year 2024-25 Official website mcc.nic.in Stream Medical Stray Round Registration dates July 24 - 27, 2025 till 6 PM Registration Payment last date July 27, 2025 till 8 PM Round last date August 5, 2025

The official notice by MCC states, “As per decision taken by MoHFW in consultation with NMC and MCC of DGHS, the percentile for NEET SS counselling 2024 has been lowered for conducting Stray Round of NEET SS 2024 and the eligibility for the same is as follows: All candidates who appeared for the exam with an eligible broad specialty degree (MD/MS/DNB) be allowed to participate in the Stray Round of NEET SS Super Specialty Counselling 2024.” NEET SS Counselling Stray Round 2025 Important Dates The following table brings the dates for NEET SS counselling Round 3 or Stray Round. Events Dates Stray Round date July 21, 2025 Registration Last Round dates July 24 - 27, 2025 till 6 PM Choice filling window dates July 24 - 28, 2025 till 9 AM Registration Payment last date July 27, 2025 till 8 PM Choice locking window dates July 27 - 28, 2025 till 9 AM Seat allotment result 2025 date July 30, 2025 Round Last date August 5, 2025 College Reporting July 31 - August 25, 2025