PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026 Released; Download Response Sheet PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026 for candidates who appeared in the written examination. The test was conducted on October 11, 2026. Candidates can now check their OMR sheet and response sheet by visiting the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The response sheet helps to review the answers they marked during the examination and helps to calculate using the official answer key. Earlier the Punjab clerk answer key was issued on October 12, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 531 vacancies would be filled across various posts.

PSSSB Clerk OMR Sheet 2026: Key Highlights

Candidates can check all the important details related to PSSSB Clerk Exam 2026 in the table below.