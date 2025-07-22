Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NEET SS Counselling 2024: MCC Releases NEET SS 2024 Stray Round Counselling Schedule, Apply from July 24 at mcc.nic.in - More Details Here

NEET SS Counselling Round 3 Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the detailed schedule for the NEET SS 2024-25 Counselling Stray Round. Students who missed the first two counselling rounds are eligible to participate in this stray round.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 22, 2025, 12:42 IST
NEET SS Counselling 2024 Stray Round Counselling schedule released
NEET SS Counselling Round 3 Dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality courses (NEET SS) 2024 Counselling Stray Round detailed schedule. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The registration dates for the stray round are from July 24 to July 27, 2025, until 6 PM. The last date for registration payment is July 27, 2025, until 8 PM. The last date for the stray round registration is August 5, 2025.

NEET SS Counselling 2024 Key Highlights 

Check the important details related to NEET SS Counselling 2024-25 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality courses (NEET SS)

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2024-25

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Stray Round Registration dates

July 24 - 27, 2025 till 6 PM

Registration Payment last date 

July 27, 2025 till 8 PM

Round last date

August 5, 2025

The official notice by MCC states, “As per decision taken by MoHFW in consultation with NMC and MCC of DGHS, the percentile for NEET SS counselling 2024 has been lowered for conducting Stray Round of NEET SS 2024 and the eligibility for the same is as follows: All candidates who appeared for the exam with an eligible broad specialty degree (MD/MS/DNB) be allowed to participate in the Stray Round of NEET SS Super Specialty Counselling 2024.”

NEET SS Counselling Stray Round 2025 Important Dates

The following table brings the dates for NEET SS counselling Round 3 or Stray Round.

Events

Dates

Stray Round date

July 21, 2025

Registration Last Round dates

July 24 - 27, 2025 till 6 PM

Choice filling window dates

July 24 - 28, 2025 till 9 AM

Registration Payment last date 

July 27, 2025 till 8 PM

Choice locking window dates

July 27 - 28, 2025 till 9 AM

Seat allotment result 2025 date

July 30, 2025

Round Last date

August 5, 2025

College Reporting 

July 31 - August 25, 2025

How to Register for NEET SS Counselling 2024?

Candidates who wish to apply for counselling for NEET SS 2025 can follow the given steps to register themselves online for NEET SS Counselling 2024:

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in/super-speciality-counselling
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab
  3. Select your preferred course
  4. Enter your personal details in the respective fields
  5. Pay the online registration fee of INR 5000 and a Security Deposit of INR 2 lakhs
  6. Save the registration form for future use 

Students who did not appear in the first two rounds of counselling will be eligible for the stray one.

