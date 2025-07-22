NEET SS Counselling 2024: MCC Releases NEET SS 2024 Stray Round Counselling Schedule, Apply from July 24 at mcc.nic.in - More Details Here

NEET SS Counselling Round 3 Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality courses (NEET SS) 2024 Counselling Stray Round detailed schedule. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
The registration dates for the stray round are from July 24 to July 27, 2025, until 6 PM. The last date for registration payment is July 27, 2025, until 8 PM. The last date for the stray round registration is August 5, 2025.
NEET SS Counselling 2024 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to NEET SS Counselling 2024-25 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality courses (NEET SS)
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2024-25
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Stray Round Registration dates
|
July 24 - 27, 2025 till 6 PM
|
Registration Payment last date
|
July 27, 2025 till 8 PM
|
Round last date
|
August 5, 2025
The official notice by MCC states, “As per decision taken by MoHFW in consultation with NMC and MCC of DGHS, the percentile for NEET SS counselling 2024 has been lowered for conducting Stray Round of NEET SS 2024 and the eligibility for the same is as follows: All candidates who appeared for the exam with an eligible broad specialty degree (MD/MS/DNB) be allowed to participate in the Stray Round of NEET SS Super Specialty Counselling 2024.”
NEET SS Counselling Stray Round 2025 Important Dates
The following table brings the dates for NEET SS counselling Round 3 or Stray Round.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Stray Round date
|
July 21, 2025
|
Registration Last Round dates
|
July 24 - 27, 2025 till 6 PM
|
Choice filling window dates
|
July 24 - 28, 2025 till 9 AM
|
Registration Payment last date
|
July 27, 2025 till 8 PM
|
Choice locking window dates
|
July 27 - 28, 2025 till 9 AM
|
Seat allotment result 2025 date
|
July 30, 2025
|
Round Last date
|
August 5, 2025
|
College Reporting
|
July 31 - August 25, 2025
How to Register for NEET SS Counselling 2024?
Candidates who wish to apply for counselling for NEET SS 2025 can follow the given steps to register themselves online for NEET SS Counselling 2024:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/super-speciality-counselling
- On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab
- Select your preferred course
- Enter your personal details in the respective fields
- Pay the online registration fee of INR 5000 and a Security Deposit of INR 2 lakhs
- Save the registration form for future use
Students who did not appear in the first two rounds of counselling will be eligible for the stray one.
