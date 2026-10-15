PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026 Released; Download Response Sheet PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in
The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the clerk exam response sheet 2026 on its official website. Candidates can now download their omr sheet using login their credentials at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Check all details here.
Key Points
- PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026 released for exam held on October 11, 2026.
- Candidates can download OMR sheets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
- The official answer key was issued on October 12, 2026, for score calculation.
PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026 for candidates who appeared in the written examination. The test was conducted on October 11, 2026. Candidates can now check their OMR sheet and response sheet by visiting the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The response sheet helps to review the answers they marked during the examination and helps to calculate using the official answer key. Earlier the Punjab clerk answer key was issued on October 12, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 531 vacancies would be filled across various posts.
PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026: Key Highlights
Candidates can check all the important details related to PSSSB Clerk Exam 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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PSSSB Clerk Examination 2026
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Conducting Body
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Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board
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Exam Date
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October 11, 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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October 12, 2026
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OMR Sheet Status
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Released
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Mode of Examination
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Offline (OMR-based)
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Official Website
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sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now check the PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026 through the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The response sheet allows one to check the answers marked during the examination. Candidates can now check the OMR sheet to and follow the instructions provided by the board. Check the direct link to download the PSSSB Clerk Exam 2026 OMR Sheet from the table below.
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PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026 Link
How to Download PSSSB Clerk Response Sheet 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their response sheets-
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Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
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The homepage will appear there you will see the What's New Section now click on the Link to download OMR Sheet of Written Exam Dated 11.10.2026 for the post of Clerk Advertisement No. 02/2026
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Now enter your login credential such as username and password.
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Submit the details and response sheet will open on your screen.
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Download the OMR sheet and save a copy for future reference.
Details Mentioned on PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026
Candidates must check the details mentioned on the PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026 after downloading it. The response sheet contain the following details-
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Candidate's Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number
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Examination Name
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Question Paper Set or Series
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Responses Marked by the Candidate
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Question Numbers
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Other examination-related details if applicable
For more details and official announcements related to the PSSSB Clerk Exam 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.