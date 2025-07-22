Why the U.S. is Leaving UNESCO Again? Check Reasons Here

The United States has once again announced its decision to withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This marks the third time the U.S. has left the Paris-based agency, and the second time under a Trump administration. The Biden administration had attempted to re-join the group just two years before its most recent withdrawal, which is scheduled to take effect at the end of December 2026. The decision is a setback for the Paris-based organisation, which was established following World War II to advance peace via global collaboration in science, culture, and education. The United States first joined UNESCO in 1945 but withdrew for the first time in 1984. It returned nearly 20 years later in 2003 under President George W. Bush, who claimed the organisation had undergone necessary reforms. About 8% of UNESCO's overall funding comes from the US, compared to roughly 20% when Trump initially withdrew the US from the organisation. Let us explore the reasons behind the U.S. exit from the organisation again, and its previous exits and returns.

The primary reason cited by Washington for this latest departure is what it perceives as an "anti-Israel bias" within UNESCO. White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly also stated that the agency "supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November." This reasoning echoes previous withdrawals and highlights a recurring point of contention between the U.S. and the international body. What is the History of U.S. Exits from UN Cultural Agency UNESCO? The United States' relationship with UNESCO has been marked by a pattern of joining, withdrawing, and rejoining. 1984: The U.S. first pulled out of UNESCO under the Reagan administration. The agency was perceived at the time as being corrupt, poorly run, and serving Soviet interests .

2003: After over two decades away, the United States rejoined UNESCO under President George W. Bush .

2011: The U.S. and Israel stopped providing financial contributions to UNESCO after the organization voted to include Palestine as a member state.

2017: The Trump administration announced its intention to withdraw from UNESCO , again citing anti-Israel bias. This decision became effective a year later, in 2018.

2023: After a five-year absence, the Biden administration applied for the U.S. to rejoin UNESCO.

2025: The current Trump administration has announced its intention to withdraw again, effective December 2026.

What are the Potential Impacts of the U.S. Withdrawal from UNESCO? The U.S. withdrawal from UNESCO carries several potential impacts, both for the organisation and for American interests. While UNESCO has adapted to U.S. funding cuts since 2011, the U.S. previously contributed around 22% of its budget. A full withdrawal means a significant loss of financial support for various programmes in education, science, and culture, and other global initiatives. While U.S. World Heritage Sites will not lose their status, federal support for collaborative programmes with UNESCO may cease, potentially impacting American scientists, educators, and cultural heritage professionals involved in these initiatives. It signals a reduced commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation on issues such as climate change research, ocean sustainability, and the protection of World Heritage Sites within the U.S.